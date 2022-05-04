popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble



though increasingly i hope rather than think



I mean, I don't think we will, either. City's 1pt advantage in the league notwithstanding, cup games, and especially finals, can be brutal curveballs to successful teams. Having both go our way PLUS the swing in the league is believable, but hardly guaranteed. All we can do is go and try to win each game, and see what awaits us at the end. The quality is there to make the best of it, but whatever happens from here the players can be damn proud of this campaign.