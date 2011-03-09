https://fb.watch/cyPt5vYkzJ/
Dont like to put up fb links but its prob been taken off YouTube
Absolutely vile classless pieces of shit.
The guy on the left is a serial offender aswell. Hes the fucking devil
they're all the same on that channel, they're lost in the past and want to remain there, and always resort to 'launching someone' 'injure them' etc when shit doesn't go their way, have to admit it's the first time i heard on a footy channel 'break his jaw' (the area of choice is usually the legs) but it's no surprise from them - maybe they're leonardo fans
the true geordie podcast i used to like a lot cos it's not just fans bitching and screaming, they have football convo's of interest across the board but they let one their main guys go (hughwizzy, arsenal fan but knowledgable and articulate and can take his arsenal specs off as he truly loves and appreciates football) and replaced him with the guy in green, much to the detriment of the podcast, he does the same shit on there, like when ronaldo kicked into jones, 'get everyone sent off, every has to feel pain' etc, unlike the guy they let go, this guy isn't a lover of football, he loves utd and that's it, and ultimately all his convos are tinted with that bias and often bile
dude's a joke and i'm really surprised they took him on board to be honest, maybe they just wanted a 'villain' for ratings or something, but they're usually smarter than that, yeah, a big dip in the quality of their content with that dude on their panel
one my favourtie players for liverpool of all time is souness, didn't mind a tackle some would say, so it's not as tho im adverse to a physical game but just go out and injure players cos you're crap?
oh yeah, i remember 'that guy', vinnie jones, talentless prick praised for being able to kick someone hard (and 'chopper' harris before him), which incidentally is a 'skill' we all can do, it's all the other shit in football most of us would struggle with
those guys weren't smith, souness, robson, keane, viera and their ilk, quality players known for their no nonsense approach that sometimes went too far, they were actually good at football
dude in green thinks in his sphere he's roy keane or something, when in truth he's vinnie jones at best, pretty sad