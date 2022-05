I always knew Gerrard and Carragher would have to leave/retire in order to give the next generation's leaders a quiet enough dressing room to reveal themselves and step up to the mark. That's how men organise themselves in all walks of life. You need to create a vacuum that others can fill, and it just won't happen until that vacuum exists.



In Manchester United's case, they've allowed neither a "player" vacuum to exist...personified by jetting Ronaldo back in....nor have they allowed a "managerial" vacuum to exist....personified by Ferguson's ongoing close ties with the club.



They're basically hanging on to their former "talismen of success" for grim death....and all it's doing is preventing the long overdue, much needed appearance, development and revelation of their club's NEW leadership personalities....(both on and off the pitch)



No wonder the club's now been re-populated with second grade mercenaries at all levels because that's the kind of environment they've created. No wonder they've had to rapidly appoint the likes of Harry Maguire as a "captain" and no wonder the rest of the dressing room have zero respect for him. They don't even respect their managers, so why the hell should they respect this big lump?



Enter Ronaldo (stage left) As big a nod to the "new team" that all connected with Man United desperately wish they had the "old team" back in the dressing room.



How the hell is a "true" dressing room leader (or two) supposed to emerge from all this?



Men just don't function this way.



Unless you allow the vacuum to happen....and amongst themselves, these players begin to identify their own group's stronger characters and form well motivated bonds together...then you're never going to see any kind of organically chosen, dressing room leader becoming readily apparent.



But how can you expect the dressing room to evolve along organic lines....if the management of the club itself, is continuously being blighted by the exact, same malady?



Namely....the club's ongoing reticence to truly back or respect anybody....who isn't Alex Ferguson.