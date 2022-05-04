Lingard has been totally screwed by them. Promised a move, then had it taken away at the last minute to suit the club who never played him. He wanted to move to play football, not for money.



I have just been on Red Cafe, they do not like Lingard on there they can't wait to see the back of him. Some of them are suspecting him of being the one who has leaked stuff to the press, because "he has links to the media!"