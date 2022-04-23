You said United's commercial advantage has gone it clearly hasn't. A major component of commercial deals is performance based. You get significant bonuses for being successful. Likewise United faced financial penalties for their lack of success with a proportion of their sponsorship deals being dependent on qualifying for the CL. 2009/10Man Utd:
Despite them going through a really lean spell and us smashing it they still have a commercial advantage and pulled in more revenue from commercial deals.
Matchday = 122.4 million
Broadcasting = 128 million
Commercial = 99.4 millionTotal = 349.8 millionLFC:
Matchday = 52.4 million
Broadcasting = 97.1 million
Commercial = 75.8 millionTotal = 225.3 million2020/21Man Utd:
Matchday = 8 million
Broadcast = 287.8 million
Commercial = 262.2 millionTotal = 558 million
LFC:
Matchday = 8.3 million
Broadcast = 303.7 million
Commercial = 238.4 millionTotal = 550.4 million
I know that you've read these numbers. I know how much it hurts you to read these numbers. That is why I will keep posting them ...