Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Why do people keep paying top dollar for Pogba? I really don't understand, it's the very definition of "The Emperor has no clothes"

It's baffling.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:47:55 pm
He's an absolute icon.

Joins as a kid, to much furore
Breaks into the first team squad
Runs his contract down
Fucks them off and joins Juve
Becomes a top class CM
United pay world record fee to get him back
Becomes shit
Runs his contract down
Fucks them off and joins Juve

He's made them look like absolute fuckwits three or four times now, and they're still giving him the heroes exit, 'Once a red always a red' shite :D
Could make a movie out of that journey. ;D

Most overrated player of my lifetime, could only boss it in a farmer's league for the dominant team there.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Serie A might just suit him better. It remains to be seen.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Pogba was absolutely terrible. Awful player for 90% of the season. I was hoping he'd sign a new deal with them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
He was alright in a decent Juve side, every senior midfielder they had was better than him though. Pirlo, Marchisio, Vidal especially and there might be someone I'm forgetting. His goals return was never particularly impressive for a dominant Serie A team. Why they paid 90 million for someone of his quality I'll never know. Similarly to Sancho though I still remember loads saying (Even some on here) that they wouldn't regret paying it. Fucking baffling.

How many starting midfielders in Champions League quality teams (ones who regularly reach the knockouts) can you say he's better than. I can't think of any.
