The great thing is that they still seem to be thinking like Al666. Its the theory of Great Men - just get the right person and it will all come right. Theyre looking for another Ferguson when they need a new organisation. When the stories finally come out Im sure well read that Rangnick relished very quickly what a massive shit show the club is from top down.



If the others are underestimating the problems at United, I would argue that you and Peter are over estimating their supposed demise.- They are still the biggest and richest club in the PL. You can't count City, their position is artificial. Liverpool have caught up, but are still behind despite having the best LFC side of all time, possibly the best manager too. United are in the doldrums and still made an enormous profit after EBIDTA last year. As someone else noted earlier, they have the resources to make mistakes.- It's true that United's upper hierarchy know fuck all about the game, but how much did FSG know when they took over? For them it was putting the right people in place.- One manager can make a difference. LFC above anyone else know that. The trajectory of the club pre- and post- Klopp was night and day. Our only fear now is what happens if he leaves?- Despite all the criticism of the playing squad there is still plenty of raw material there to work with and make better. The observation that not one United player would make it into the LFC first team is quite right, but not the appropriate metric for them. More pertinent is whether their players could make the Arsenal, Spurs or West Ham side, those are the current rivals for United. And we already know that at least one of their bench warmers can make the West Ham first team. So, even if the current side are not ready to wina league, they are CL ready, much like LFC were when Klopp took over- It won't take that much for United to be competitive again. True, they are not going to make the current levels of City and LFC any time soon, but how long are those two going to maintain those levels anyway? It's stupidly hard to maintain. Last year LFC had an off year and United finished second. That was with a moron for a manager and second rate players. A decent manager and a handful of decent buys will make a huge difference.I'm not saying it will happen, but that the potential is there. Suggesting Liverpool can ignore their biggest rivals for the next six years is fanciful if not foolhardy.