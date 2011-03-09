The issue between us and United was the huge disparity in finances. We were selling our best players and looking to constantly rebuild. United quite simply do not have that problem.



You're right - it was an issue. So FSG understood that increasing revenue streams was the pre-requisite to rebuilding. The other step was to ensure that transfers were as risk-free as possible by identifying key factors, including temperament for example, and potential for improvement that has seen us sign above-average players when they came in (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Robertson), develop players that many would have shipped out (Matip, Henderson etc) and where necessary, paid for quality that couldn't be developed (Virgil, Alisson).It's interesting that you refer back to us selling our best players to buy. Luis Suarez was sold in 2014/15. That's seven years ago. And we sold Sterling because the prick's agent kicked up a fuss and he wasn't patient and we bought in Benteke (Rodgers choice) and Firmino (who Rodgers didn't want). Article about Bobby being a committee purchase here.Benteke was the biggest out the following season, but he was hardly our best player. The buys that season were Mane and Gini.Of course there's the big one that the story is hung on. The sale of Coutinho who engineered his move to Barcelona and we stiffed them for £120m which paid for Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Robertson. Not a bad exchange and whether you think Coutinho was our best player (I didn't) the upgrade on the team should be obvious.That's the period when we were selling expensive players to help pay for new players. Just look at the 'ins' on that list: Firmino, Mane, Gini, Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson... If that's what sell to buy does then fuck me, it's the way to go.And Coutinho was the last big 'out' on the transfer books. Since then our ins and outs reads like this:2018-19. Biggest sale is Solanke for 19m, Danny Ward for 12m. Ins are Alisson, Keita, Fabinho, Shaquiri for 160m2019-20. Not much business. Danny Ings out and Taki Minamino in.2020-21. Biggest sale is Lovren 10m. Ins are Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas for around 75m.2021-22. Harry Wilson out for 12.6m. Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate...So overall those purchases are:Firmino, Mane, Gini, Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Alisson, Keita, Fabinho, Shaquiri, Taki Minamino, Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. I haven't included the free transfers like Matip and players coming up through the Academy like Trent and Kelleher, but that's widely regarded as one of the best squads in the world alongside City. That's what the analysts, the coaching team and the scouts have been doing for the last few years. Not pissing away hundreds of millions on flavour of the month players or 'marquee'signings.When we were 'selling to buy' we were still building the squad by buying players that fit a style of playe and had the right temperament. For a few years now, since Coutinho left we haven't been selling our best players. We've been tying them down to new contracts and building a squad with real quality and strength in depth.And we can afford that now because as a club we have built the revenue streams to support transfers and wages.United do have a problem because they have money but no idea what to do with it. Here's a list of the players theyve bought in the same period:2015-16: Martial, Schneiderlin, Depay, Darmian, Schweinsteiger2016-17: Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Bailly, Ibrahimovic (free)2017-18: Lukaku, Matic, Lindelof, Alexis Sanchez2018-19: Fred, Dalot2019-20: Maguire, Fernandez, Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James2020-21: van de Beek, Diallo, Tells, Cavani (free)2021-22: Sancho, Varane, Ronaldo (13.5m)I won't post the outs but it's hilarious to see how many of those incoming transfers appear on the sales list the following season or the season after for less money.Fuck the money. Almost every one of our purchases has improved the squad and the first team. United's is a shambolic list of mismatched overpaid players and half have already gone, are on their way out or aren;t worth a wank.