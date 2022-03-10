« previous next »
Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

I can't imagine they're that fussed. If becoming slutty cheerleaders for their local rivals doesn't shame them (and it doesnt), nothing will.
Finally, BBC broadcast some relevant truth.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
Not even sure Crystal Palace will want him on a cut price deal. Viera is a progressive coach and Clyne at his age was playing better than Bissaka this season.

In Mitchell and Clyne, Palace have 2 x international fullbacks.
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 12:45:28 pm
BBC apology - someone was being trained to use news ticker and typed in a'truthful statement' which was accidentally broadcast.
Corrected ;D
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:53:40 am
Someone's been nicking my posts.  :D
I made it after your 'epic post', as a follow up, to celebrate its brevity and profundity. ;D

Few years ago now, right?
 ;D
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 12:45:28 pm
BBC apology - someone was being trained to use news ticker and typed in a'random statement' which was accidentally broadcast.
Why are they apologising for reporting the truth? Isnt that what the BBC are supposed to do?
oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,468
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36089 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:03:10 pm
Why are they apologising for reporting the truth? Isnt that what the BBC are supposed to do?

I am surprised the BBC do not mention it more often ;D




www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/24/bbc-apologises-after-manchester-united-are-rubbish-appears-on-ticker-news-tennis


The later BBC apology: https://twitter.com/scottygb/status/1529060168746643456

Manchester United won their last trophy 5 years ago today.
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:08:23 pm
Manchester United won their last trophy 5 years ago today.
We have won every single senior club trophy in this time
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:13:07 pm
We have won every single senior club trophy in this time
But they won the "Liverpool didn't win the league" trophy last Sunday...
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:03:10 pm
Why are they apologising for reporting the truth? Isnt that what the BBC are supposed to do?
!!!!!!!!!
Keep your head low JRed, and don't mention how shit the Gaurdian have always been either.
Sunday Mail is fine though apparently.

Ro, trats gnitiwr ry stsop sdrawkcab.

Yrrah eriugam și ssob
Fuck, backwards backwards clearly spells, look:
sdrawkcab.

I love a bit of conspiracy.
Can anyone do anything with the sd cab?
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 06:08:23 pm
Manchester United won their last trophy 5 years ago today.

Is this their longest trophy drought since pre-war?
If even half of what the was reported in the Athletic is true then I think Ten Haag is already screwed.

What's being described here isn't really a solvable problem!




Ronaldo

-held a players meeting to advance the idea of having another striker (so he didn't have to work as much)
-didn't invite the club captain to the players meeting
-by obvious subtext was telling players and reporters that Maguire wasn't fit for the leadership role

They are screwed. Tonysleft bro, just head for the chalet now man. It's over.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:03:06 pm
Ronaldo

-held a players meeting to advance the idea of having another striker (so he didn't have to work as much)
-didn't invite the club captain to the players meeting
-by obvious subtext was telling players and reporters that Maguire wasn't fit for the leadership role
- thought sitting on the bench in the cold would be detrimental to him :lmao
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:03:06 pm
If even half of what the was reported in the Athletic is true then I think Ten Haag is already screwed.

What's being described here isn't really a solvable problem!




Ronaldo

-held a players meeting to advance the idea of having another striker (so he didn't have to work as much)
-didn't invite the club captain to the players meeting
-by obvious subtext was telling players and reporters that Maguire wasn't fit for the leadership role

They are screwed. Tonysleft bro, just head for the chalet now man. It's over.
yes, all very bleak. Even worse is to have a club culture in which players/staff clearly feel comfortable leaking this shit to journalists to suit their own ends. I don't think Ten Hag is a big enough personality to handle any of this from what I have seen. I will continue to hope!
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:17:57 pm
yes, all very bleak. Even worse is to have a club culture in which players/staff clearly feel comfortable leaking this shit to journalists to suit their own ends. I don't think Ten Hag is a big enough personality to handle any of this from what I have seen. I will continue to hope!

Not even needed that much leaked with Rangnick there, hes been the greatest source of much of the info.

But thats been very much by design, to take as much pressure off ten Hag as he can. To try and convince everyone that there is a ton of work that needs doing to right the ship.  Its clever on his behalf, as hell still be involved so making the job seem as tough as possible is in his interest.

Rangnicks way is basically the opposite of how Klopp went about things here, where he publicly said that it was a good squad he inherited, when reality was (and proven by how few made the cut over time) only 4 or 5 where fit to be key parts of a squad wanting to compete at the very top.

Ronaldo though is an unique problem that at least Klopp never had!  A vanity signing that needs to be confined to the bench.  But whos arrogance and all powerful personality has too much sway at the club.   

I must admit I'm a little swayed by Ronaldo's late season performances particularly in lieu of his personal tragedy that he couldn't be such a problem, but of course the modern forward must press. There are no forward passengers today at the top level. Simply no such thing. I don't know if he will leave to continue his CL scoring record or stay. If Greenwood hadn't turned out to be a little... well I'll say nothing, but then I'd be fine with selling him. For now to replace his goals I couldn't name you a player United could get.

Lot of shit for Ten Hag to be trusted to fix and I don't think he'll have the personality that will get him the time to do that through the coming tough transitional times. I more see him getting sacked in April 2023
One more time for the evening crowd coming home from work.  BBC confirming what we've known for a long time.

Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 08:38:55 pm
I must admit I'm a little swayed by Ronaldo's late season performances particularly in lieu of his personal tragedy that he couldn't be such a problem, but of course the modern forward must press. There are no forward passengers today at the top level. Simply no such thing. I don't know if he will leave to continue his CL scoring record or stay. If Greenwood hadn't turned out to be a little... well I'll say nothing, but then I'd be fine with selling him. For now to replace his goals I couldn't name you a player United could get.

Lot of shit for Ten Hag to be trusted to fix and I don't think he'll have the personality that will get him the time to do that through the coming tough transitional times. I more see him getting sacked in April 2023

What is his personality? Does anyone in this league really know? So long as hes strong enough to deal with the players, make tough decisions and not be a soft touch, then it shouldnt be too much of a concern. Fans always seem to want to compare coaches, and goodness knows we know who the manager in the PL right now that other teams fans love to make comparisons too. But thats just adding pressure that isnt needed.

Man Utd do give managers some time, and being that this isnt some rush and baffling decision like Solskjaer, and is actually a coach at an age where he should be in his prime, they baring some mad disaster, theyll surely give him time.
Siuuuuuuuxth :D
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 07:02:08 pm
Is this their longest trophy drought since pre-war?
They went from winning the European Cup in 67/68 to winning nothing until 74/75 when they won the old Division 2 trophy.
Obviously with a relegation thrown in.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:13:14 pm
What is his personality?

From what Simon Kuper was saying on a podcast I was listening to a month or so ago his personality is dull, provincial and not particularly ambitious. Kuper assumed that Man Utd's board must have convinced Ten Hag that certain players would be moved on because in Kuper's view Ten Hag isn't the type who would necessarily feel he needs to manage a club like Man Utd to feel fulfilled in his career. Based on what Kuper was saying Ten Hag's press conferences and interviews are likely to be the opposite of Van Gaal's: succinct, reserved, stand-offish
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:13:14 pm
What is his personality? Does anyone in this league really know? So long as hes strong enough to deal with the players, make tough decisions and not be a soft touch, then it shouldnt be too much of a concern. Fans always seem to want to compare coaches, and goodness knows we know who the manager in the PL right now that other teams fans love to make comparisons too. But thats just adding pressure that isnt needed.

Man Utd do give managers some time, and being that this isnt some rush and baffling decision like Solskjaer, and is actually a coach at an age where he should be in his prime, they baring some mad disaster, theyll surely give him time.

The question is just how much ten Hag can get a tune out of the current set of players while bringing in just a few of the right players.  When Klopp first took over at Liverpool, there was no mistaking who was the boss and also what the standards were.  In exchange though, Klopp gave players chances.  It's not like he came in and was like "I need 10 new players."  He was very demanding but also gave players a chance to prove themselves.  It worked out well because the likes of Lallana, Milner, Lucas, Can, Hendo, etc embraced the change and helped set the tone for others.  Bobby too.  Even the maligned-Lovren was getting numerous opportunities to prove himself, and it worked out (mostly).

The problem with United is:
Who of the current players are willing to embrace change?  If their mentalities are right, they should be like Lallana and looking to jump-start their careers.  But if they're not like that, they'll just resist change and make it more difficult.  The more change is resisted, the more the manager will have to make massive changes and transfers, and while that could work, that can always go wrong, particularly given United's fixation with big names and big contracts.  The other option is do like what Rangnick did and compromise somewhat for team harmony, but it's all a mess.

When Klopp first became manager, there were a lot of people speculating major turnover (since Klopp did that in his Bundesliga days), but Klopp focused first and foremost on coaching the team, not demanding transfers.

If ten Hag can coach players up, that is a huge bonus to build the backbone of the team.  Trying to fix every problem immediately is just very difficult to do.

The other bonus of Klopp was that he had universal support among just about everyone associated with LFC.  Everyone knew we had to be patient and that he was 100% the best man for the job.  Even during early bumps, the support was (at least mostly!) unwavering.  If ten Hag is not seen that way, a planned patient build can easily go awry.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:40:19 pm
They went from winning the European Cup in 67/68 to winning nothing until 74/75 when they won the old Division 2 trophy.
Obviously with a relegation thrown in.

Corner turned then?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:40:19 pm
They went from winning the European Cup in 67/68 to winning nothing until 74/75 when they won the old Division 2 trophy.
Obviously with a relegation thrown in.
But the Div2 is not a major trophy.
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:48:46 pm
The question is just how much ten Hag can get a tune out of the current set of players while bringing in just a few of the right players.  When Klopp first took over at Liverpool, there was no mistaking who was the boss and also what the standards were.  In exchange though, Klopp gave players chances.  It's not like he came in and was like "I need 10 new players."  He was very demanding but also gave players a chance to prove themselves.  It worked out well because the likes of Lallana, Milner, Lucas, Can, Hendo, etc embraced the change and helped set the tone for others.  Bobby too.  Even the maligned-Lovren was getting numerous opportunities to prove himself, and it worked out (mostly).

The problem with United is:
Who of the current players are willing to embrace change?  If their mentalities are right, they should be like Lallana and looking to jump-start their careers.  But if they're not like that, they'll just resist change and make it more difficult. The more change is resisted, the more the manager will have to make massive changes and transfers, and while that could work, that can always go wrong, particularly given United's fixation with big names and big contracts.  The other option is do like what Rangnick did and compromise somewhat for team harmony, but it's all a mess.

When Klopp first became manager, there were a lot of people speculating major turnover (since Klopp did that in his Bundesliga days), but Klopp focused first and foremost on coaching the team, not demanding transfers.

If ten Hag can coach players up, that is a huge bonus to build the backbone of the team.  Trying to fix every problem immediately is just very difficult to do.

The other bonus of Klopp was that he had universal support among just about everyone associated with LFC.  Everyone knew we had to be patient and that he was 100% the best man for the job.  Even during early bumps, the support was (at least mostly!) unwavering.  If ten Hag is not seen that way, a planned patient build can easily go awry.

Re the bolded - how do we know that though is what I wonder. Its as likely there are some poor influences or too strong personalities from some of the older players who may have had too much of an affect for sure, and yes, one of ten Hags jobs is to stop that. But two or three of those players will be gone anyway (Pogba being one of the main ones).   But there is also as likely a group of players who will embrace it, likes of Sancho, Fernandes, Fred (stop laughing), Mctominay, Dalot, Rashford etc.

There has been a major turnover with Kloppo here - cos the squad wasnt good enough to compete for CLs and leagues, but yes, it wasnt done in a year of course, that was never going to be the case as financially it wasnt possible. It took a few windows, but by the time we won the CL, there was only Hendo, Bobby, Milly and Origi who played significant roles in winning it.

What the other players you mention did of course - was help while the team was in transition over the course of 2-3 years, by helping the team get CL qualification to begin with and getting to that first final. So the big first ask for ten Hag is getting CL with a combination of what he has and some new signings. And getting those signings right is the bigger ask. He will though be able to spend a lot more and a lot quicker than happened here at Liverpool.

I just think a few are being too dismissive, but thats ok, its what opposition fans do after all! Im sure plenty of Man Utd fans where doing similar when Klopp took over, saying how useless the squad was and that hed either fail, or itd take an absolute age to get anywhere.

I have no idea about ten Hag - and if the personality traits that Rafa says above, will be a huge problem.  So on that score only time will tell - but the equally important part is seeing if they have the other big issue sorted - the recruitment. They have new people in at the top, so again, time will tell if thats going to work.
Quote from: tonysleft on May 19, 2022, 11:47:35 pm
would you really? that surprises me. would you want us to score a similar goal on the final day to snatch it from City? I mean fair play if you do I just wouldn't want it myself for Liverpool. City winning stuff since Guardiola came is just what was always going to happen, what the finances behind them would ensure would happen even if he had failed

I don't really get the idea that their owners will leave if United or Liverpool are snatching trophies from them. they are in this for the long haul. I believe they would have been appointing Guardiola in 2016 even if they'd never won the league, because they have the finances to ensure that will happen. that's not to say you should hope they win stuff (its a terrible choice to have to make between our two biggest rivals) but they will always carry the historical asterisk for me... and they will also never come close to beating 20 league titles like Liverpool under Klopp could do!

If it came down to your lot vs city, I'd just ignore the end of the season and mentally declare it null and void like so many wanted to do after we'd already won the thing that season.
