It'll end in tears.



Theyll be givin it to Carrick by February. Well, first theyll be BACK after they win their opener, lets call it Southampton away, and theyll be BACK, like when the poster in here was giving it both barrels because Pogba had a bunch of assists in their opener this year. We were afraid, very afraid, of Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo. That was this season!!!!!Carrick by Feb, March latest. No more talk of green and gold or Glazer protests when they buy some shiny toy, to replace the busted Pogba and Martial ones. ETH treated as a deity on earth until about week 3 of next season, similar to how Ralf Rangnick invented football and gave birth to Klopp until the public watched him manage once or twice and then he was just another joker who was willing to accept a fat check to do a middling job. But not Carrick, give it Carrick and watch the good vibes come back.Edit*. David Squires said it better in this weeks cartoon. Brilliant. Schoooooooooooooool