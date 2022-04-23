Sounds like the German Hodgson



Narrr, Rangnick knows what hes doing. Hes making sure ten Hag has the best chance. If he went around saying we have a good base or we have a great group of players, just too many things not gone our way, or we just didnt have the right coaches before thatd just add to the already mad pressure. This way he has ALL their fans eating out of his hands - they LOVE what hes saying, but it also means that they can now preach patience and say well you agreed with Rangnicks every word, so you cant now demand they compete for the league within 2 years.Its funny to me how people don't see what hes doing with these press conferences and interviews. Its plain as day. Hes a smart man. It makes no odds to him if players get pissed off with him for talking like this, hes not going to have to be among them again in a few weeks.