Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35280 on: Yesterday at 07:52:42 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:46:25 pm
Buy you've already told us that United have been able to keep bringing in as much due to the historic success, so why would ours suddenly drop?

If we aren't as successful, our figures will taper off. They are currently at a low ebb, so if they become successful then their commercial revenues will go up.

One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35281 on: Yesterday at 07:56:24 pm »
https://www.football365.com/news/ten-hag-masterplan-unbelievable-ferdinand-manchester-united-criminal

Quote
...Rio Ferdinand has revealed his six-point plan for Erik ten Hag to revive Manchester United...
...
Quote
I dont feel that theres a fear factor for many players really, where [they think] If I do something wrong or I step out of line or... [blah], [blah], [blah], blah-blah]...  :rant
  :evil
Oh g*d, can you be more of a talking head? Rio Ferdinand is such an attention-seeking twat who usually says absolutely nothing. He's part of the reason they are where they are! They just love the nr 6, don't they?

It shows you how Ferguson brought them up. "Fear factor"...
Might as well appoint Hodgson, Wanker or Pulis.

The right players don't respond to fear, you twat! ;D
Not in today's game- not even defenders.
They don't need "fear" as motivation, cause they're winners. They manage their won fear and they apply it at the right times (when a trophy is at stake).

What a clown!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35282 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:35:13 pm
It isn't admiration, Mac. Just an understanding of the economics. The biggest clubs can just buy their way to success.

666 in the name, always praising Man Utd and making sly digs at FSG. I should have noticed earlier ...
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35283 on: Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
666 in the name, always praising Man Utd and making sly digs at FSG. I should have noticed earlier ...

Luckily we identified you as a troll abar 17 accounts ago.  ;D ;)
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35284 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:44:26 pm
they've made top 4, on four occasions since Ferguson retired, that hasn't made them "get their shit together" or caused an upturn in fortunes for them

Never underestimate them. We were bouncing on and off top 4 but got our shit together once things clicked.

It is easier for international club like us and United to bounce back than say a Leicester or West Ham. They are also be lucky that Chelsea is not the force it used to be to take a permanent seat in top 4 which make their job relatively easier in the coming years.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35285 on: Yesterday at 08:11:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:04:23 pm
Luckily we identified you as a troll abar 17 accounts ago.  ;D ;)

Well, we have now identified you as a Man Utd troll at LFC boards, so I am no longer engaging with you ...
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35286 on: Yesterday at 08:12:13 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Never underestimate them. We were bouncing on and off top 4 but got our shit together once things clicked.

It is easier for international club like us and United to bounce back than say a Leicester or West Ham. They are also be lucky that Chelsea is not the force it used to be to take a permanent seat in top 4 which make their job relatively easier in the coming years.

The biggest thing for the clubs at the top of the money league is the amount of wages they can pay.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35287 on: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm »
Is this a take the piss out of United thread, or is a all hail Yernited and kiss their arses, as they are far superior in every aspect than we are?  ::)
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35288 on: Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm
Is this a take the piss out of United thread, or is a all hail Yernited and kiss their arses, as they are far superior in every aspect than we are?  ::)

More of a 'They will buy their way back to the top' so enjoy it whilst it lasts.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35289 on: Yesterday at 08:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm
More of a 'They will buy their way back to the top' so enjoy it whilst it lasts.
Will they fuck. Do you seriously believe that will happen anytime soon?
They are a major rebuild in every shape or form.
A disaster of a club, and no amount of money spunked by them will rectify that.

Anyway, let's take the piss out them?
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35290 on: Yesterday at 08:23:51 pm »
PeterTheRed and All666 not speaking to each other now.

Hallelujah praise the Lord.    :lickin
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35291 on: Yesterday at 08:24:15 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:45:33 pm
AL

If the club had an extra 24m Euros in commercial revenue, what impact would that give the club?

we could splash 6 million each on 4 parades!

Long Live the Quad!
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35292 on: Yesterday at 08:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm
More of a 'They will buy their way back to the top' so enjoy it whilst it lasts.

Like they have the last 10 years with the Billion they've spent on players not to mention buying out manager contracts?

Btw, on the commercial front..have you factored in the amount the Glazers take out, the amount of interest they have to pay off v that FSG take no money out of the club and pay next to nothing in interest payments?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mickeydocs

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35293 on: Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm »
Any good watch along compilations to lighten the mood
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35294 on: Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm »
I just hope Ten Hag will keep Maguire, otherwise I will really miss the youtube compilation videos.
You try me once you beg for more.

Online nuts100

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35295 on: Yesterday at 08:57:10 pm »
These are fucking dog shit and rotten to the core. Everything about the club is rotten.
There's not a single redeeming feature. From the fans, to the players, to the ex player and the media.

Irrelevant for the next few years apart from shits and giggles for all non mancs - fuck em
Offline Raaphael

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35296 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm
Never underestimate them. We were bouncing on and off top 4 but got our shit together once things clicked.

It is easier for international club like us and United to bounce back than say a Leicester or West Ham. They are also be lucky that Chelsea is not the force it used to be to take a permanent seat in top 4 which make their job relatively easier in the coming years.

Newcastle
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35297 on: Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm »
No surprises there  ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-united-scholes-jesse-lingard-23763926

Paul Scholes reveals conversation with Jesse Lingard about 'disaster' Manchester United dressing room
Man United lost 3-1 against Arsenal on Saturday and Paul Scholes reflected on the performance after the full-time whistle.

Paul Scholes has opened up on a private conversation with Jesse Lingard after Arsenal beat Manchester 3-1 on Saturday.

United's hopes of securing Champions League football were slim heading into the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, but they're now as good as non-existent. United's defeat means they're now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

United have just four games remaining this season and Arsenal also have one game in hand. United knew Saturday's match at Arsenal was a must-win game, but they fell behind within two minutes in the match and they never drew level.

Erik ten Hag will take over at United this summer and the Dutchman will oversee an unprecedented rebuild at Old Trafford.

United's dressing room is believed to be toxic and Scholes suggested just that on punditry duties. Scholes revealed he had a conversation with Lingard in which the pair discussed the dressing room at the club being a 'disaster'.

"I had a quick chat with Jesse [Lingard] the other day," Scholes told DAZN.

"Im sure he wont mind me saying  the dressing room is just a disaster."

Lingard is set to leave United on a free transfer.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Riquende

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35298 on: Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
Any good watch along compilations to lighten the mood

Watchalongs to the last couple of pages of this thread?
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35299 on: Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 08:55:23 pm
I just hope Ten Hag will keep Maguire, otherwise I will really miss the youtube compilation videos.

How do you get rid of Maguire though. You would show him the exit and he would just run around in ever decreasing circles until he ended up where he started.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35300 on: Yesterday at 09:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:15:11 pm
How do you get rid of Maguire though. You would show him the exit and he would just run around in ever decreasing circles until he ended up where he started.

I prefer this debate to the one about football finance.

I think to get rid of him you tell him a loan has been agreed with Panathinaikos F.C.

He either has to take it or is sold to Rotherham - which is about his level.

You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35301 on: Yesterday at 09:35:42 pm »
I honestly think the Scholes - Lingard thing is a setup. Has anybody heard of something similar, ever? It seems crazy. I get Lingard is gone at this point but why would his new club trust him?
Online the_red_pill

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35302 on: Yesterday at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:03:00 pm
No surprises there  ;D

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-united-scholes-jesse-lingard-23763926

Paul Scholes reveals conversation with Jesse Lingard about 'disaster' Manchester United dressing room
Man United lost 3-1 against Arsenal on Saturday and Paul Scholes reflected on the performance after the full-time whistle.

Paul Scholes has opened up on a private conversation with Jesse Lingard after Arsenal beat Manchester 3-1 on Saturday.

United's hopes of securing Champions League football were slim heading into the clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, but they're now as good as non-existent. United's defeat means they're now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

United have just four games remaining this season and Arsenal also have one game in hand. United knew Saturday's match at Arsenal was a must-win game, but they fell behind within two minutes in the match and they never drew level.

Erik ten Hag will take over at United this summer and the Dutchman will oversee an unprecedented rebuild at Old Trafford.

United's dressing room is believed to be toxic and Scholes suggested just that on punditry duties. Scholes revealed he had a conversation with Lingard in which the pair discussed the dressing room at the club being a 'disaster'.

"I had a quick chat with Jesse [Lingard] the other day," Scholes told DAZN.

"Im sure he wont mind me saying  the dressing room is just a disaster."

Lingard is set to leave United on a free transfer.
He's such a hyprocrite.
He didn't do this sort of thing when his mate, Ole, was at the wheel.
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35303 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 pm »
And why do people keep saying for a few years ? It's not going to be a few years. It's going to be a few decades. Get that in your heads. They are not climbing back up the mountain anytime soon. They're fucked. Football isn't easy. Go and ask forest. Back to back European Cup winners. These counts haven't ever won it back to back for all their glory years . They still weren't that great in Europe.  How are they going to get rid of half a squad and bed in 12 new players in one window and make it work ? Have no champions league to lure the top players and only attract mercenary players who will sit on the huge fat wages they get offered.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline McSquared

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35304 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 pm »
Won 2 out of their last 10 games. Lost to everton. They are really shite
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35305 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35306 on: Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Fucking hell, that's profound.

How is it that United didn't hire him as DOF?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35307 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Apparently McTominay thoughrvedt they played well today and deserved to win! Levels of delusional run string amongst the players
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35308 on: Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.
blokes a clown, why is he given the airtime?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline The North Bank

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35309 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm »
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player. 
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35310 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player. 

Brunos not great either.
Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35311 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player.

Link?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35312 on: Yesterday at 11:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:48:30 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wwwqxUlaE38</a>

Rio's Six-Point Plan.

Yes, you read that correctly.
the only 6-point plan that will help them is if the league agrees to give them 6 points each time they win and keeps everyone else on 3.

and even that ....

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35313 on: Yesterday at 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 09:30:03 pm
I prefer this debate to the one about football finance.

I think to get rid of him you tell him a loan has been agreed with Panathinaikos F.C.

He either has to take it or is sold to Rotherham - which is about his level.



£9.8 million a year contract until 2025, they're stuck with him. 😂
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35314 on: Today at 12:09:03 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
Just saw that Bruno stamp on Tavares. Despicable player. 

To be fair Fernandes only did what Arteta has wanted to do to Taveres since the Forrest game.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35315 on: Today at 12:21:30 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
blokes a clown, why is he given the airtime?
Because BT need their own Gary Neville and Rio is who they ended up with.
Online Skeeve

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35316 on: Today at 02:36:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:13:17 pm
Narrr, Rangnick knows what hes doing. Hes making sure ten Hag has the best chance. If he went around saying we have a good base or we have a great group of players, just too many things not gone our way, or we just didnt have the right coaches before thatd just add to the already mad pressure. This way he has ALL their fans eating out of his hands - they LOVE what hes saying, but it also means that they can now preach patience and say well you agreed with Rangnicks every word, so you cant now demand they compete for the league within 2 years.

Its funny to me how people don't see what hes doing with these press conferences and interviews. Its plain as day. Hes a smart man.  It makes no odds to him if players get pissed off with him for talking like this, hes not going to have to be among them again in a few weeks.

I always assumed he was mostly employed to do stuff like that as soon as they were out of contention in all competitions, being the one to make the public statements that their fanbase weren't going to like such as it will take time even with money to spend, at the same time trying to make things more uncomfortable for the players that won't fit the new manager so they have more hope of some of them not simply sitting there until their bloated contracts run out in a couple of years or so.
