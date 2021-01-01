« previous next »
They are trying to copy our post Hodgson revival but got mixed up.

They are meant to sign a striker from the dutch league and get a great former player in as manager. Not get a manager in from the dutch league and a great former player upfront.

Fergie will fix it though
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
1974 bad would be great

this team has been worse than them in my book but obviously not postionally wise
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:38:51 am
For your entertainment.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s</a>

Mind you, that Canadian fella has some serious anger issues.

Alice has a pretty good meltdown also. She finishes a highly truthful and pretty epic rant with an totally honest wail of utter despair  :lmao  and the fpig after one goal it was about 15 incoherent noises and then a "FUCK ME" scream. haha

Glad to see our close rivals are enjoying the end of the season so much. You can tell they are really true fans. They can tell the difference between shite and totally shite man u football, and shite or totally shite man u football, now gone on the beach.  Thats pretty discerning. Realconnoisseurs, that lot.
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.

oh please. how is it even comparable. houllier is street and levels above. RIP to the big man that started our modern revolution

I foresee ETH being more like their hodgson. absolutely clueless on how to manage team with fletch/rafl trying to pull the strings in the background and gareh in the media influencing the fans on what to think and applying more pressure externally.

Carra actually compared ETH to klopp and said this man u team was better than the one klopp had when he took over so the evolution should even be faster and they should be challenging for CL spots in a couple of years.
