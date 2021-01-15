Do they actually think that though? Most United fans I know fully accept that it will take years and that Ten Haag isnt in the same ball park as Klopp.



I was speaking to a few proper Mancs in work last week and they are still being suckered into what Klopp managed in his first season here and how quickly, in their eyes, he won the CL and then the League and think they will do the same. They miss the fact that he had players who bought into it from the off already at the club and all the structure that had been in place for years to help him hit the ground running and our recruitment is second to none on the player front.