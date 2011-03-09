« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:00:56 pm
Al, the philosophy is to use analytics and planning to achieve success on the field. It took time for NESV/FSG to get that right in a new sport. They made mistakes, recognised the mistakes and moved forward. As Klopp aknowledged, analytics played a large part in his appointment. He'd had a far from stellar final season at Dortmund losing the Cup, finishing 7th in the league and being knocked out of the CL by Juventus. It might seem like an obvious appointment now but there was no guarantee we'd be where we are now based on his final season.

By the way, two key members of the 'shambolic transfer committee' were Mike Gordon and Michael Edwards. You will probably disagree but I think Michael Edwards as proven to be a better judge of players than Rodgers.

It's pointless arguing with you mate. If you had your way the club would be living in the 90s with a Ferguson/Wenger-style boss. The madness of it all is that Klopp disagrees with you and has said it over and over again. Success at our level is not down to one person anymore - it is, for want of a better phrase, collegiate.

Analytics is a just a tool though.

The numbers on their own are pretty meaningless. The key is having someone with a vision and an ideology who has the ability to harness the analytics and create a cohesive tactical plan and motivate players to fulfil that tactical plan. The irony is that you are dismissing Ferguson/Wenger when they were miles ahead of their contemporaries in terms of the use of sports sciences.

Both Ferguson and Wenger embedded the use of high level sports sciences into their clubs. That to me points to the fact that it is the ability to harness those tools by great coaches that is the key.

Great teams are created by figureheads that manage to get everyone pulling in the same direction. They create unity and trust. For me that is way more important than analytics or planning. You need someone with the vision and ideology to harness all the tools at their disposal.

You can give a tradesman the best tools in the world but if he doesn't know how to use them then it is a waste of time.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:35:13 am
Its depressing watching him

Because you know if hes like that then theres way worse as hes somehow managed to get himself followers

Sometimes I stop and think we all hate e h other so much over a game where you kick a ball into a goal

Its mental really wjen you dissect it. I try not to think into that too deeply or my entire lifes passion would come crashing down ;D

That bloke would genuinely kill one of us. He needs help

He's really glaring his fangs when he starts screaming about Henderson. Could definitely see him being part of a random attack outside the ground, and is capable of saying some horrific stuff (he even admits as much). He's a bad one.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:43:28 am
He's really glaring his fangs when he starts screaming about Henderson. Could definitely see him being part of a random attack outside the ground, and is capable of saying some horrific stuff (he even admits as much). He's a bad one.
It's absolutely tragic that adults are reduced to that.

It's also amazing just how quick they've been Evertonised and basically given up on the actual game and looking to their players to hurt someone instead.

From the self-proclaimed biggest club in the world  ::) to wannabee Bitters in such a short space of time.

Tragic, pitiful stuff, and you know if they weren't on-air the comments would be far, far worse.

All because a football team is better than their own.
Quote from: El Lobo on April 21, 2022, 04:48:23 pm
Might be waiting a while mate, Uniteds shitness is my Mastermind subject
And unlike Utd at least you can pass...
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 21, 2022, 03:28:34 pm
Neville wants them to spend a "billion" on the "best stadium in Europe."
Nice of Neville to want them to give us a billion quid to improve Anfield...

Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 21, 2022, 01:41:00 pm
We built a state-of-the-art training facility to our manager's specs. I suppose they'll give Ten Hag one of these too? And what will they do about their crumbling, flooded, rat-infested ground that needs investment
So that's what happened to Klopp's glasses?

Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 10:02:38 am
Very little of their overall crisis is down to Maguire. He's completely become a lightening rod for all United criticism because he's emblematic of their waste.
Whereas Luke Shaw is emblematic of their waist





(Sorry about the multiple posting, having visited the thread for a while, so much happening!)




Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:18:55 am
Need to know how Rita, Norris and the Rovers regulars think of the Ten Hag appointment.
I'm more interested in hearing what Bungle makes of it.
My absolute favourite thing about Maguire is he cost what he did because we payed 75 for Virg, and they wanted to keep up appearances, so payed pretty much a double fee.

I wouldnt be surprised is Leicester asked for 30m and United came back with we need him to cost more than Van Dijk
Quote from: Tobelius on April 21, 2022, 02:38:10 pm
Sounds cool to the fans:hyper,fast,agressive,pressing,all those modern sounding words.

There's no team which can keep that up for 90 minutes though,their current players maybe 3-4 minutes.
I suppose it's like the "he's fast, quick and he's got pace" description.
Emotional stuff to build the fans up and into a buying orgy (just to knock em down later).
Quote from: rob1966 on April 21, 2022, 02:59:09 pm
Nah, what he needs to do is come in, follow the Neville approach and bang on about Utd being back and carry on fucking it up like the rest did
Yep.
I don't want him to be too much of a busy body. They need players with that "United DNA" to start with...
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 06:56:27 am
Their club has become toxic in a number of different ways but let's be honest the one big thing they have in common is that neither are.top.level managers. One is barely a manager at all
...and they just appointed another one, although it's a start (with Rangnick being DoF).
They went with the "top manager" angle before, but it's deeper than that.
It's the toxic structure, the expectations of fans, Ferguson hanging around in the background like The Shadow, the shenanigans with the owners etc...

That Paddy Power skit is spot on.
They're on the right track though, if I'm honest. It will just take a good few years. The current mentality needs rooting out. The United DNA needs rooting out. (although I still see the likes of Snideshow Mop being there under Ten Hag)
Pogba encapsulates why United will ultimately be successful again eventually.  A world record transfer (first 100 million player) simply written off as he walks on a free and they don't bat an eye lid. Although they half heartedly offered him 400k a week to stay but not enough to make him their highest paid player.

The money they've wasted on players over the last decade would have bankrupted any other club but they can just double down every year until they get it right.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:35:37 am
...and they just appointed another one, although it's a start (with Rangnick being DoF).
They went with the "top manager" angle before, but it's deeper than that.
It's the toxic structure, the expectations of fans, Ferguson hanging around in the background like The Shadow, the shenanigans with the owners etc...

That Paddy Power skit is spot on.
They're on the right track though, if I'm honest. It will just take a good few years. The current mentality needs rooting out. The United DNA needs rooting out. (although I still see the likes of Snideshow Mop being there under Ten Hag)

I think they need a Houllier figure just to reset everything (Ole was their Evans in a way) . Restore the discipline on and off the pitch. Make them hard to beat again. Start signing players who have the character and fight in them.

It took Houllier 3 years to make it work (the cup treble in 2001). United would have sacked him by 2000 though and started again.

Ten Hag in effect is leaping straight for a Benitez in 2004 type appointment but Rafa was able to build on Houllier's foundations as well. Ten Hag has to rebuild a football club as well as just the team. Like us United do invest a lot in who the manager is, at Chelsea for example under Roman it's more seamless from one to the nextl; easy come, easy go because it was more the Abramavich show.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
https://twitter.com/BBCRMsport/status/1517617742060212225

to be honest he is right and if he does get the consultant role and given absolute decision making might make a some of kind of progress.

He is a consultant after all and the red bull sides he built are pretty much football moving forward.

But fortunately this is man u we are talking about. They do what they want ;D
Stop comparing them to us

He's more their Dave Sexton type when what they really needed was another Tommy Docherty to take the c*nts down
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:50:18 am
Pogba encapsulates why United will ultimately be successful again eventually.  A world record transfer (first 100 million player) simply written off as he walks on a free and they don't bat an eye lid. Although they half heartedly offered him 400k a week to stay but not enough to make him their highest paid player.

The money they've wasted on players over the last decade would have bankrupted any other club but they can just double down every year until they get it right.

I've said it before, but I don't think they can just keep writing huge wasted transfer fees (and the enormous wages) off. Our revenue now matches theirs, yet our spending is far, far lower. There's no way anyone would say we can just throw money at the problem til we get it right, so I don't see why it will continue to happen for them. I think that the waste has had a huge impact financially and the times of them just burning through money til they get it right are over.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:50:18 am
Pogba encapsulates why United will ultimately be successful again eventually.  A world record transfer (first 100 million player) simply written off as he walks on a free and they don't bat an eye lid. Although they half heartedly offered him 400k a week to stay but not enough to make him their highest paid player.

The money they've wasted on players over the last decade would have bankrupted any other club but they can just double down every year until they get it right.

There is so much wrong with this post, it is not worth replying ...
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:16:37 am
to be honest he is right and if he does get the consultant role and given absolute decision making might make a some of kind of progress.

He is a consultant after all and the red bull sides he built are pretty much football moving forward.

But fortunately this is man u we are talking about. They do what they want ;D
Reading today that Ragnick staying on or going will be up to Ten Hag. Thats arse about face - the Director of Football (if thats what hes meant to be) should be a permanent appointment, supported by the board, who establishes the overall philosophy of the club.

They are going to fuck it up again.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:46:40 am
There is so much wrong with this post, it is not worth replying ...
I know - the reason United will be a success is because they have pissed away hundreds of millions on mismatched foot ballers and let them leave on a free
