What bidding war though? I doubt Liverpool would go much higher than they have. Their fans are clueless if they bieve that



There was no 'bidding war'.That's just the Manc face-saver.Nunez never wanted to go there. Not for higher wages. Not for a bigger fee. He simply wasn't interested in them, and who can blame him. Alongside their bosom buddies across the park, they are one of the two most dysfunctional clubs in the PL.