Sounds like the German Hodgson



Narrr, Rangnick know’s what he’s doing. He’s making sure ten Hag has the best chance. If he went around saying ‘we have a good base’ or ‘we have a great group of players, just too many things not gone our way’, or ‘we just didn’t have the right coaches before’ that’d just add to the already mad pressure. This way he has ALL their fans eating out of his hands - they LOVE what he’s saying, but it also means that they can now preach patience and say ‘well you agreed with Rangnick’s every word, so you can’t now demand they compete for the league within 2 years’.It’s funny to me how people don't see what he’s doing with these press conferences and interviews. It’s plain as day. He’s a smart man. It makes no odds to him if players get pissed off with him for talking like this, he’s not going to have to be among them again in a few weeks.