« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 877 878 879 880 881 [882]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2065445 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,181
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35240 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:29:21 pm
Reading his comments in todays paper and hes not a fraud, hes a realist who recognises the massive job thats required at United.

Interestingly he also said: For sure strong leadership is needed. This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jurgen and Pep Im sure they didnt do all the things themselves. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here. In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way. 

Reading between the lines I think its not a stretch to say he doesnt think those top people are in place at United.

One has to wonder what sort of structure is in place when the guy brought in to restructure the club isnt part of the recruitment process for the new manager. Surely he would have been on the interview panel, or was it a case of lets get Ten Hag because he is the flavour of the month.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,725
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35241 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:47:09 pm
Now read this, and make the comparison ...

https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/uk/Documents/sports-business-group/deloitte-uk-deloitte-football-money-league-2011.pdf

You said United's commercial advantage has gone it clearly hasn't. A major component of commercial deals is performance based. You get significant bonuses for being successful. Likewise United faced financial penalties for their lack of success with a proportion of their sponsorship deals being dependent on qualifying for the CL.

Despite them going through a really lean spell and us smashing it they still have a commercial advantage and pulled in more revenue from commercial deals.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35242 on: Today at 05:58:52 pm »
Well, the reality is that we will overtake Man Utd in terms of revenues for the 2021/22 season, for the first time in ages. Next season our advantage will be even bigger, since Man Utd won't have Champions League football. Winning the No.20 will mean we are officially back on our perch, in every way possible, as the undisputed best, richest and most successful club in England ...
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,650
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35243 on: Today at 06:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:57:09 pm
You said United's commercial advantage has gone it clearly hasn't. A major component of commercial deals is performance based. You get significant bonuses for being successful. Likewise United faced financial penalties for their lack of success with a proportion of their sponsorship deals being dependent on qualifying for the CL.

Despite them going through a really lean spell and us smashing it they still have a commercial advantage and pulled in more revenue from commercial deals.

Do you want us to be Man Utd?

Or are you happy enough with FSG?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,725
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35244 on: Today at 06:13:04 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:08:58 pm
Do you want us to be Man Utd?

Or are you happy enough with FSG?

I am happy with FSG and above all Klopp. Thanks for asking....
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,495
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35245 on: Today at 06:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 05:32:18 pm
Sounds like the German Hodgson

Narrr, Rangnick knows what hes doing. Hes making sure ten Hag has the best chance. If he went around saying we have a good base or we have a great group of players, just too many things not gone our way, or we just didnt have the right coaches before thatd just add to the already mad pressure. This way he has ALL their fans eating out of his hands - they LOVE what hes saying, but it also means that they can now preach patience and say well you agreed with Rangnicks every word, so you cant now demand they compete for the league within 2 years.

Its funny to me how people don't see what hes doing with these press conferences and interviews. Its plain as day. Hes a smart man.  It makes no odds to him if players get pissed off with him for talking like this, hes not going to have to be among them again in a few weeks.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35246 on: Today at 06:13:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:55:11 pm
One has to wonder what sort of structure is in place when the guy brought in to restructure the club isnt part of the recruitment process for the new manager. Surely he would have been on the interview panel, or was it a case of lets get Ten Hag because he is the flavour of the month.

i was questioning that as well when ralfie was bought in. Their leadership roles seems to be all over the place with Fletch and ralf. Who knows what role each plays and may even overlap.

Things doesn't look like changing anytime soon so they will still be having the same problems next season at least. Really hoping they qualify for europe. Their thinning squad with a new manager trying to implement a "new aggressive playing style" with long mid week travels sound really fun for us next season. This thread will probably have part 2 by the time their pre season ends.(or earlier since al have entered the chat) :P

Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,181
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35247 on: Today at 06:14:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:58 pm
They won't pay off the debt though. They'll just sell their shares in a business which has debt and walk away.

True.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35248 on: Today at 06:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:13:17 pm
Narrr, Rangnick knows what hes doing. Hes making sure ten Hag has the best chance. If he went around saying we have a good base or we have a great group of players, just too many things not gone our way, or we just didnt have the right coaches before thatd just add to the already mad pressure. This way he has ALL their fans eating out of his hands - they LOVE what hes saying, but it also means that they can now preach patience and say well you agreed with Rangnicks every word, so you cant now demand they compete for the league within 2 years.

Its funny to me how people don't see what hes doing with these press conferences and interviews. Its plain as day. Hes a smart man.  It makes no odds to him if players get pissed off with him for talking like this, hes not going to have to be among them again in a few weeks.
Yeah pretty much he's doing exactly what we want which is assure everyone the players are shit. They largely are too
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35249 on: Today at 06:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:57:09 pm
You said United's commercial advantage has gone it clearly hasn't. A major component of commercial deals is performance based. You get significant bonuses for being successful. Likewise United faced financial penalties for their lack of success with a proportion of their sponsorship deals being dependent on qualifying for the CL.

Despite them going through a really lean spell and us smashing it they still have a commercial advantage and pulled in more revenue from commercial deals.

2009/10

Man Utd:

Matchday = 122.4 million
Broadcasting = 128 million
Commercial = 99.4 million
Total = 349.8 million

LFC:

Matchday = 52.4 million
Broadcasting = 97.1 million
Commercial = 75.8 million
Total = 225.3 million


2020/21

Man Utd:

Matchday = 8 million
Broadcast = 287.8 million
Commercial = 262.2 million
Total = 558 million

LFC:

Matchday = 8.3 million
Broadcast = 303.7 million
Commercial = 238.4 million
Total = 550.4 million

I know that you've read these numbers. I know how much it hurts you to read these numbers. That is why I will keep posting them ...
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,889
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35250 on: Today at 06:32:40 pm »
What's the odds on Newcastle finishing above this lot?
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35251 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 06:32:40 pm
What's the odds on Newcastle finishing above this lot?
Next season that will be Newcastle's target, both on the pitch and in terms of transfer targets. Bring on the "noisy United"
It's going to be interesting for sure!
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,154
  • YNWA
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35252 on: Today at 06:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:39:56 pm
So in 09/10 United had an advantage in commercial revenues of 23.6m Euros. Now they have an advantage in commercial revenues of 23.8m Euros.

Yet you think they no longer have a commercial revenue advantage.

Courtesy of Mr Ramble...

We will move above them commercially next season (if we haven't this year already).
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,725
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35253 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 06:43:04 pm
Next season that will be Newcastle's target, both on the pitch and in terms of transfer targets. Bring on the "noisy United"
It's going to be interesting for sure!

The target will be to sportswash their abhorrent owners.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,650
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35254 on: Today at 06:45:33 pm »
AL

If the club had an extra 24m Euros in commercial revenue, what impact would that give the club?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,725
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35255 on: Today at 06:46:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:28:50 pm
2009/10

Man Utd:

Matchday = 122.4 million
Broadcasting = 128 million
Commercial = 99.4 million
Total = 349.8 million

LFC:

Matchday = 52.4 million
Broadcasting = 97.1 million
Commercial = 75.8 million
Total = 225.3 million


2020/21

Man Utd:

Matchday = 8 million
Broadcast = 287.8 million
Commercial = 262.2 million
Total = 558 million

LFC:

Matchday = 8.3 million
Broadcast = 303.7 million
Commercial = 238.4 million
Total = 550.4 million

I know that you've read these numbers. I know how much it hurts you to read these numbers. That is why I will keep posting them ...

You do realise that the gap between us and United in terms of commercial revenues has actually increased in the figures you have posted ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,725
  • JFT 97
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35256 on: Today at 06:51:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:45:33 pm
AL

If the club had an extra 24m Euros in commercial revenue, what impact would that give the club?

The point is that United are such a final behemoth that they can achieve better commercial deals even when they are at a low ebb and we are flying. It is not a criticism of LFC.

It is more about United being able to keep hitting reset and hoping to hit the managerial jackpot.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,031
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35257 on: Today at 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:17:44 pm
I'll be impressed if he turns the Worlde thread into an anti-FSG thread (but wouldn't put it past him).
doesn't someone who owned the NYT have a stake in FSG, at least I'm sure they used to so maybe there is a chance...
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,606
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35258 on: Today at 06:53:49 pm »
Pop your head in to see what the latest is after their car crash of a season hit a new low..and Als in here slagging off FSG :lmao

I genuinely dont think theres a football thread the man cant use to further his anti-LFC bile. It really is quite something
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,154
  • YNWA
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35259 on: Today at 06:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:51:56 pm
The point is that United are such a final behemoth that they can achieve better commercial deals even when they are at a low ebb and we are flying. It is not a criticism of LFC.

It is more about United being able to keep hitting reset and hoping to hit the managerial jackpot.

They aren't achieving better deals though. They are starting from a much higher base than us but seeing that difference dwindling extremely fast, and if they haven't this season then next our commercial income will (likely far) exceed theirs.

And they can't just keep hitting reset. They have no big cash pile anymore like they had a handful of years ago, it was £80m at the end of 2021, and £40m of that was because they'd just drawn it down from their credit facility (which increased their debt to nearly £600m).
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35260 on: Today at 06:59:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:43:23 pm
Courtesy of Mr Ramble...

We will move above them commercially next season (if we haven't this year already).

We will go above them this season. Their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer (£47 million per season, started this season) is £17 million per season lower than the previous deal with Chevrolet. As that table you've posted is showing, their commercial revenues have started to drop, after reaching it's peak between 2016-2020. Over that same period, our commercial revenues have risen from £116 million to £218 million, and are about to rise even more, with our new shirt sponsorship deal in 2023 ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,453
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35261 on: Today at 07:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:46:49 pm
You do realise that the gap between us and United in terms of commercial revenues has actually increased in the figures you have posted ?

Yeah, because 31.1% is obviously less than 9.9%  :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 877 878 879 880 881 [882]   Go Up
« previous next »
 