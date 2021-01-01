He was alright in a decent Juve side, every senior midfielder they had was better than him though. Pirlo, Marchisio, Vidal especially and there might be someone I'm forgetting. His goals return was never particularly impressive for a dominant Serie A team. Why they paid 90 million for someone of his quality I'll never know. Similarly to Sancho though I still remember loads saying (Even some on here) that they wouldn't regret paying it. Fucking baffling.



How many starting midfielders in Champions League quality teams (ones who regularly reach the knockouts) can you say he's better than. I can't think of any.