Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2155425 times)

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36120 on: Today at 11:25:32 am »
£1bn spent. 5 years, no trophy. What an achievement  :wellin

When is the DVD coming out?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36121 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm »
They're already producing books and VHS's of their only true Treble that Liverpool are now unable to match.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36122 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm
But the Div2 is not a major trophy.
I answered a question that someone asked. "Major" trophy wasn't mentioned.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 07:02:08 pm
Is this their longest trophy drought since pre-war?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36123 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:38:55 pm
I must admit I'm a little swayed by Ronaldo's late season performances particularly in lieu of his personal tragedy that he couldn't be such a problem, but of course the modern forward must press. There are no forward passengers today at the top level. Simply no such thing. I don't know if he will leave to continue his CL scoring record or stay. If Greenwood hadn't turned out to be a little... well I'll say nothing, but then I'd be fine with selling him. For now to replace his goals I couldn't name you a player United could get.

Lot of shit for Ten Hag to be trusted to fix and I don't think he'll have the personality that will get him the time to do that through the coming tough transitional times. I more see him getting sacked in April 2023

For all his obvious qualities Ronaldo is way past his best. He's also used to playing in dominant sides for most of his career where he gets plenty of the ball. So I can't see your new man changing that overnight. I think it's a question of whether or not Ronaldo's ego would allow him to be a bit-part player, or an impact player when things are not going so well.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36124 on: Today at 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:11:48 am
I don't get who keeps leaking that the club wanted Rashford to stop doing charity work. It doesn't make sense that this would help him on the pitch unless he was either skipping training or putting himself at a physical risk and it just makes them look bad.
if that's an accurate story, my guess is it's because someone high up in their hierarchy doesn't want MU to be associated with his political views.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36125 on: Today at 06:41:24 pm »
Ten Bags is in almost a no-win situation.  he has 2 choices:

1. sweep the place clean by getting rid of the poor performers / poor attitudes.  unless he performs a miracle in recruiting to replace them. results will be crap (after a brief new-manager bounce) and the crowd will turn on him.  gone in a few months.

2. take a slowly-slowly approach, giving most of the current players / youths a chance to show they can execute what he wants. results will be crap and the crowd will turn on him. gone in a few months.

I'm looking forward to next season more every day.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36126 on: Today at 06:50:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:41:24 pm
Ten Bags is in almost a no-win situation.  he has 2 choices:

1. sweep the place clean by getting rid of the poor performers / poor attitudes.  unless he performs a miracle in recruiting to replace them. results will be crap (after a brief new-manager bounce) and the crowd will turn on him.  gone in a few months.


Changing the whole squad then
