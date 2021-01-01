« previous next »
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:49:06 pm
Why do people keep paying top dollar for Pogba? I really don't understand, it's the very definition of "The Emperor has no clothes"

It's baffling.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:51:28 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:47:55 pm
He's an absolute icon.

Joins as a kid, to much furore
Breaks into the first team squad
Runs his contract down
Fucks them off and joins Juve
Becomes a top class CM
United pay world record fee to get him back
Becomes shit
Runs his contract down
Fucks them off and joins Juve

He's made them look like absolute fuckwits three or four times now, and they're still giving him the heroes exit, 'Once a red always a red' shite :D
Could make a movie out of that journey. ;D

Most overrated player of my lifetime, could only boss it in a farmer's league for the dominant team there.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:51:36 pm
Serie A might just suit him better. It remains to be seen.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:53:53 pm
Pogba was absolutely terrible. Awful player for 90% of the season. I was hoping he'd sign a new deal with them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 12:54:23 pm
He was alright in a decent Juve side, every senior midfielder they had was better than him though. Pirlo, Marchisio, Vidal especially and there might be someone I'm forgetting. His goals return was never particularly impressive for a dominant Serie A team. Why they paid 90 million for someone of his quality I'll never know. Similarly to Sancho though I still remember loads saying (Even some on here) that they wouldn't regret paying it. Fucking baffling.

How many starting midfielders in Champions League quality teams (ones who regularly reach the knockouts) can you say he's better than. I can't think of any.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:01:07 pm
Because he looks like he should be an absolute beast, 6'3, built like a brick shithouse. So when he smashes one in from about 35 yards people think 'Fuck so basically this guy is Patrick Vieira crossed with Steven Gerrard, finally!'. Obviously you have to ignore the rest of the game, and the rest of every other game, and his attitude, and his social media shite.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:24:04 pm
You let a player go for free. Buy him back for £90m+ then let him go for free again. :lmao
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:26:45 pm
They do what they want.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:59:04 pm
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 01:59:59 pm
Juve are probably thinking get him on a free now, 2/3 years and then BOOM, back to United for £90 million again
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:33:00 pm
January 2024: With Pogba seen as surplus to requirements, Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for the Juventus midfielder as manager Sam Allardyce looks for reinforcements in the fight to move out of the relegation zone.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:36:47 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:33:00 pm
January 2024: With Pogba seen as surplus to requirements, Manchester United are preparing a £40m bid for the Juventus midfielder as manager Sam Allardyce looks for reinforcements in the fight to move out of the relegation zone.

 :) Think they'll have the dream team of manager Gary and DoF Rio by then
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:37:28 pm
Only one club has paid a transfer fee for him.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:48:15 pm
"With an £89M transfer fee, wages and agent fees, Manchester United have paid out the equivalent of £800,000 for each of Pogbas 226 appearances with the club"
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 03:53:25 pm
For those 226 appearances he's scored 39 goals, so a goal every 6 games or so (shite for an attacking midfield player). And yet...he's still a flat track bully (if you even can be with those stats). He's scored in one game against City, one game against Arsenal, and a cup game against Chelsea. And thats it.
