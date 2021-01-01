Ten Haag could do a reasonable job, but a lot depends on how much control and influence he has.



Backstage, United are so dysfunctional and there are so many competing agendas, of which football is only one. At Liverpool, Rodgers put up so much resistance towards the transfer committees that the whole system became unworkable. It didn't help that the people running it weren't very good and our resources limited, but Brendan resented having players "forced" on him.



United are at least ten times worse, with their obsession over marquee signings, their currently poor training and youth setup, and the state of the current squad. Each new manager is expected to give the existing players a chance, even when it's obvious they're not up to it.



I don't see how they make the transition to the sort of setup we have now, as they're all pulling in different directions. With time and good fortune, Ten Haag MAY lay some relatively solid foundations, but ot could all be dug up again so easily.



Thank fuck we've got Klopp and a team of geniuses behind the scenes to secure top talent with the right attitude and potential at a decent price.