For your entertainment.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s</a>
Mind you, that Canadian fella has some serious anger issues.
Alice has a pretty good meltdown also. She finishes a highly truthful and pretty epic rant with an totally honest wail of utter despair
and the fpig after one goal it was about 15 incoherent noises and then a "FUCK ME" scream. haha
Glad to see our close rivals are enjoying the end of the season so much. You can tell they are really true fans. They can tell the difference between shite and totally shite man u football, and shite or totally shite man u football, now gone on the beach. Thats pretty discerning. Realconnoisseurs, that lot.