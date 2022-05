They are hilarious with how they view the game though.



Still convinced that none of our players were any good when we bought them but Jurgen has managed to coach them to world class status, ergo their own players will be world beaters in no time with the new guy 🤷



1980s thinking of a kick up the backside, some proper instructions and tactics with the threat of being dropped if they don't follow them and jobs a good un.



Are we taking bets yet as to when he'll get sacked?