Ten Bags is in almost a no-win situation. he has 2 choices:



1. sweep the place clean by getting rid of the poor performers / poor attitudes. unless he performs a miracle in recruiting to replace them. results will be crap (after a brief new-manager bounce) and the crowd will turn on him. gone in a few months.



2. take a slowly-slowly approach, giving most of the current players / youths a chance to show they can execute what he wants. results will be crap and the crowd will turn on him. gone in a few months.



I'm looking forward to next season more every day.