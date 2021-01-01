ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league. Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup. That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.



oh please. how is it even comparable. houllier is street and levels above. RIP to the big man that started our modern revolutionI foresee ETH being more like their hodgson. absolutely clueless on how to manage team with fletch/rafl trying to pull the strings in the background and gareh in the media influencing the fans on what to think and applying more pressure externally.Carra actually compared ETH to klopp and said this man u team was better than the one klopp had when he took over so the evolution should even be faster and they should be challenging for CL spots in a couple of years.