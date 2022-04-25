« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35360 on: April 25, 2022, 12:52:29 pm »
Quote from: him_15 on April 25, 2022, 03:57:37 am
ETH has a mountain to climb here, a new league (and much more competitive) for him and half of the squad are leaving this summer. Brining in that many quality replacements and making most of them success is mission impossible. Especially without CL football.

Not really ...

Ronaldo (37 - 2023)
Heaton (36 - 2023)
Matic (33 - 2023)
De Gea (31 - 2023)
Jones (30 - 2023)
Maguire (29 - 2025)
Fred (29 - 2023)
Telles (29 - 2024)
Varane (29 - 2025)
Bailly (28 - 2024)
Lindelof (27 - 2024)
Martial (26 - 2024)
Shaw (26 - 2023)
Pereira (26 - 2023)
Henderson (25 - 2025)
McTominay (25 - 2025)
Van de Beek (25 - 2025)
Rashford (24 - 2023)
Wan-Bissaka (24 - 2024)
Tuanzebe (24 - 2023)
Dalot (23 - 2023)
Sancho (22 - 2026)
Williams (21 - 2024)
Elanga (20 - 2026)
Pellistri (20 - 2025)
Diallo (19 - 2025)

Most of them are leaving next summer ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35361 on: April 25, 2022, 01:00:36 pm »
I wonder if that was a myth they managed to peddle to Ten Hag :D

Half of their squad aren't leaving this/next summer. A few squad players have expiring contracts, and then a fair few who would surely be on the list that he'd want to build around (or at least extend to protect their value). The big problem ones have long contracts still. I'm sure quite a few of them have their famous 'option for an extra year too'. Its not going to be some blank canvas, he'll still need to ship out the shit ones (of which there are many) rather than getting lucky with the shit ones having expiring contracts.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35362 on: April 25, 2022, 01:09:25 pm »
Rudiger rejected them🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35363 on: April 25, 2022, 02:29:02 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on April 24, 2022, 11:36:23 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qg98fbZUHJI

this is actually pretty hilarious. There are levels to delusion that i didn't even know existed.

Anyway, where do you guys reckon they will finish this season? They seem sinking faster than an anchor at the moment. Pogba leaving, Matic leaving, their captain is a joke, their stand in captain even went on record that they have nothing to play for when there are european spots still up for grabs. Their consultant/manager shitting on every press conference and pundits that were wanking over them earlier in the season now twisting the knife in deeper after every game. ;D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35364 on: April 25, 2022, 02:41:22 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on April 25, 2022, 02:29:02 pm
this is actually pretty hilarious. There are levels to delusion that i didn't even know existed.

Anyway, where do you guys reckon they will finish this season? They seem sinking faster than an anchor at the moment. Pogba leaving, Matic leaving, their captain is a joke, their stand in captain even went on record that they have nothing to play for when there are european spots still up for grabs. Their consultant/manager shitting on every press conference and pundits that were wanking over them earlier in the season now twisting the knife in deeper after every game. ;D

I think probably 6th, Wolves aren't in great form and I can see United maybe getting one more win to keep them above West Ham.

The nice thing is with us and Chelsea in both domestic cup finals, European qualification goes like this:

1st - CL
2nd - CL
3rd- CL
4th - CL
5th - EL
6th - EL
7th - ECL

So you never know, West Ham might be so averse to playing in the Conference League that they actually try against Man City.... Also United are just far enough ahead of Wolves that if they down tools to try and avoid the Europa they'll probably end up in the Rhymans one instead :D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35365 on: April 25, 2022, 03:17:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 25, 2022, 02:41:22 pm
I think probably 6th, Wolves aren't in great form and I can see United maybe getting one more win to keep them above West Ham.

The nice thing is with us and Chelsea in both domestic cup finals, European qualification goes like this:



So you never know, West Ham might be so averse to playing in the Conference League that they actually try against Man City.... Also United are just far enough ahead of Wolves that if they down tools to try and avoid the Europa they'll probably end up in the Rhymans one instead :D

my prediction

1st - CL - Us of course
2nd - CL - city
3rd- CL - chelsea
4th - CL - arsenal/spurs?
5th - EL - arsenal/spurs?
6th - EL - hammers/man u
7th - ECL - hammers/man u

didnt know wolves were so high up. they have no problem defending but their attack is rather blunt. but they do have a game in hand that might make things tasty for european spots.

chelsea winning vs these lot would possibly solidify their CL place.

we all know that man u missing out on europe would rather be demoralizing but better for them in the long term.  Hammers could just fluke europa and that will be a sight to behold. Moyes winning europe would end his meme. :wave
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35366 on: April 25, 2022, 03:23:48 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on April 25, 2022, 03:17:39 pm
didnt know wolves were so high up. they have no problem defending but their attack is rather blunt. but they do have a game in hand that might make things tasty for european spots.

chelsea winning vs these lot would possibly solidify their CL place.

we all know that man u missing out on europe would rather be demoralizing but better for them in the long term.  Hammers could just fluke europa and that will be a sight to behold. Moyes winning europe would end his meme. :wave

Do we?

Arsenal have benefitted this season because they chose to go with a small squad. United don't have a small squad, they have a shit squad. Its another part of their desperation, they're now trying to convince themselves that missing out on Europe would be great for them. Again, that works if you're struggling with 2 games a week for half the season. They're struggling because they're dogshit. All being out of Europe gives them is 7/8 fewer games a season to embarrass themselves in.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35367 on: April 25, 2022, 05:16:09 pm »
ESPN:

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad when he takes over with club chiefs distancing themselves from Ralf Rangnick's suggestion that as many as 10 players could arrive in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag will be allowed significant funds to shape the squad ahead of his first season in charge but sources have told ESPN the recruitment department are working to a plan of bringing in three new players.

I'll translate: ETH we can't shift all the shite players we have so you'll have to use them next season.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35368 on: April 25, 2022, 05:35:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on April 25, 2022, 03:23:48 pm
Do we?

Arsenal have benefitted this season because they chose to go with a small squad. United don't have a small squad, they have a shit squad. Its another part of their desperation, they're now trying to convince themselves that missing out on Europe would be great for them. Again, that works if you're struggling with 2 games a week for half the season. They're struggling because they're dogshit. All being out of Europe gives them is 7/8 fewer games a season to embarrass themselves in.

Missing out on Europe would undoubtedly be good for them.  Only having 1 game a week is ideal for a manager to implement his ideas on the training ground. Yes, players are shit but they're also professional so if they can see that the manager has a clear idea of how they train, how they play, etc may give them renewed motivation and a fresh outlook. 
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35369 on: April 25, 2022, 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:16:09 pm
ESPN:

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad when he takes over with club chiefs distancing themselves from Ralf Rangnick's suggestion that as many as 10 players could arrive in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag will be allowed significant funds to shape the squad ahead of his first season in charge but sources have told ESPN the recruitment department are working to a plan of bringing in three new players.

I'll translate: ETH we can't shift all the shite players we have so you'll have to use them next season.

To be fair, that was to be expected ...

Out of contract 2022:

Pogba
Lingard
Cavani
Mata
Grant

Out of contract 2023:

Ronaldo
De Gea
Fred
Shaw
Rashford
Matic
Dalot
Jones
Heaton

The real clear-out will happen in the summer of 2023, if Ten Hag is not sacked by then ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35370 on: April 25, 2022, 05:58:54 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:16:09 pm
ESPN:

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad when he takes over with club chiefs distancing themselves from Ralf Rangnick's suggestion that as many as 10 players could arrive in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag will be allowed significant funds to shape the squad ahead of his first season in charge but sources have told ESPN the recruitment department are working to a plan of bringing in three new players.

I'll translate: ETH we can't shift all the shite players we have so you'll have to use them next season.

Thats good because Erik evolves...he doesnt revolve.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35371 on: April 25, 2022, 06:09:34 pm »
Give him a second season, you swine.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35372 on: April 25, 2022, 07:16:26 pm »
The tittle of this thread is genius ;S
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35373 on: April 25, 2022, 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 25, 2022, 07:16:26 pm
The tittle of this thread is genius ;S
I think the "if" should be "when". 
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35374 on: April 25, 2022, 10:58:40 pm »
Drink this in as it is brilliantespecially the Flying Pig in full meltdown; he invents his own swear-words.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ye0-6hkKono" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ye0-6hkKono</a>
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35375 on: April 25, 2022, 11:29:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:16:09 pm
ESPN:

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad when he takes over with club chiefs distancing themselves from Ralf Rangnick's suggestion that as many as 10 players could arrive in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag will be allowed significant funds to shape the squad ahead of his first season in charge but sources have told ESPN the recruitment department are working to a plan of bringing in three new players.

I'll translate: ETH we can't shift all the shite players we have so you'll have to use them next season.

It'll end in tears.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35376 on: April 26, 2022, 12:24:05 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 25, 2022, 05:16:09 pm
ESPN:

Manchester United have told Erik ten Hag he will have to oversee an evolution rather than revolution of the squad when he takes over with club chiefs distancing themselves from Ralf Rangnick's suggestion that as many as 10 players could arrive in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

Ten Hag will be allowed significant funds to shape the squad ahead of his first season in charge but sources have told ESPN the recruitment department are working to a plan of bringing in three new players.

I'll translate: ETH we can't shift all the shite players we have so you'll have to use them next season.

Sooo..  you cant have Schteeve as your assistant and theres no fukin cash for a serious overhaul of the shyte squad.  Run for the hills Erik (if there were any in Holland) while you still can!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35377 on: April 26, 2022, 12:44:05 am »
Rangnick, godfather of gegenpressing and their trusted consultant, said there's no evolution, they need to shoot 10-12 of them into the sun - yet United are telling Ten Hag to "evolve" the team and buy 2-3 players.

What on earth.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35378 on: April 26, 2022, 12:56:28 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 26, 2022, 12:44:05 am
Rangnick, godfather of gegenpressing and their trusted consultant, said there's no evolution, they need to shoot 10-12 of them into the sun - yet United are telling Ten Hag to "evolve" the team and buy 2-3 players.

What on earth.

They can't afford to offload 10-12 high earners this summer, when only 5 players are out of contract. They will have to wait until the next summer, when further 9 players are out of contract. It is not exactly a rocket science. They have already lost too much money, they'll have no CL football (and money) next season, and their debt stands at £500 million ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35379 on: April 26, 2022, 09:50:22 am »
So the highly paid current manager/soon to be football consultant that they in a huge coup took from Real, Bayern, Juve,  Locomotive Moscow ( ;D)  says they need to ship out 10-12, but no they insist on only 2-3 new additions.    Could not make it up hahaha!!!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35380 on: April 26, 2022, 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 25, 2022, 11:29:44 pm
It'll end in tears.

Theyll be givin it to Carrick by February.  Well, first theyll be BACK after they win their opener, lets call it Southampton away, and theyll be BACK, like when the poster in here was giving it both barrels because Pogba had a bunch of assists in their opener this year. We were afraid, very afraid, of Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo. That was this season!!!!!

Carrick by Feb, March latest. No more talk of green and gold or Glazer protests when they buy some shiny toy, to replace the busted Pogba and Martial ones. ETH treated as a deity on earth until about week 3 of next season, similar to how Ralf Rangnick invented football and gave birth to Klopp until the public watched him manage once or twice and then he was just another joker who was willing to accept a fat check to do a middling job. But not Carrick, give it Carrick and watch the good vibes come back.

Edit*. David Squires said it better in this weeks cartoon. Brilliant. Schoooooooooooooool
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35381 on: Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm »
That 6 point plan by Ferdinand for Ten Hag is really impressive stuff.

I had no idea Rio knew how to count upto 6.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35382 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm
That 6 point plan by Ferdinand for Ten Hag is really impressive stuff.

I had no idea Rio knew how to count upto 6.

He's a honorary manc

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35383 on: Yesterday at 04:43:29 pm »
Madly. They could be even worse next season.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35384 on: Today at 02:07:29 am »
Red cafe is hilarious at the moment

They keep saying were doped and how its not fair :lmao
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35385 on: Today at 02:13:04 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:07:29 am
Red cafe is hilarious at the moment

They keep saying were doped and how its not fair :lmao

Even in our most darkest days, i can't remember our fans being this thick and going into meltdown like redcafe

It's beautiful  ;D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35386 on: Today at 02:48:41 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 02:07:29 am
Red cafe is hilarious at the moment

They keep saying were doped and how its not fair :lmao
Its true though. Belief is an extremely powerful drug. Still legal.
