



And this is why sportswashing works so well.Abu Dhabi were very clever in their choice of club. They picked a club in city who are geographically close to two of the biggest clubs in the game who are fierce rivals and would welcome city winning, initially Atleast, to prevent their rivals winning. If they had bought a top club, as soon as they started winning the whole country would unite against them and the authorities may well have stopped their cheating.As it stands tho, City are stopping Liverpool ,and have previously stopped United winning more , so the rest of the idiotic football fans are more than happy with that. Ill admit I cheered the agueeeerooooooo goal, as I was naive to what that club were doing.