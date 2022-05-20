« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 895 896 897 898 899 [900]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2145292 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • Bam!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35960 on: May 20, 2022, 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on May 19, 2022, 07:02:18 pm
I seem to remember there being an arl fella on the FullTime Dickheads a few years ago shortly after they had signed AWB

He had him clocked as a car crash of a full back from the get go. He was even lamenting the fact they'd sold Smalling

Naturally enough they were all laughing at him like he was some sort of demented old fool

Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those

Brighton and Brentford and too detailed in their research and scouting. They wouldnt just put themselves in a position of having AWB stinking out the place on a big wage.

There is a club that is jubilant and ready to splash out after securing premier league money for another season. Palace is another option as Clyne needs replacing and they dont really need overly ambitious full backs for their system.

Other than Palace, Everton and Burnley, every other club has better right backs than him.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35961 on: May 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 20, 2022, 05:38:15 pm
Brighton and Brentford and too detailed in their research and scouting. They wouldnt just put themselves in a position of having AWB stinking out the place on a big wage.

There is a club that is jubilant and ready to splash out after securing premier league money for another season. Palace is another option as Clyne needs replacing and they dont really need overly ambitious full backs for their system.

Other than Palace, Everton and Burnley, every other club has better right backs than him.
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,477
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35962 on: May 20, 2022, 06:10:37 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money
Yeah that's really weird. I mean if Newcastle are going to be this massive sportwashing vehicle why would they be buying a load of dross players for big money?

They'll buy great players for big money, not dross. Mind you they did inexplicably buy Chris Wood so there's that...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,239
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35963 on: May 20, 2022, 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money

Newcastle already have Trippier and Krafth. You will struggle to offload AWB and his wages of £90,000 per week ...
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35964 on: May 20, 2022, 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 20, 2022, 06:10:37 pm
Yeah that's really weird. I mean if Newcastle are going to be this massive sportwashing vehicle why would they be buying a load of dross players for big money?

They'll buy great players for big money, not dross. Mind you they did inexplicably buy Chris Wood so there's that...
I dunno, City bought a nice bit of dross at the start of their cycle. Who knows who will be the next beneficiary of a 40m Robinho transfer!
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,681
  • Bam!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35965 on: May 20, 2022, 06:13:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 20, 2022, 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money

They have Trippier though
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35966 on: May 20, 2022, 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on May 20, 2022, 06:13:18 pm
They have Trippier though
True United should have just bought him. I think he's 32 ish now though. Maybe a good sporting director could convince them a young right back who can't play outside his own half is what they need long term. And a CB who will win you headers
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,092
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35967 on: May 20, 2022, 06:37:16 pm »
Are they really after Justin Timber as Maguire replacement?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,850
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35968 on: May 20, 2022, 09:22:32 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 20, 2022, 06:37:16 pm
Are they really after Justin Timberlake as Maguire replacement?

Updated that for you... :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,795
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35969 on: May 20, 2022, 09:42:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 20, 2022, 06:37:16 pm
Are they really after Justin Timber as Maguire replacement?

Getting a 20yo trying to marshal a defence? Thats very brave of United.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35970 on: May 20, 2022, 10:08:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on May 20, 2022, 06:37:16 pm
Are they really after Justin Timber as Maguire replacement?
I'm loving it
Logged

Offline cheesyleps

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35971 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on May 20, 2022, 01:49:21 pm
What I've done there is stated that the real strength of Ten Hag is as a systems-centred development coach who can coax what seem to be world class performances out of what standard opinions would class as bang average players. Gilmour's an example of that. Beyond that case though, Ten Hag in his time at Ajax has actually rehabilitated or elevated the levels of Stekelenburg, Haller, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, and kept the system working despite losing Kluivert, Sanchez, De Jong, Van Der Beek, and De Light. Young, talented players... but I'd suggest no more intrinsically talented than Man Utd have in their ranks - just talents who work within a structure with a defined goal at the end of their development process.

So straight away, I reckon a lot of the newspaper coverage they're currently subject to is bollocks - I reckon he's more like Klopp than he's being given credit for and he'll want to get to know the players he has before he gets rid of anyone - that'll apply just as much to Wan Bissaka despite them saying he's for the exit door.

The worry for me is that they become born again sensible and work from there, because they have money. But I just doubt they'll manage to stay consistently sensible enough for it all to work.

I get you.

I'm unconvinced that Utd would ever give him the time and space to do it. They are too wedded to the idea of buying the finished article at great fanfare and expense to appease the fanbase and media.

They absolutely should, but as you say, they won't.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,602
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35972 on: Yesterday at 11:24:27 am »
I didn't realise Timber was 5'10'', at 20 years old he probably doesn't have another growth spurt in him either. Compare him to our 6'4'' backline.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,784
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35973 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 11:24:27 am
I didn't realise Timber was 5'10'', at 20 years old he probably doesn't have another growth spurt in him either. Compare him to our 6'4'' backline.

They're not competing with us though
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,113
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35974 on: Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm »
Where are all the 6th memes?
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,512
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35975 on: Yesterday at 10:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 03:21:09 pm
Where are all the 6th memes?

Hopefully they'll finish 7th . That's where they deserve to be
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35976 on: Today at 03:49:40 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EnVJYbSI4Ck</a>

not bad from utd, legends team is no worse than the first team

neville's contribution to the highlights was a masterclass

and gonzales did more in that match than i recall him doing for us back in his day
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 895 896 897 898 899 [900]   Go Up
« previous next »
 