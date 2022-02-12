« previous next »
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34880 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
Just looked at the table and their GD is a paltry +4! Didnt they win 51 against Leeds on the opening day? So since then theyve let in as many as theyve scored. Pathetic.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34881 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:23:15 pm
More now from journalist and author Simon Kuper on Erik ten Hag's style of football: "He really got his break by going to Bayern Munich as Pep Guardiola's assistant so he's very much a coach in the Guardiola mould.

"What Erik ten Hag has done is kind of updated it into a hyper-fast, very aggressive press. When playing against Ajax, if the opposition defence had the ball they would be stormed by four or five Ajax strikers at once.

"Ajax would keep winning the ball near the opposition penalty area, breaking very fast. It's a thrilling game to watch, very effective, but you need extremely fit, disciplined players.

"The question is whether that works at Manchester United."

 :lmao

What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ?  Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34882 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:30:53 pm
What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ? Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game
Give it a couple years..... you will see
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34883 on: Today at 02:37:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Give it a couple years..... you will see

When I heard hyper-fast super aggressive press I just thought of the ultimate warrior from the WWF, out of his box on god knows what going mental. If I knew how to add the gif here I would
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34884 on: Today at 02:38:10 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:30:53 pm
What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ?  Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game

Sounds cool to the fans:hyper,fast,agressive,pressing,all those modern sounding words.

There's no team which can keep that up for 90 minutes though,their current players maybe 3-4 minutes.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34885 on: Today at 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:38:10 pm
Sounds cool to the fans:hyper,fast,agressive,pressing,all those modern sounding words.

There's no team which can keep that up for 90 minutes though,their current players maybe 3-4 minutes.

They'll be hilarious to watch unless they do a huge clearout. Imagine watching Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Lindelof, Matic, Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes and loads more chasing shadows ?  It would be carnage. They'll be a bet builder for bookings dream next season.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34886 on: Today at 02:45:57 pm »
Lobo's United rants are incredible reads :D
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34887 on: Today at 02:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 02:38:10 pm
Sounds cool to the fans:hyper,fast,agressive,pressing,all those modern sounding words.

There's no team which can keep that up for 90 minutes though,their current players maybe 3-4 minutes.

which is such a resounding success under the godfather of gegenpressing :P

its hilarious how their mental gymnastics are.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34888 on: Today at 02:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:13:13 pm
That was Peter Bosz.

Right, it was. My mistake. I guess that means Ten Hag has accomplished even less than I thought!

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34889 on: Today at 02:53:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:30:53 pm
What the hell is a hyper-fast very aggressive press ?  Sounds like he accidentally hit fast forward once on his Sky remote when watching an Ajax game

I dont what its supposed to look like, but Im pretty sure when the United players do it it will look a lot like this.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34890 on: Today at 02:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:50:28 pm
Right, it was. My mistake. I guess that means Ten Hag has accomplished even less than I thought!

He did spearhead their loss against a Harry Kane-less Spurs, with a 3 goal advantage at half time of the second leg of the semi (and Spurs in the midst of losing 7 out of 11 games at the end of the season).
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:17 pm by El Lobo »
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34891 on: Today at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:11:37 pm
we will see if I am right that Ten Hag won't get to do the necessary clear out and board will run usual PR offensive about players being reborn under the new manager. i think Poch is manager in 12 months time if he's not allowed sell Maguire and Ronaldo
So many are leaving anyway that I think it really helps him to be honest.
Ronaldo will surely leave without CL, and Maguire might not leave, but he will be sidelined.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34892 on: Today at 02:59:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:44 pm
what's needed to begin fixing your club is for him to tell the fans what level the club is at and who your competition really is now.  it's not us or MC, it's the teams currently above/around you in the table.  once that message sets in maybe he could start actually addressing the problem by clearing the dross out.

however (a) I doubt there are enough fans who will accept hearing it from him and (b) his new bosses probably won't allow him to say it.

Nah, what he needs to do is come in, follow the Neville approach and bang on about Utd being back and carry on fucking it up like the rest did
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34893 on: Today at 02:59:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:54:04 pm
He did spearhead their loss against a Harry Kane-less Spurs, with a 3 goal advantage at half time of the second leg of the semi (and Spurs in the midst of losing 7 out of 11 games at the end of the season).

He out spursed spurs.
No mean feat at all.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34894 on: Today at 03:01:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:31:26 pm
Give it a couple years..... you will see

The Godfather of German football couldn't sort you out how is Hyper man going to?
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34895 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:01:04 pm
The Godfather of German football couldn't sort you out how is Hyper man going to?
The Ralffather had a few months, dutch Pep will have three years
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34896 on: Today at 03:04:34 pm »
Will be interesting to see how Ten Haag eventually fails. With the overall dysfunction at the club and no sign that is changing then why would anybody expect anything different to happen?
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34897 on: Today at 03:06:46 pm »
There is no way Mark Goldbridge even slightly supports Man United, he is completely not arsed whenever they concede and then just pretends to be angry.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34898 on: Today at 03:07:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:54:04 pm
He did spearhead their loss against a Harry Kane-less Spurs, with a 3 goal advantage at half time of the second leg of the semi (and Spurs in the midst of losing 7 out of 11 games at the end of the season).

Yup, staggering capitulation. To think that's his finest accomplishment.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34899 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:06:46 pm
There is no way Mark Goldbridge even slightly supports Man United, he is completely not arsed whenever they concede and then just pretends to be angry.
i'm almost certain he used to support forest til he saw the engagement United gets him. anyway all those c*nts who record themselves watching football need to fuck off forever
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34900 on: Today at 03:09:41 pm »
Certain news media that cannot be named reported that Maguire has received a bomb threat through his email.

Why always him? Ill have to ask.

Glad that we have played United this season so no one can suggest that we sing YNWA for him.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34901 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:07:25 pm
i'm almost certain he used to support forest til he saw the engagement United gets him. anyway all those c*nts who record themselves watching football need to fuck off forever

He does. He's the reverse Daniel Taylor.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34902 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
Zero Premier League experience with a massively dysfunctional squad.
No amount of money thrown at this joke of a club is going to improve them anytime soon.

But then again, they are Manchester Yernited and the World is round, etc...
