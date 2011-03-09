It's absolutely tragic that adults are reduced to that.



It's also amazing just how quick they've been Evertonised and basically given up on the actual game and looking to their players to hurt someone instead.



From the self-proclaimed biggest club in the world to wannabee Bitters in such a short space of time.



Tragic, pitiful stuff, and you know if they weren't on-air the comments would be far, far worse.



All because a football team is better than their own.



Just watched that and damn yeah thats just poison lets hurt someone after 5 mins. You know its like FIFA when youre losing and you just try and get everyone sent offWow seriously some people need to get a life. I love watching football but some of the drivel and hate that comes with it needs knocking on the head as ultimately as someone said on here, its just a game of kicking a ball between 3 sticks and a line.I dont think Man Utd will ever be the same again though despite who they appoint. I cant seriously see them spending tons of money, theyre likely to not make top 4 so that immediately wipes out a certain calibre of player but I genuinely think as well though players are starting to realise that going to Man Utd now isnt as an attractive proposition anymore, players get a big pay day sure and in some ways the balance for those who are more interested in money will swing towards them as the club dont have as much pull given the lack of CL footy, but also they now have this worrying trend of players ability going downwards.Also their biggest issue is Gary Neville, hes a constant on Sky and trying to big them up each season and when his predictions dont go for him hes got a platform that really sticks the boot in and the worse thing is this platform he has it clearly has an impact his idea that Man Utd are going to suddenly rebuild OT, develop a training ground that is much like ours I think is fantasy land, if it happens then its going to take lightning years, and then itll be a case of what do they do, do they provide funds for new players or fund the new stadium and training ground and take a hit on new signings, which will then carry on the cycle of Man Utd still remaining turd. Also with Neville thinking that their new manager shouldnt be expected to win a trophy in his first 2 seasons, I tell you what it may now seem like actually his first 2 seasons need to see some significant progress otherwise they may end up not being able to do things such as build new stadium etc if the progress aint there then the money they need certainly isnt, pay for over inflated wages of not very good footballers etc also that leads to another thing, clearing off their current players they want rid off who do they think is going to buy the likes of Maguire, Wan Bassaka, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Phil Jones, etc do they throw in the likes of Rashford in the mix, and what happens with Ronaldo. Plus also they have Martial to consider, also what will they do with Mason Greenwood as well all very messy for them.All in all theyre a messy club, with a lot more issues that a new manager needs to contend with and you can see it all failing miserably if they dont get it right on the pitch, which with this manager is going to take time as hell want to instil his way of playing and given previous history of these players and different styles of play I doubt its going to be a quick transition.