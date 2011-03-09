« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Analytics is a just a tool though.

The numbers on their own are pretty meaningless. The key is having someone with a vision and an ideology who has the ability to harness the analytics and create a cohesive tactical plan and motivate players to fulfil that tactical plan. The irony is that you are dismissing Ferguson/Wenger when they were miles ahead of their contemporaries in terms of the use of sports sciences.

Both Ferguson and Wenger embedded the use of high level sports sciences into their clubs. That to me points to the fact that it is the ability to harness those tools by great coaches that is the key.

Great teams are created by figureheads that manage to get everyone pulling in the same direction. They create unity and trust. For me that is way more important than analytics or planning. You need someone with the vision and ideology to harness all the tools at their disposal.

You can give a tradesman the best tools in the world but if he doesn't know how to use them then it is a waste of time.

Youre right that Wenger brought in new thinking when he arrrived but in his final years his total control model led the club into a steady decline that they are still in. Also worth noting that Wenger never won the European Cup. Why is that relevant? Because he never really mastered European knockout football which has different tactical challenges to league and one off FA Cup ties. Juergen is a great manager but he also relies on critical input from others in his coaching team. Wenger was stubborn.

As for Ferguson, by the time he finally went the seeds of decline were already there. Like Wenger at Arsenal he had far too much control and there was no structure in place to provide continuity, or to challenge his insane belief that Moyes was the right manager to continue. Ferguson was different from Wenger in that he relied on good coaching staff like Quieroz and McClaren but he still dominated the club in ways that were ultimately damaging.

And theres justified criticism of Fergusons European record at United. 2 European Cups in 25 years of dominating the domestic game is pretty shit.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
The great thing is that they still seem to be thinking like Al666. Its the theory of Great Men - just get the right person and it will all come right. Theyre looking for another Ferguson when they need a new organisation. When the stories finally come out Im sure well read that Rangnick relished very quickly what a massive shit show the club is from top down. 
If the others are underestimating the problems at United, I would argue that you and Peter are over estimating their supposed demise.

- They are still the biggest and richest club in the PL. You can't count City, their position is artificial. Liverpool have caught up, but are still behind despite having the best LFC side of all time, possibly the best manager too. United are in the doldrums and still made an enormous profit after EBIDTA last year. As someone else noted earlier, they have the resources to make mistakes.

- It's true that United's upper hierarchy know fuck all about the game, but how much did FSG know when they took over? For them it was putting the right people in place.

- One manager can make a difference. LFC above anyone else know that. The trajectory of the club pre- and post- Klopp was night and day. Our only fear now is what happens if he leaves?

- Despite all the criticism of the playing squad there is still plenty of raw material there to work with and make better. The observation that not one United player would make it into the LFC first team is quite right, but not the appropriate metric for them. More pertinent is whether their players could make the Arsenal, Spurs or West Ham side, those are the current rivals for United. And we already know that at least one of their bench warmers can make the West Ham first team. So, even if the current side are not ready to wina  league, they are CL ready, much like LFC were when Klopp took over

- It won't take that much for United to be competitive again. True, they are not going to make the current levels of City and LFC any time soon, but how long are those two going to maintain those levels anyway? It's stupidly hard to maintain. Last year LFC had  an off year and United finished second. That was with a moron for a manager and second rate players. A decent manager and a handful of decent buys will make a huge difference.

I'm not saying it will happen, but that the potential is there. Suggesting Liverpool can ignore their biggest rivals for the next six years is fanciful if not foolhardy.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
I know it's gonna be unpopular, but I actually think in Rangnick as a consultant/sporting director and Ten Haag as manager this lot have made the best decision in terms of leadership since Fergie left.

Can't see it being as quick a fix as RR is saying publicly (3 windows) but with some intelligent decisions - fucking off the absolute cancerous players at that club - Pogba being example number one, and asserting authority when challenged to ensure that the Manager is the key figure, they've got the resources to turn it around. Personally I've not been a fan of massive business in transfer windows, it all becomes a bit disjointed and more of a gamble. If they csn do between 3-5 a season though (summer/winter windows included) that could see a big difference - similarly to how the arrival of Mane and Gini along with a proper pre-season with Klopp lead to huge difference in quality and understanding of approach between the 15/16 and 16/17 seasons.

Anyway, positive/serious chat done with. Let's hope that he gets off to a stinker and they sack him and Ralf by December bringing Rio and Neville in to replace respectively. Fingers crossed.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
https://fb.watch/cyPt5vYkzJ/

Dont like to put up fb links but its prob been taken off YouTube

Absolutely vile classless pieces of shit.

The guy on the left is a serial offender aswell. Hes the fucking devil

they're all the same on that channel, they're lost in the past and want to remain there, and always resort to 'launching someone' 'injure them' etc when shit doesn't go their way, have to admit it's the first time i heard on a footy channel 'break his jaw' (the area of choice is usually the legs) but it's no surprise from them - maybe they're leonardo fans

the true geordie podcast i used to like a lot cos it's not just fans bitching and screaming, they have football convo's of interest across the board but they let one their main guys go (hughwizzy, arsenal fan but knowledgable and articulate and can take his arsenal specs off as he truly loves and appreciates football) and replaced him with the guy in green, much to the detriment of the podcast, he does the same shit on there, like when ronaldo kicked into jones, 'get everyone sent off, every has to feel pain' etc, unlike the guy they let go, this guy isn't a lover of football, he loves utd and that's it, and ultimately all his convos are tinted with that bias and often bile

dude's a joke and i'm really surprised they took him on board to be honest, maybe they just wanted a 'villain' for ratings or something, but they're usually smarter than that, yeah, a big dip in the quality of their content with that dude on their panel

one my favourtie players for liverpool of all time is souness, didn't mind a tackle some would say, so it's not as tho im adverse to a physical game but just go out and injure players cos you're crap?

oh yeah, i remember 'that guy', vinnie jones, talentless prick praised for being able to kick someone hard (and 'chopper' harris before him), which incidentally is a 'skill' we all can do, it's all the other shit in football most of us would struggle with  ;D those guys weren't smith, souness, robson, keane, viera and their ilk, quality players known for their no nonsense approach that sometimes went too far, they were actually good at football

dude in green thinks in his sphere he's roy keane or something, when in truth he's vinnie jones at best, pretty sad
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
If the others are underestimating the problems at United, I would argue that you and Peter are over estimating their supposed demise.

- They are still the biggest and richest club in the PL. You can't count City, their position is artificial. Liverpool have caught up, but are still behind despite having the best LFC side of all time, possibly the best manager too. United are in the doldrums and still made an enormous profit after EBIDTA last year. As someone else noted earlier, they have the resources to make mistakes.

- It's true that United's upper hierarchy know fuck all about the game, but how much did FSG know when they took over? For them it was putting the right people in place.

- One manager can make a difference. LFC above anyone else know that. The trajectory of the club pre- and post- Klopp was night and day. Our only fear now is what happens if he leaves?

- Despite all the criticism of the playing squad there is still plenty of raw material there to work with and make better. The observation that not one United player would make it into the LFC first team is quite right, but not the appropriate metric for them. More pertinent is whether their players could make the Arsenal, Spurs or West Ham side, those are the current rivals for United. And we already know that at least one of their bench warmers can make the West Ham first team. So, even if the current side are not ready to wina  league, they are CL ready, much like LFC were when Klopp took over

- It won't take that much for United to be competitive again. True, they are not going to make the current levels of City and LFC any time soon, but how long are those two going to maintain those levels anyway? It's stupidly hard to maintain. Last year LFC had  an off year and United finished second. That was with a moron for a manager and second rate players. A decent manager and a handful of decent buys will make a huge difference.

I'm not saying it will happen, but that the potential is there. Suggesting Liverpool can ignore their biggest rivals for the next six years is fanciful if not foolhardy.

The fundamental difference between the Glazers and FSG is that the Glazers regard United as a cash cow. They couldnt really give a flying fuck if United are successful on the pitch.  Theres plenty for the marketing teams and the content generators to work with. In Glazer world, the signing of Ronald has been a success. Plenty of content, loads of shirt sales and a few great comeback stories to keep the he who fannies about and dives around fan base happy. 

In many ways the fact that they are a cash generating monster is one of the reasons why they are such a mess. Ten years of decline and the money keeps rolling in. Where is the incentive to spend loads on infrastructure when they are always one good manager nd 2-3 world class players away from challenging? 

Theyve been forced into action by the utter shambles of the two defeats to us this year but I doubt theres any desire at the very top to actually invest in whats needed to challenge City and Liverpool. Back in the top four will do and a cup here or there.

Youre right that there could be a massive change of heart at the top and the Glazers might decide that its all about the trophies and not the tens of millions they take out of the club each year. Theres also a chance Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson might stop being a massive c*nt, admit hes a lying charlatan and resign

Contrast with Liverpool where FSG have focused on generating income to support the team.  Its the difference between seeing the club as an income stream or an asset. And I doubt that anyone at the club or at FSG is complacent about potential rivals or thinking about succession planning after Klopp.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
- They are still the biggest and richest club in the PL. You can't count City, their position is artificial. Liverpool have caught up, but are still behind despite having the best LFC side of all time, possibly the best manager too. United are in the doldrums and still made an enormous profit after EBIDTA last year. As someone else noted earlier, they have the resources to make mistakes.

This is partly true and partly not true. They have HAD the resources previously as they used to have a big cash pile - that's well gone though and the £80m they had at the end of Dec 21 was only propped up by £40m being drawn down from their credit facility.

They also aren't bigger than us financially anymore. Last full accounts had us a few million apart (which is nothing). They'll likely drop below us in the next set of accounts and certainly will by some margin the one after that as they won't have CL income.


- It's true that United's upper hierarchy know fuck all about the game, but how much did FSG know when they took over? For them it was putting the right people in place.

Yes, but our owners showed an ability (and willingness) to both learn and put people who do have knowledge in place. United's owners have been there a hell of a lot longer and still to this day not shown either of those things.


- One manager can make a difference. LFC above anyone else know that. The trajectory of the club pre- and post- Klopp was night and day. Our only fear now is what happens if he leaves?

One manager can make SOME difference, but they cannot make all the difference. If Klopp went in there and was having the business guys making decisions on who is signed, if players were forced on him who didn't fit his style of play because they make commercial sense, if he wasn't allowed his no2 of choice, if crazy renewals were handed out to players he didn't want, etc. then as good as he is then he isn't turning that team into PL competitors against this City side.


- Despite all the criticism of the playing squad there is still plenty of raw material there to work with and make better. The observation that not one United player would make it into the LFC first team is quite right, but not the appropriate metric for them. More pertinent is whether their players could make the Arsenal, Spurs or West Ham side, those are the current rivals for United. And we already know that at least one of their bench warmers can make the West Ham first team. So, even if the current side are not ready to wina  league, they are CL ready, much like LFC were when Klopp took over

Sure, I'd give you that. However they are paying what PL title winners pay in wages for that squad, and have to assemble it in fees, so it's fair to judge it by those levels too.


- It won't take that much for United to be competitive again. True, they are not going to make the current levels of City and LFC any time soon, but how long are those two going to maintain those levels anyway? It's stupidly hard to maintain. Last year LFC had  an off year and United finished second. That was with a moron for a manager and second rate players. A decent manager and a handful of decent buys will make a huge difference.

So in order for them to be competitive you're saying they need to completely buck the trend they've been on for the last decade, both in player and manager recruitment, AND bank on both us and City dropping down about 7 levels?

I mean I'd say that's a bit beyond "not much".
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
The fundamental difference between the Glazers and FSG is that the Glazers regard United as a cash cow. They couldnt really give a flying fuck if United are successful on the pitch.  Theres plenty for the marketing teams and the content generators to work with. In Glazer world, the signing of Ronald has been a success. Plenty of content, loads of shirt sales and a few great comeback stories to keep the he who fannies about and dives around fan base happy. 

In many ways the fact that they are a cash generating monster is one of the reasons why they are such a mess. Ten years of decline and the money keeps rolling in. Where is the incentive to spend loads on infrastructure when they are always one good manager nd 2-3 world class players away from challenging? 

Theyve been forced into action by the utter shambles of the two defeats to us this year but I doubt theres any desire at the very top to actually invest in whats needed to challenge City and Liverpool. Back in the top four will do and a cup here or there.

Youre right that there could be a massive change of heart at the top and the Glazers might decide that its all about the trophies and not the tens of millions they take out of the club each year. Theres also a chance Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson might stop being a massive c*nt, admit hes a lying charlatan and resign

Contrast with Liverpool where FSG have focused on generating income to support the team.  Its the difference between seeing the club as an income stream or an asset. And I doubt that anyone at the club or at FSG is complacent about potential rivals or thinking about succession planning after Klopp.

Reading this I was reminded of a phrase I heard used in business, specifically project manager speak.
Sweat the asset meaning get the most out of someone/something  without too much input
The Glazers are sweating the asset. They are making money, they dont see the need for infrastructure investment as they already have a ground and a training facility, they are raking in $30m out of the operation a year and when it reaches the end of its lifespan they will be able to sell shares to investors, or even cash in their chips totally, pay off the debt and walk off with a huge fortune.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reading this I was reminded of a phrase I heard used in business, specifically project manager speak.
Sweat the asset meaning get the most out of someone/something  without too much input
The Glazers are sweating the asset. They are making money, they dont see the need for infrastructure investment as they already have a ground and a training facility, they are raking in $30m out of the operation a year and when it reaches the end of its lifespan they will be able to sell shares to investors, or even cash in their chips totally, pay off the debt and walk off with a huge fortune.

They won't pay off the debt though. They'll just sell their shares in a business which has debt and walk away.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Rangnick is a fraud. Wasn't it him that promised pressing football?

That was just a typo and they missed out the 'de-' prefix to pressing.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Rangnick is a fraud. Wasn't it him that promised pressing football?

Love a good fraud shout.

He could promise anything, have you seen the state of that team, they are unfit, with little conditioning, theres only so much he can do mid season without the intense training time needed.

He did incredibly good work at Hoffenheim and with RB Leipzig and Red Bull football, mostly of the non-coaching variety, which is what he does.  He isnt a fraud.

Not to say hes what Man UTd need now, but calling people frauds, who have a large body of work that proves anything but is a tad childish if you dont mind me saying.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Love a good fraud shout.

He could promise anything, have you seen the state of that team, they are unfit, with little conditioning, theres only so much he can do mid season without the intense training time needed.

He did incredibly good work at Hoffenheim and with RB Leipzig and Red Bull football, mostly of the non-coaching variety, which is what he does.  He isnt a fraud.

Not to say hes what Man UTd need now, but calling people frauds, who have a large body of work that proves anything but is a tad childish if you dont mind me saying.

Reading his comments in todays paper and hes not a fraud, hes a realist who recognises the massive job thats required at United.

Interestingly he also said: For sure strong leadership is needed. This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jurgen and Pep Im sure they didnt do all the things themselves. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here. In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way. 

Reading between the lines I think its not a stretch to say he doesnt think those top people are in place at United.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Youre right that Wenger brought in new thinking when he arrrived but in his final years his total control model led the club into a steady decline that they are still in. Also worth noting that Wenger never won the European Cup. Why is that relevant? Because he never really mastered European knockout football which has different tactical challenges to league and one off FA Cup ties. Juergen is a great manager but he also relies on critical input from others in his coaching team. Wenger was stubborn.



As for Ferguson, by the time he finally went the seeds of decline were already there. Like Wenger at Arsenal he had far too much control and there was no structure in place to provide continuity, or to challenge his insane belief that Moyes was the right manager to continue. Ferguson was different from Wenger in that he relied on good coaching staff like Quieroz and McClaren but he still dominated the club in ways that were ultimately damaging.

And theres justified criticism of Fergusons European record at United. 2 European Cups in 25 years of dominating the domestic game is pretty shit.

I am not sure how you can completely ignore the financial issues at both Clubs though Al.

Starting with Wenger I think he did an incredible job at Arsenal and the debt taken on to fund the Emirates and the arrival of Kroenke are for me far more relevant than Analytics or planning in the demise of Arsenal. As for his European record I think that illustrates the problems funding the Emirates had on Arsenal they were runners up in 05-06 but were never the same force after that. The job became about qualifying for the CL not winning it.

The same thing happened at United with the arrival of the Glazers the investment stalled and they loaded the club with debt.

I think both managers did an exceptional job with one hand effectively tied behind their back.

Thankfully, we are much better run off the pitch than either United or Arsenal thanks to FSG's prudent strategy. I think however it is difficult to know how the Football side will operate without Jurgen until he has gone.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reading his comments in todays paper and hes not a fraud, hes a realist who recognises the massive job thats required at United.

Interestingly he also said: For sure strong leadership is needed. This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jurgen and Pep Im sure they didnt do all the things themselves. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here. In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way. 

Reading between the lines I think its not a stretch to say he doesnt think those top people are in place at United.

Rangnick is very much from a collective way of working, and likely English clubs will never be quite as much a collective as what hes used to. But he is right in that there needs to be a proper structure.  And Im sure ten Hag wants that more than anything too, its what he came from.   They do have an actual sporting director now I believe, so thats a big improvement on the shitshow they had with Ed Woodward, a sodding accountant, pretty much running trasnfers.

Baby steps and all that! But already some improvments.  And I agree that at the moment he feels that they dont have alll these people in place - yet.   Im sure Rangnick just wasnt aware as to how poorly ran it was.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
If the others are underestimating the problems at United, I would argue that you and Peter are over estimating their supposed demise.

- They are still the biggest and richest club in the PL. You can't count City, their position is artificial. Liverpool have caught up, but are still behind despite having the best LFC side of all time, possibly the best manager too. United are in the doldrums and still made an enormous profit after EBIDTA last year. As someone else noted earlier, they have the resources to make mistakes.

- It's true that United's upper hierarchy know fuck all about the game, but how much did FSG know when they took over? For them it was putting the right people in place.

- One manager can make a difference. LFC above anyone else know that. The trajectory of the club pre- and post- Klopp was night and day. Our only fear now is what happens if he leaves?

- Despite all the criticism of the playing squad there is still plenty of raw material there to work with and make better. The observation that not one United player would make it into the LFC first team is quite right, but not the appropriate metric for them. More pertinent is whether their players could make the Arsenal, Spurs or West Ham side, those are the current rivals for United. And we already know that at least one of their bench warmers can make the West Ham first team. So, even if the current side are not ready to wina  league, they are CL ready, much like LFC were when Klopp took over

- It won't take that much for United to be competitive again. True, they are not going to make the current levels of City and LFC any time soon, but how long are those two going to maintain those levels anyway? It's stupidly hard to maintain. Last year LFC had  an off year and United finished second. That was with a moron for a manager and second rate players. A decent manager and a handful of decent buys will make a huge difference.

I'm not saying it will happen, but that the potential is there. Suggesting Liverpool can ignore their biggest rivals for the next six years is fanciful if not foolhardy.

As long as most Man Utd fans see things this way, we are safe. I know that we also as LFC fans have thought the same for 20+ years. We were always a top manager and 2-3 top class signings away from catching up with Man Utd, when in reality we were years behind them. That title challenge in 2008/09 was one-off, and we have never managed to build on it, because the structure was not there. Only when the right structure was put in place, a top manager like Klopp has started to make the difference ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Reading his comments in todays paper and hes not a fraud, hes a realist who recognises the massive job thats required at United.

Interestingly he also said: For sure strong leadership is needed. This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jurgen and Pep Im sure they didnt do all the things themselves. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here. In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way. 

Reading between the lines I think its not a stretch to say he doesnt think those top people are in place at United.

Who gets all those other top people to pull in the same direction though Al. Even more crucially, who produces the results on the pitch that creates the stability and time to allow the people looking to reorganise to achieve their goals.

United have a massive rebuilding job but it will be performances and results on the pitch that will dictate how long the current hierachy get to attempt that rebuilding job.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
That new contract to Fernandes will become another albatross around their neck like the Ronaldo deal.

Hes not even in bad form, just bang average and no other top team would touch him with how often he gives ball away.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
As long as most Man Utd fans see things this way, we are safe. I know that we also as LFC fans have thought the same for 20+ years. We were always a top manager and 2-3 top class signings away from catching up with Man Utd, when in reality we were years behind them. That title challenge in 2008/09 was one-off, and we have never managed to build on it, because the structure was not there. Only when the right structure was put in place, a top manager like Klopp has started to make the difference ...

The issue between us and United was the huge disparity in finances. We were selling our best players and looking to constantly rebuild. United quite simply do not have that problem.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
That new contract to Fernandes will become another albatross around their neck like the Ronaldo deal.

Hes not even in bad form, just bang average and no other top team would touch him with how often he gives ball away.

He was crucial today, just as it looked like Arsenal were losing their grip on the game, he missed a penalty and then handed the ball on the plate to Arsenal to score their third. ;)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
The issue between us and United was the huge disparity in finances. We were selling our best players and looking to constantly rebuild. United quite simply do not have that problem.

They had the advantage of their commercial machine. Now, they no longer have that advantage, and we have the advantage of our footballing machine. They are years behind us, and if they don't overhaul their footballing machine completely, from top to bottom, they will fall further behind. Like I said, as long as their fans think that a top manager and 2-3 top quality signings will change their fortune, we are absolutely safe ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Take that you Hillsborough mocking mill town land locked cabunts !
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Bruno has been shite since 2020, hes just not good

I like Ten Hag though, shame hes going there, I think he will do well. He is the first manager since Fergie theyve signed who isnt washed up and is on an upwards trajectory
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Bruno has been shite since 2020, hes just not good

I like Ten Hag though, shame hes going there, I think he will do well. He is the first manager since Fergie theyve signed who isnt washed up and is on an upwards trajectory
He's overrated.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
He's overrated.
the overrating has hardly begun.  watch out if they beat us in Bangkok  :)
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
utd fans must've been so relieved to see varane come in for maguire

they just didn't expect varane to play like him

clowns on the first goal, jokers to the right, here i am stuck in the middle with you two twats - de gea's ringtone allegedly
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
New manager bounce
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
They had the advantage of their commercial machine. Now, they no longer have that advantage, and we have the advantage of our footballing machine. They are years behind us, and if they don't overhaul their footballing machine completely, from top to bottom, they will fall further behind. Like I said, as long as their fans think that a top manager and 2-3 top quality signings will change their fortune, we are absolutely safe ...

They still have the advantage of that commercial machine though.

We have been on an incredible run whilst they have been dog shit for nearly a decade now. Yet they are still posting bigger commercial numbers than us.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Bruno has been shite since 2020, hes just not good

I like Ten Hag though, shame hes going there, I think he will do well. He is the first manager since Fergie theyve signed who isnt washed up and is on an upwards trajectory

Aye but is he young enough to make a difference before retirement age?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
the true geordie podcast i used to like a lot cos it's not just fans bitching and screaming, they have football convo's of interest across the board but they let one their main guys go (hughwizzy, arsenal fan but knowledgable and articulate and can take his arsenal specs off as he truly loves and appreciates football) and replaced him with the guy in green, much to the detriment of the podcast, he does the same shit on there, like when ronaldo kicked into jones, 'get everyone sent off, every has to feel pain' etc, unlike the guy they let go, this guy isn't a lover of football, he loves utd and that's it, and ultimately all his convos are tinted with that bias and often bile

dude's a joke and i'm really surprised they took him on board to be honest, maybe they just wanted a 'villain' for ratings or something, but they're usually smarter than that, yeah, a big dip in the quality of their content with that dude on their panel


That's Adam McKola, right? He is a total bellend and you're right about the effect he has on TG's content. I know Laurance (McKenna?) is a big Liverpool supporter and usually cuts McKola back down to size. But still, AM is an insufferable prick.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Ah well maybe next match you wont suck.

#bringbackmaguire
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
That's Adam McKola, right? He is a total bellend and you're right about the effect he has on TG's content. I know Laurance (McKenna?) is a big Liverpool supporter and usually cuts McKola back down to size. But still, AM is an insufferable prick.

yep, mckenna plays pussy with him tho (eg he cowtowed to him on the pogba red at OT, agreeing it wasn't a red cos mckola was having a breakdown about it, when mckenna clearly thought it was a red - he does too much of that)

i dont know why they like the 'angry little man character' on the pod, like i said is it the 'person people like to hate' soap opera hook to them? he really drags down the quality of discussions (unless they go into social/humanitarian territory, ironically, where he'll call a spade a spade whereas the others water it down) and can add next to nothing if it involves utd/liverpool/arsenal, he can't shift his bias to one side ever.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
They still have the advantage of that commercial machine though.

We have been on an incredible run whilst they have been dog shit for nearly a decade now. Yet they are still posting bigger commercial numbers than us.

It's only about £14m difference now though (to end June 21), and wouldn't mind betting this season, and certainly next without CL football, we'll likely see our commercial numbers overtake theirs - the difference has been rapidly declining since 2016.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
The issue between us and United was the huge disparity in finances. We were selling our best players and looking to constantly rebuild. United quite simply do not have that problem.

You're right - it was an issue. So FSG understood that increasing revenue streams was the pre-requisite to rebuilding. The other step was to ensure that transfers were as risk-free as possible by identifying key factors, including temperament for example, and potential for improvement that has seen us sign above-average players when they came in (Mane, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Robertson), develop players that many would have shipped out (Matip, Henderson etc) and where necessary, paid for quality that couldn't be developed (Virgil, Alisson).

It's interesting that you refer back to us selling our best players to buy. Luis Suarez was sold in 2014/15. That's seven years ago. And we sold Sterling because the prick's agent kicked up a fuss and he wasn't patient and we bought in Benteke (Rodgers choice) and Firmino (who Rodgers didn't want). Article about Bobby being a committee purchase here.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/how-liverpool-transfer-committee-been-16082731

Benteke was the biggest out the following season, but he was hardly our best player. The buys that season were Mane and Gini.

Of course there's the big one that the story is hung on. The sale of Coutinho who engineered his move to Barcelona and we stiffed them for £120m which paid for Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Robertson. Not a bad exchange and whether you think Coutinho was our best player (I didn't) the upgrade on the team should be obvious.

That's the period when we were selling expensive players to help pay for new players. Just look at the 'ins' on that list: Firmino, Mane, Gini, Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson... If that's what sell to buy does then fuck me, it's the way to go.

And Coutinho was the last big 'out' on the transfer books. Since then our ins and outs reads like this:

2018-19. Biggest sale is Solanke for 19m, Danny Ward for 12m. Ins are Alisson, Keita, Fabinho, Shaquiri for 160m

2019-20. Not much business. Danny Ings out and Taki Minamino in.

2020-21. Biggest sale is Lovren 10m. Ins are Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas for around 75m.

2021-22. Harry Wilson out for 12.6m. Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate...

So overall those purchases are:

Firmino, Mane, Gini, Virgil, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Andy Robertson, Alisson, Keita, Fabinho, Shaquiri, Taki Minamino, Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. I haven't included the free transfers like Matip and players coming up through the Academy like Trent and Kelleher, but that's widely regarded as one of the best squads in the world alongside City. That's what the analysts, the coaching team and the scouts have been doing for the last few years. Not pissing away hundreds of millions on flavour of the month players or 'marquee'signings.

When we were 'selling to buy' we were still building the squad by buying players that fit a style of playe and had the right temperament. For a few years now, since Coutinho left we haven't been selling our best players. We've been tying them down to new contracts and building a squad with real quality and strength in depth.

And we can afford that now because as a club we have built the revenue streams to support transfers and wages.

United do have a problem because they have money but no idea what to do with it. Here's a list of the players theyve bought in the same period:

2015-16: Martial, Schneiderlin, Depay, Darmian, Schweinsteiger
2016-17: Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Bailly, Ibrahimovic (free)
2017-18: Lukaku, Matic, Lindelof, Alexis Sanchez
2018-19: Fred, Dalot
2019-20: Maguire, Fernandez, Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James
2020-21: van de Beek, Diallo, Tells, Cavani (free)
2021-22: Sancho, Varane, Ronaldo (13.5m)

I won't post the outs but it's hilarious to see how many of those incoming transfers appear on the sales list the following season or the season after for less money.

Fuck the money. Almost every one of our purchases has improved the squad and the first team. United's is a shambolic list of mismatched overpaid players and half have already gone, are on their way out or aren;t worth a wank.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Scholes: "Dressing Room A Disaster. I Spoke To Jesse" (8 second video clip):-
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3S5JtF21PU
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Who gets all those other top people to pull in the same direction though Al. Even more crucially, who produces the results on the pitch that creates the stability and time to allow the people looking to reorganise to achieve their goals.

United have a massive rebuilding job but it will be performances and results on the pitch that will dictate how long the current hierachy get to attempt that rebuilding job.

Your first point is the key one but not in the way you mean it. Who gets those other top people to pull in the same direction? No one, because the current heirarchy don't really care. Klopp knew it and it's why he wouldn't touch United with a bargepole.

The current heirarchy will have as long as they like to do whatever they want because they own the club and as you keep saying, the money keeps rolling in. As long as they can take out their £30m pocket money they don't give a shit. A few green and gold scarves aren't going to make any difference. They'll just sign some over the hill superstar striker and sell a load of replica tops.

There's probably a trigger point at which revenues will start to be hit by lack of success, but at that point they'll just cash in on the asset that they never actually paid for in the first place.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Scholes: "Dressing Room A Disaster. I Spoke To Jesse" (8 second video clip):-
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3S5JtF21PU

hmmm, i dont trust linguard cos he's one of the problems, but that in itself i guess confirms the tagline

and im not sure i agree with scholes that 'im sure he wont mind me saying'  ;D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
hmmm, i dont trust linguard cos he's one of the problems, but that in itself i guess confirms the tagline

and im not sure i agree with scholes that 'im sure he wont mind me saying'  ;D

Lingard is out of there in a couple of months. I doubt he gives a shit.
