Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  4, 2022, 06:07:00 pm
Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.

It was only a commotion. Not like a poor, defenseless bus was struck by a bottle or anything...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2022, 10:18:40 am
Lingard has been totally screwed by them. Promised a move, then had it taken away at the last minute to suit the club who never played him. He wanted to move to play football, not for money.

I have just been on Red Cafe, they do not like Lingard on there they can't wait to see the back of him. Some of them are suspecting him of being the one who has leaked stuff to the press, because "he has links to the media!"  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Son of Spion on May  4, 2022, 05:25:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qg_XaZN4juw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qg_XaZN4juw</a>

Of course, you'll hear very little, if anything, about it in the media.  ::)

What else would you expect, they are rivals after all
SLAVA
UKRAINI

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  4, 2022, 06:16:47 pm
What else would you expect, they are rivals after all

Small minority on both sides.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  4, 2022, 06:07:00 pm
Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.
Especially the female child they punched.
I love Football!!!!!!!
Wrong thread
Quote from: xhaxhi on May  4, 2022, 12:32:20 pm
Maguire is one of them! This was on the BBC Transfer Gossip section:

"Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has identified eight players he can trust when he begins his Manchester United reign. The Dutchman, 52, hopes to sign a left-sided centre-back to help England's Harry Maguire, 29, recapture his best form and is weighing up whether England striker Marcus Rashford can resurrect his career at the club."
Music to mine ears!
Oh please, do go ahead! ;D
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think

Various newspapers reporting that Pogba might go to City on a free. Would be hilarious on multiple fronts that.
It would be a stupider signing than Grealish. Can't see it myself.
RR is starting to sound like Harry Redknapp

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61354478

Manchester United: Ralf Rangnick's plea for a striker in January snubbed by the club

Rangnick points to Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool on 30 January, Dusan Vlahovic who moved to Juventus on 29 January and Julien Alvarez who will move to Manchester City in the summer after agreeing a deal on 31 January.

Asked if he could have signed those players, he said "I don't know. But as I said, maybe we should have at least internally discussed it."
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think

I mean, I don't think we will, either. City's 1pt advantage in the league notwithstanding, cup games, and especially finals, can be brutal curveballs to successful teams. Having both go our way PLUS the swing in the league is believable, but hardly guaranteed. All we can do is go and try to win each game, and see what awaits us at the end. The quality is there to make the best of it, but whatever happens from here the players can be damn proud of this campaign.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think

Dont think you will either.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:40:25 pm
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think

9-0 on aggregate.
Oh wow, the Rangnick wanted to sign Luis Diaz but was "vetoed," according to Manc in chief Jamie Jackson.

Another one they "let us sign," I suppose.

 :jester
