Yup.



They went from second to sixth.



They have a negative goal difference.



So Ronaldo scores a lot but you gave up 4 places and probably many many goals just so Ronaldo looks good. If their fans think that is worth it then so be it. They have a different calculator from mine.



You are looking at it all the wrong way, the regression was clearly down to not focusing enough on Ronaldo and their new manager must ensure he does everything to keep him happy and playing regularly for them for as long as possible.