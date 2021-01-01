« previous next »
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36200 on: Yesterday at 04:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Yesterday at 03:27:37 pm
I smell fear.

He came in on the front foot, pulled no punches. He said City and Liverpool's era will come to an end.

Mane looks like he's leaving. It's likely next season will be Salah's last. Next season van Dijk will be 31. Fabinho 29. Thiago 31. Henderson 32. Allison 30. Diaz is a good signing, but he's not at the level of Mane, and this is not a young squad anymore, it's an ageing one.

Ten Hag has his work cut out, but if we can get a good pre-season with some new players, well be challenging City.

Although Klopp can work miracles I'm sure, he's done it before.

Yeah...You'll actually finish lower next season that this.  You have ZERO top tier players, Ronaldo will be older and you don't have a fullback worth a shite.  Enjoy sixth because it could be utopia for you bunch of bellarses.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36201 on: Yesterday at 05:03:03 pm »
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36202 on: Yesterday at 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:31:38 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official. Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant, he leaves the club immediately. 🚨 #MUFC

Who saw that coming.

I swear Rangnick was on a wind up from day one :lmao

He always said he wanted to work in the PL, but the right job never was available at the right time. so he grasped this one just to tick it off his bucket list, and for no other reason.

But he did do them a favour, he spent the past few weeks slagging off everyone and everything about the club, so now ten Hag comes in with the lowest expectations ever, which will help him no doubt.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36203 on: Yesterday at 05:24:28 pm »
The really funny thing is that it had looked as if Ragnick had taken the interim manager's job on the condition that his consultancy company would gain Utd as a client for a couple of years. i.e it would have been good PR for his fledging firm to have them as clients...

...only for him to realise that having such a broken, dysfunctional mess associated with his company would not look so good after all...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36204 on: Yesterday at 05:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Yesterday at 03:27:37 pm
I smell fear.

He came in on the front foot, pulled no punches. He said City and Liverpool's era will come to an end.

Mane looks like he's leaving. It's likely next season will be Salah's last. Next season van Dijk will be 31. Fabinho 29. Thiago 31. Henderson 32. Allison 30. Diaz is a good signing, but he's not at the level of Mane, and this is not a young squad anymore, it's an ageing one.

Ten Hag has his work cut out, but if we can get a good pre-season with some new players, well be challenging City.

Although Klopp can work miracles I'm sure, he's done it before.

That's not fear you can small mate it's your own bullshit.

I love how United fans keeping quoting the ages of some of our players believing the end is nigh, yet they also believed that the signing of a 37 year old ex player was their passport to glory.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36205 on: Yesterday at 06:10:09 pm »
If we're continuing cricket parlance, I'd say he's out for a golden duck.

Silly mid-off!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36206 on: Yesterday at 06:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 02:53:03 pm
Probably doesn't want his reputation tarnished when they inevitably fuck up their next big rebuild.
or, he's sick of being told to stfu - or simply ignored - when speaking hard truths about them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36207 on: Yesterday at 06:57:21 pm »
How do you genuinly think you'll make up that massive gap with city in one pre season
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36208 on: Yesterday at 07:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:31:38 pm
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Official. Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at Manchester United as a consultant, he leaves the club immediately. 🚨 #MUFC

Who saw that coming.

he wouldn't take the job until they offered him the consultancy which they went back in and agreed to, paid off for those two years after this, win win for him

all i've heard as ralf's tenure went to shit cos the players are pathetic mentally and physically and he gave them hard truths, is that it doesn't matter cos he's going upstairs and they'll have a football man in the hierarchy finally (tho how many of us called bullshit on that, that they wouldn't listen to him anyway) - so the one reason ralf got utd fans giddy turns out to be yet another false dawn, utd board acting like they always have

so in short, lazy players won, the guy who told them their failings is sacked off, yet again players being shown downing tools works- same old story

ten pence will end the same way sooner or later
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36209 on: Yesterday at 07:09:08 pm »
Pretty much every criticism Rangnick came out with was on the money -

Players not willing to learn or listen to instruction
Players caring more about their time outside of training than in it
Players not caring full stop
Players willing others to make mistakes so as to benefit themselves
The playing squad not being anywhere near as good as the money spent on it would suggest
A rebuild being a 4 year job

None of that seems unfair to me.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36210 on: Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm »
How close to an early relegation battle will Utd be next season? There will be no 'magical' transfer window this time because they didn't fluke a second placed finish this time. Ah, Ole, good times... :lmao

Ten Haag is coming from a children's league to a real man's league with the likes of Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham ready to bust his bald head with real men's tactics. On top of that, Utd are stuck with the same shit squad of players (all a year older as Utd fans keep saying about our players) that Jose Mourinho correctly complained about. And now Ralf is stating quite clearly. :lmao

I will be shocked if Ten Haag wins more than one game in his first six and I'm not even on a wind up here. Utd fans can quote me in September, or I'll quote myself.  8)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36211 on: Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
How close to an early relegation battle will Utd be next season? There will be no 'magical' transfer window this time because they didn't fluke a second placed finish this time. Ah, Ole, good times... :lmao

Ten Haag is coming from a children's league to a real man's league with the likes of Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham ready to bust his bald head with real men's tactics. On top of that, Utd are stuck with the same shit squad of players (all a year older as Utd fans keep saying about our players) that Jose Mourinho correctly complained about. And now Ralf is stating quite clearly. :lmao

I will be shocked if Ten Haag wins more than one game in his first six and I'm not even on a wind up here. Utd fans can quote me in September, or I'll quote myself.  8)
you might want to wait till the schedule comes out before saying that.  :)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36212 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
How close to an early relegation battle will Utd be next season? There will be no 'magical' transfer window this time because they didn't fluke a second-placed finish this time. Ah, Ole, good times...:lmao

Ten Haag is coming from a children's league to a real man's league with the likes of Newcastle, Southampton, and West Ham ready to bust his bald head with real men's tactics. On top of that, Utd is stuck with the same shit squad of players (all a year older as Utd fans keep saying about our players) that Jose Mourinho correctly complained about. And now Ralf is stating quite clearly. :lmao

I will be shocked if Ten Haag wins more than one game in his first six and I'm not even on a wind up here. Utd fans can quote me in September, or I'll quote myself.  8)
They are in trouble. The fact that the consultant they hired to sort out their recruitment dipped says it all. Football Accountants always say that expenditure correlates with success but these have spent themselves to oblivion.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36213 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm »
Thats the thing that fans of other teams havent got their heads around, that keeping up with City and us is just not possible. Years of us and them clocking 90 plus points seems to have made fans believe that with a good manager and some top signings that can be them.

Well, they need to realise that it cant. Unless either team has a freak injury season or Klopp and Guardiola leave, nobody gets a look in.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36214 on: Yesterday at 09:43:23 pm »
Even if Pep or Klopp were to manage Yer-United next season they wouldn't win a single trophy or get into the top 4. Fergies old boys are a complete mess, full of mediocre players and toxic individuals, getting 6th was very very flattering for them given they played like a midtable team pretty much all season (and have a goal difference of 0 to show for it) only being bailed out occasionally against fellow mid table teams by a 37 year old...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36215 on: Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Corridor of Uncertainty on Yesterday at 03:27:37 pm
I smell fear.

He came in on the front foot, pulled no punches. He said City and Liverpool's era will come to an end.

Mane looks like he's leaving. It's likely next season will be Salah's last. Next season van Dijk will be 31. Fabinho 29. Thiago 31. Henderson 32. Allison 30. Diaz is a good signing, but he's not at the level of Mane, and this is not a young squad anymore, it's an ageing one.

Ten Hag has his work cut out, but if we can get a good pre-season with some new players, well be challenging City.

Although Klopp can work miracles I'm sure, he's done it before.
I'm loving the cockiness based on a manager who has achieved nothing more than most Ajax managers do. Frank De Boer won four titles in a row with Ajax for instance. Oh well, I'm sure Erik Ten Months will be amazing and not the latest in the line of overhyped managers who achieves fuck all at your shit club.  :wave

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
Thats the thing that fans of other teams havent got their heads around, that keeping up with City and us is just not possible. Years of us and them clocking 90 plus points seems to have made fans believe that with a good manager and some top signings that can be them.

Well, they need to realise that it cant. Unless either team has a freak injury season or Klopp and Guardiola leave, nobody gets a look in.
Exactly.

A Chelsea team that was the reigning European champions with a good manager (Albeit a complete twat) managed to last about half a season at our pace and fell away but this lot with an unproven manager and shit players will be able to  :butt
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36216 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:52:31 pm
I'm loving the cockiness based on a manager who has achieved nothing more than most Ajax managers do. Frank De Boer won four titles in a row with Ajax for instance.
And lasted only five games in the PL
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36217 on: Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm
And lasted only five games in the PL
I thought it was four  ;D

Who knows, we might be calling this new fella Erik Ten Games  :lmao
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36218 on: Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm
And lasted only five games in the PL

And got replaced by Hodgson. It couldn't happen again, could it?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36219 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:57:50 pm
I thought it was four  ;D

Who knows, we might be calling this new fella Erik Ten Games  :lmao
It was four PL games and 1 League Cup game. Though, actually looking into it the decision to sack him was made after only 3 games :)

If Ten Haag is to fail and be sacked, I hope Utd's board have a sense of humour about it and do it after a significant ten - e.g ten days, ten games, ten weeks or ten months. Even subeditors need a gift now and then :D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36220 on: Yesterday at 10:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
And got replaced by Hodgson. It couldn't happen again, could it?
If it does I'm sure Utd fans would give him the time and chance that they demanded that we give him
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36221 on: Yesterday at 10:33:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:06:38 pm
you might want to wait till the schedule comes out before saying that.  :)

The fixture list is totally irrelevant, the outcome will be the same.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36222 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
They're really getting their hopes up for this guy. It's gonna be a howl watching it all crash and burn into ashes again. I bet we'll see some Ronaldo drama and more dressing room leaks in no time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36223 on: Yesterday at 11:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
And got replaced by Hodgson. It couldn't happen again, could it?
could be Hodgson - he knows Alex Ferguson!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36224 on: Today at 09:48:45 am »
Just for a laugh....

GKS - De Gea, Heaton (2023), Henderson (2025)

RBS - Dalot (2023) Wan Bissaka (2024)

CBS - Tuanzebe (2023) Bailly, Lindelof (2024) Varane, Maguire (2025)

LBS - Shaw (2023) Telles, Williams (2024)

CMS - Pogba, Matic, Lingard, Mata (EXP) Fred, Pereira (2023) Garner (2024) McTominay, van De Beek (2025) Fernandes, Hannibal (2026)

ATTACKERS - Cavani (EXP) Rashford, Ronaldo, Chong (2023) Martial (2024) Greenwood, Diallo, Pellistri (2025) Sancho, Elanga (2026)

I genuinely love that anyones looking at that going 'we're primed to challenge City next season, sorry Liverpool'. You've got Shaw, Rashford, De Gea and Dalot all with contracts expiring next season, which you'd think they'd want to renew if only for financial reasons for any future transfers. You've got Greenwood essentially a non-entity now. You've got Ronaldo scoring a huge chunk of their goals surely unlikely to get another renewal (although you wouldnt put it past them) and the other attackers average at best. Midfield you've got all your experience leaving this summer, however shit they are, so now just leaving inexperienced shit. Defence is amazing. Four poor CBs all tied down until 2024 or 2025, and on hefty wages. The only real sell on value they have are with players you'd think they want to keep (Henderson, Fernandes, Sancho).

His best bet would be to write the season off, sell no-one and try desperately to get some semblance of form out of the likes of Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Van De Beek, Martial, Pereira etc so they either end up with some decent squad players or a better chance of someone paying actual money for them. When I see them being linked with a big money move for Kante....just amazing.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36225 on: Today at 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:58:38 pm
And got replaced by Hodgson. It couldn't happen again, could it?
Only if they give him a magic wand   ;)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36226 on: Today at 03:03:01 pm »
They are so desperate for a trophy that they'd bite your hands off if you offered them the Conference League.
