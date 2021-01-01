« previous next »
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34920 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm
grenny158:
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:09:41 pm
Certain news media that cannot be named reported that Maguire has received a bomb threat through his email.

Why always him? Ill have to ask.

Glad that we have played United this season so no one can suggest that we sing YNWA for him.

Ten Haag not screwing around then, straight into business.

On a more serious note, poor Ten Haag .. and his career looked like it was promising and on an upward trajectory.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34921 on: Today at 03:53:56 pm
FiSh77:
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:32:21 pm
They are turning into the Ev though, and they have potential managers out before they even get interviewed

If they were turning into the Ev it would've been the fella over the road from Maguire who got the bomb threat
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34922 on: Today at 03:57:26 pm
Bobinhood:
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Give it a couple years..... you will see


We saw it on Tuesday, thanks. No need to wait.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34923 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm
RedSamba:
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:07:25 pm
i'm almost certain he used to support forest til he saw the engagement United gets him. anyway all those c*nts who record themselves watching football need to fuck off forever

The flyingpig guy can stick around. His rants are golden ;D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34924 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm
Fucking bomb threat when he has kids in the house.  United fans just covering themselves in glory this week, fucking mutants.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34925 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm
tonysleft:
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 04:01:05 pm
The flyingpig guy can stick around. His rants are golden ;D
I fully imagine guys like him or arsefantv etc get to a stage where they're delighted when the teams in shit knowing what it will do for their engagement
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34926 on: Today at 04:05:07 pm
Terry de Niro:
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:53:56 pm
If they were turning into the Ev it would've been the fella over the road from Maguire who got the bomb threat
I know I shouldn't laugh.  ;D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34927 on: Today at 04:05:21 pm
Oooh taking it out on Flying Pig and Goldbridge....there's your evidence
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34928 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm
El Lobo:
tonysleft:
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:05:21 pm
Oooh taking it out on Flying Pig and Goldbridge....there's your evidence
of
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34929 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm
PeterTheRed:
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:51:27 am
I, to this day, have yet to hear him provide a cogent explanation as to how the Glaziers are responsible for their on-pitch failings. They've invested more money on players in the last 10 years than any other club on the planet. The majority of whom were warmly welcomed by both Neville and the fanbase as signings that were sure to take United "to the next level". The Glaziers have also appointed every manager that the fans have asked for post-Moyes. Yet according to Neville, its the Glaziers that are at fault for it all? Its a bit fucking neurotic at this stage if you ask me

Anyone else see Souness trying to point this out to Neville in the studio on Tuesday night? To which Neville leaned forward, head in hands, and moaned "oh Graeme Graeme Graeme", before proceeding to offer up another concoction of meaningless babble. Anyone else spot that? I thought that was going to be the moment he was finally going to explain it. Instead all we got was more whining about leaky roofs, supposedly neglected training facilities, Joel sponging 25M dividends for himself, peppered with buzzwords like "structure" and "top to bottom".

I genuinely wish someone at Sky would just peg the fucker down and ask him "Gary, in 60 seconds, can you just fucking explain how after spending over a billion pounds on players that you all advocated signing, and installing 3 managers that you all deemed good fits for United, how the fuck the Glaziers are responsible for what's currently happening on the pitch? And try if you can Gary not to mention leaky roofs, training grounds or boardroom structures, because that has nothing to do with what the fuck we're asking you Gary"

To be honest, the Glazers have hired all the wrong people to run their club after the retirement of Ferguson, have put Ferguson on the Board, and allowed him and a bunch of former players to have a strong influence on their footballing department for the last 10 years ...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34930 on: Today at 04:09:06 pm
PeterTheRed:
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:11:17 am
Arsenal away next, anything could happen.

Arsenal will be pumped up after last night's win at Chelsea, so Man Utd might be in more trouble ...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34931 on: Today at 04:16:38 pm
Schmidt:
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:03:56 pm
I fully imagine guys like him or arsefantv etc get to a stage where they're delighted when the teams in shit knowing what it will do for their engagement

I'm certain that's the case, the Arsenal guys especially seemed to make the situation worse by stoking up fans outside the stadium after a bad result.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34932 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm
disgraced cake:
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:03:56 pm
I fully imagine guys like him or arsefantv etc get to a stage where they're delighted when the teams in shit knowing what it will do for their engagement

This has to be true for some of them. It's all a bit childish but I do have a laugh sometimes watching the Arsenal ones when they lose, but I reckon loads of them welcome defeat knowing more people will watch them. Can't imagine they do anywhere near as well when they win games.

The Arsenal TV fella would be laughing his way to the bank if they ever got relegated or something
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34933 on: Today at 04:17:59 pm
PeterTheRed:
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:23:15 pm
More now from journalist and author Simon Kuper on Erik ten Hag's style of football: "He really got his break by going to Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola's assistant so he's very much a coach in the Guardiola mould.

"What Erik ten Hag has done is kind of updated it into a hyper-fast, very aggressive press. When playing against Ajax, if the opposition defence had the ball they would be stormed by four or five Ajax strikers at once.

"Ajax would keep winning the ball near the opposition penalty area, breaking very fast. It's a thrilling game to watch, very effective, but you need extremely fit, disciplined players.

"The question is whether that works at Manchester United."

 :lmao

Well, Man Utd at the moment have 2 or maybe 3 players who would fit Ten Hag's setup. None of them is among the top earners at the club. Someone will have to buy all that over-paid dross if Ten Hag is to overhaul the squad ...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34934 on: Today at 04:18:48 pm
Ten Haag could do a reasonable job, but a lot depends on how much control and influence he has.

Backstage, United are so dysfunctional and there are so many competing agendas, of which football is only one. At Liverpool, Rodgers put up so much resistance towards the transfer committees that the whole system became unworkable. It didn't help that the people running it weren't very good and our resources limited, but Brendan resented having players "forced" on him.

United are at least ten times worse, with their obsession over marquee signings, their currently poor training and youth setup, and the state of the current squad. Each new manager is expected to give the existing players a chance, even when it's obvious they're not up to it.

I don't see how they make the transition to the sort of setup we have now, as they're all pulling in different directions. With time and good fortune, Ten Haag MAY lay some relatively solid foundations, but ot could all be dug up again so easily.

Thank fuck we've got Klopp and a team of geniuses behind the scenes to secure top talent with the right attitude and potential at a decent price.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34935 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm
Red Berry:
El Lobo:
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:16:59 pm
This has to be true for some of them. It's all a bit childish but I do have a laugh sometimes watching the Arsenal ones when they lose, but I reckon loads of them welcome defeat knowing more people will watch them. Can't imagine they do anywhere near as well when they win games.

The Arsenal TV fella would be laughing his way to the bank if they ever got relegated or something

Would be? He's worth about £2 million already :D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34936 on: Today at 04:26:40 pm
disgraced cake:
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:23:21 pm
Would be? He's worth about £2 million already :D

Oh aye, he's done really well for himself, bet he can't believe how well it's gone. Think he got into doing it at the right time given they were on the slide towards the end of the Wenger years. Could argue Wenger has made him a rich man, in fact.

If they ever did get relegated, as unlikely as it'd be, it would set the family up for generations  ;D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34937 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm
disgraced cake:
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:09:41 pm
Certain news media that cannot be named reported that Maguire has received a bomb threat through his email.

Why always him? Ill have to ask.

Glad that we have played United this season so no one can suggest that we sing YNWA for him.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34938 on: Today at 04:28:38 pm
Luckily for Maguire, if the bomb was for him he would have probably got nowhere near it.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34939 on: Today at 04:36:44 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:01:41 pm
The Ralffather had a few months, dutch Pep will have three years

On the previous page you said he'd be out within 12 months and replaced by Poch.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34940 on: Today at 04:39:50 pm
tonysleft:
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 04:36:44 pm
On the previous page you said he'd be out within 12 months and replaced by Poch.
We say a lot of things. The important thing is Lobo will be wrong about everything
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Reply #34941 on: Today at 04:43:27 pm
Unfortunately he will struggle to be managerially shitter then Solksjaer. But the situation he is inheriting will be even worse (giving him a ready made excuse that will be good for a few years at least). It should be another fun few years.
