« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 887 888 889 890 891 [892]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2111762 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,667
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35640 on: May 4, 2022, 06:07:00 pm »
Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,773
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35641 on: May 4, 2022, 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  4, 2022, 06:07:00 pm
Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.

It was only a commotion. Not like a poor, defenseless bus was struck by a bottle or anything...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,971
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35642 on: May 4, 2022, 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  3, 2022, 10:18:40 am
Lingard has been totally screwed by them. Promised a move, then had it taken away at the last minute to suit the club who never played him. He wanted to move to play football, not for money.

I have just been on Red Cafe, they do not like Lingard on there they can't wait to see the back of him. Some of them are suspecting him of being the one who has leaked stuff to the press, because "he has links to the media!"  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35643 on: May 4, 2022, 06:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  4, 2022, 05:25:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Qg_XaZN4juw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Qg_XaZN4juw</a>

Of course, you'll hear very little, if anything, about it in the media.  ::)

What else would you expect, they are rivals after all
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,667
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35644 on: May 4, 2022, 06:20:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May  4, 2022, 06:16:47 pm
What else would you expect, they are rivals after all

Small minority on both sides.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,738
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35645 on: May 4, 2022, 07:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  4, 2022, 06:07:00 pm
Im sure the Brentford fans were asking for it.
Especially the female child they punched.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35646 on: May 4, 2022, 10:05:07 pm »
I love Football!!!!!!!
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35647 on: May 4, 2022, 10:05:33 pm »
Wrong thread
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,317
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35648 on: Yesterday at 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: xhaxhi on May  4, 2022, 12:32:20 pm
Maguire is one of them! This was on the BBC Transfer Gossip section:

"Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has identified eight players he can trust when he begins his Manchester United reign. The Dutchman, 52, hopes to sign a left-sided centre-back to help England's Harry Maguire, 29, recapture his best form and is weighing up whether England striker Marcus Rashford can resurrect his career at the club."
Music to mine ears!
Oh please, do go ahead! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35649 on: Today at 10:40:25 pm »
popping back in to say i still think you will not win the quadruple chaps or the treble

though increasingly i hope rather than think
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
Pages: 1 ... 887 888 889 890 891 [892]   Go Up
« previous next »
 