« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 892 893 894 895 896 [897]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2136302 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,760
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35840 on: May 15, 2022, 05:30:00 pm »
Quote
Fecking sort your team out Fraudiola!!
Quote
What fecking use you are?
Quote
Greatest manager in the history of the game letting instagram star Evra and part time pundit Berbatov get into his head.
Quote
fecking hell, get it together, Pep. Now is not the time to showcase your fraudness.
Quote
I'm very worried he will quit soon. Klopp has the beating of him and it'll mean easy title for Liverpool going forward
Quote
He's stopping Liverpool running away with the league every season, even if he seems to love making a mess of things. I want him to stay.
Quote
This is happening, isn't it? Baldy fraud and his wimps will draw again on the last day and give the title to Liverpool on a silver platter.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,155
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35841 on: May 15, 2022, 05:33:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 15, 2022, 05:30:00 pm


Man Utd glory-hunting fans turning into Man City fans ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35842 on: May 15, 2022, 05:34:17 pm »
They have turned into everton fans, desperate for a manchester team that isn't them to do well. :lmao
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,212
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35843 on: May 15, 2022, 05:41:22 pm »
Do Man Utd still exist? Their fans have mostly evaporated into thin air. I randomly get messages about Ronaldo outscoring Mane (like that actually matters) but nothing about the actual team. I think their glory hunters have moved on to City and Madrid for the time being.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,358
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35844 on: May 16, 2022, 01:48:37 am »
I called one out today. He said the other day we was sick that Haaland  went to City. Today hes saying he hopes Pep doesnt fuck it up.

You either rise above tribalism for the better good, or are a useful idiot for the sportswashers.

I asked which he was. No reply yet.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35845 on: May 16, 2022, 04:09:10 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4goVfAYxxa4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4goVfAYxxa4</a>

if you want to see just how utd fans have their heads wobbling from fear of city blowing it

and he's self aware of how pathetic that is - 11:45
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35846 on: May 16, 2022, 06:20:17 am »
apparently haggy starts today at OT tho not in charge of the team, ralfie baby still on that one

so look forward to a reset, a culture change, like the last guy promised....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j1EVBeYhAa8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j1EVBeYhAa8</a>
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35847 on: May 16, 2022, 07:39:11 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on May 15, 2022, 05:30:00 pm

And this is why sportswashing works so well.
Abu Dhabi were very clever in their choice of club. They picked a club in city who are geographically close to two of the biggest clubs in the game who are fierce rivals and would welcome city winning, initially Atleast, to prevent their rivals winning. If they had bought a top club, as soon as they started winning the whole country would unite against them and the authorities may well have stopped their cheating.
As it stands tho, City are stopping Liverpool ,and have previously stopped United winning more , so the rest of the idiotic football fans are more than happy with that. Ill admit I cheered the agueeeerooooooo goal, as I was naive to what that club were doing.
Logged

Offline MdArshad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35848 on: May 16, 2022, 08:55:50 am »
Quote from: JRed on May 16, 2022, 07:39:11 am
And this is why sportswashing works so well.
Abu Dhabi were very clever in their choice of club. They picked a club in city who are geographically close to two of the biggest clubs in the game who are fierce rivals and would welcome city winning, initially Atleast, to prevent their rivals winning. If they had bought a top club, as soon as they started winning the whole country would unite against them and the authorities may well have stopped their cheating.
As it stands tho, City are stopping Liverpool ,and have previously stopped United winning more , so the rest of the idiotic football fans are more than happy with that. Ill admit I cheered the agueeeerooooooo goal, as I was naive to what that club were doing.

I know it will never happen but it will be nice if a day comes where we as football fans joined together against them (City/Newcastle/PSG and even smaller teams like Sheriff).

The way the Germans hate RB Leipzig (even though they have not spend that much). 
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35849 on: May 16, 2022, 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: JRed on May 16, 2022, 07:39:11 am
And this is why sportswashing works so well.
Abu Dhabi were very clever in their choice of club. They picked a club in city who are geographically close to two of the biggest clubs in the game who are fierce rivals and would welcome city winning, initially Atleast, to prevent their rivals winning. If they had bought a top club, as soon as they started winning the whole country would unite against them and the authorities may well have stopped their cheating.
As it stands tho, City are stopping Liverpool ,and have previously stopped United winning more , so the rest of the idiotic football fans are more than happy with that. Ill admit I cheered the agueeeerooooooo goal, as I was naive to what that club were doing.
I think that was just an added bonus for them. I don't think they'll have thought that deeply about it.
Club carrying name of famous city, new stadium built with very low development costs were probably the 2 key factors.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,229
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35850 on: May 16, 2022, 06:20:15 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,958
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35851 on: May 16, 2022, 06:25:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 16, 2022, 06:20:15 pm
They will do anything they can to keep pretending Ronaldo was a positive:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4667360/where-would-man-united-be-without-cristiano-ronaldo-how-his-efforts-saved-a-grim-season-from-total-meltdown

Ogden is such a ManU shill.

Au contraire my friend, it's an excellent piece, backed up with cold hard stats. In fact, it's convinced me they should make all efforts to keep him not just next season but beyond that as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35852 on: May 16, 2022, 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 16, 2022, 06:20:15 pm
They will do anything they can to keep pretending Ronaldo was a positive:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4667360/where-would-man-united-be-without-cristiano-ronaldo-how-his-efforts-saved-a-grim-season-from-total-meltdown

Ogden is such a ManU shill.

 ;D Seem to remember poor old Ole got them 2nd with a lot more points last season without him.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,583
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35853 on: May 16, 2022, 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on May 16, 2022, 06:20:15 pm
They will do anything they can to keep pretending Ronaldo was a positive:

https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4667360/where-would-man-united-be-without-cristiano-ronaldo-how-his-efforts-saved-a-grim-season-from-total-meltdown

Ogden is such a ManU shill.
Hasn't Ronaldo ultimately done exactly what he was signed for?, scoring goals?, I think he's done well for a 37 year old to be fair.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,170
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35854 on: May 16, 2022, 06:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 16, 2022, 06:42:20 pm
Hasn't Ronaldo ultimately done exactly what he was signed for?, scoring goals?, I think he's done well for a 37 year old to be fair.

Agreed

Ronaldo isn't the problem, at least he can play football
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
  • Meh sd f
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35855 on: May 16, 2022, 07:10:10 pm »
9 days without conceding, corner turned
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35856 on: May 16, 2022, 07:34:34 pm »
https://youtu.be/4goVfAYxxa4?t=653

He sounded like Gollum.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
« Last Edit: May 16, 2022, 07:40:11 pm by OkieRedman »
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,594
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35857 on: May 16, 2022, 07:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on May 15, 2022, 05:41:22 pm
Do Man Utd still exist? Their fans have mostly evaporated into thin air. I randomly get messages about Ronaldo outscoring Mane (like that actually matters) but nothing about the actual team. I think their glory hunters have moved on to City and Madrid for the time being.

They've been out in force on Twitter today insulting Hillsborough families & dragging the old 'but you sing the Munich song' chestnut out over the booing bollocks.

Absolute scum devoid of any empathy or humanity, all because they're no longer relevant at the top table.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35858 on: May 16, 2022, 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on May 16, 2022, 07:34:34 pm
https://youtu.be/4goVfAYxxa4?t=653

He sounded like Gollum.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I'd literally throw up if i see a Liverpool fan supporting Everton like that
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,229
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35859 on: May 16, 2022, 09:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 16, 2022, 06:42:20 pm
Hasn't Ronaldo ultimately done exactly what he was signed for?, scoring goals?, I think he's done well for a 37 year old to be fair.

No he was signed to win the FA Cup - and they didn't do that. USELESS!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,229
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35860 on: May 16, 2022, 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on May 16, 2022, 07:34:34 pm
https://youtu.be/4goVfAYxxa4?t=653

He sounded like Gollum.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

He looks a lot like Olle, Moyes, Gollum too
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,428
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35861 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 am »
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,726
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35862 on: Yesterday at 11:28:57 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:33:30 am
https://www.redcafe.net/threads/why-did-liverpool-fans-boo-the-national-anthem.470523/

We've followed their lead apparently!!

Some of them sure live up to the "Tory Tory Man Utd" stereotype alright.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,648
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35863 on: Yesterday at 03:49:17 pm »
Fair play to many in that topic to acknowledge and agree with the reasons why we did it this time.

to be honest, when I saw the reports about it, I wondered if something new had happened that merited the media response and hadn't realised it was just the right-wing rags shit stirring something that usually happens. I guess it just goes to show that we need to ensure we are in more domestic cup finals so they get a chance to remember why we do it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35864 on: Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm »
Aye some decent comments. The comments against us are from their London fans and from foreign fans who really don't get it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,939
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35865 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm »
i was here when people were absolutely supporting City hard as fuck for the aguero season lol
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35866 on: Yesterday at 11:49:44 pm »
Red cafe has been wonderful deluded recently, grasping at straws inhalers, supporting City like a mini blue moon but the Liverpool booing thread is mostly decent apart from the usual infantile knobs trying to show how anti Scouse they are ::) .


We've been booing the national anthem for years, and singing over it and abide with me since 65. The reason this comes up now is Boris is trying to deflect from destroying the lives of millions of working class people in places  like Liverpool Manchester and London with culture war shite. Both our cities have suffered under the Tories nice to see some basic solidarity over this and echos the support most Liverpudlians rightly gave to Marcus Rashford for standing up for his principles and helping kids to eat
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35867 on: Today at 12:22:39 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
i was here when people were absolutely supporting City hard as fuck for the aguero season lol

They are not our city rivals, you melt
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,339
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35868 on: Today at 12:26:29 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:36:00 pm
i was here when people were absolutely supporting City hard as fuck for the aguero season lol

Agreed, mate. Some have short memory's. Every time I hear that commentary it takes me back to where I was, off me barnet in Ibiza. On topic can I just ask you and your brethren to reflect on this...31 points defecit to make up next season, prolly end up 34. Is next year your year?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,360
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35869 on: Today at 01:55:30 am »
i see giddiness is beginning to permeate the fanbase

that didn't take long  :lmao
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 892 893 894 895 896 [897]   Go Up
« previous next »
 