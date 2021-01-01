Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

Official. Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant, he leaves the club immediately. 🚨 #MUFC



Who saw that coming.



he wouldn't take the job until they offered him the consultancy which they went back in and agreed to, paid off for those two years after this, win win for himall i've heard as ralf's tenure went to shit cos the players are pathetic mentally and physically and he gave them hard truths, is that it doesn't matter cos he's going upstairs and they'll have a football man in the hierarchy finally (tho how many of us called bullshit on that, that they wouldn't listen to him anyway) - so the one reason ralf got utd fans giddy turns out to be yet another false dawn, utd board acting like they always haveso in short, lazy players won, the guy who told them their failings is sacked off, yet again players being shown downing tools works- same old storyten pence will end the same way sooner or later