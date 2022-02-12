Quote

Sam: Absolutely. Before we appointed [Ralf] Rangnick, I said the dream scenario was him short-term and then Ten Hag as full-time manager. I'm not used to the club making smart decisions so am still scratching my head, but it's about time we got someone whose best years are ahead of him. He will be the first boss since Mr. Ferguson that other clubs will be genuinely fearful of.

Dale: Ten Hag has a lot to do and I really don't know where to start. Maybe with the fact United concede far too many goals and a defence that is frail without a defensive midfielder. Sadly, he may need sports science to develop before United can clone Roy Keane into the modern game.

Natalie: It'll be back to basics - hard work, determination - then on to quick build-up play and urgency. He's good with youth and that's what Manchester United are about. You saw what he did with young players at Ajax. Academy players will be excited, thinking they'll get their chance.

Alex: Expectations should be low. A prolonged run in the two domestic cup competitions and a top-four finish would be a great start. If United are in the Europa League, given Ten Hag's experience in that competition, it could be the trophy to target.

That articles amazingThe dream scenario. Amazing. The first boss since the hard shoulder shitter that clubs will be fearful ofI suspect the only fearful club will be Norwich, fearful of running out of scarves. At some point the penny will drop and you'll clock on that its not the manager. Its you.Aye, its that defensive midfielder that is the missing link. Not the goalkeeper, or right back, or left back, or centre backs, or wingers, or central midfielders, or strikers, or attacking midfielders. That defensive midfielder is the one that solves all your problems. If the one you've got your eye on is a clone of Makelele, Vieira, Gerrard and Kante then you've maybe got a chance of finishing 4th next season.Genius. Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Henderson, Williams, Elanga, McTominay, Hannibal, Tuanzebe, Chong, Shoretire just from the current squad have 'had their chance'. Maybe the penny will drop at some point. Your youth gets plenty of chances....they're just fucking shite. But ahh yes, back to basics. Hard work. Run dem laps.And the crux of the issue, and why this is so good. They're not low expectations for where you are as a club. You are not the United under Ferguson, you are not the United under Busby. You are the United under Ron Atkinson, under Moyes, under Solskjaer. This is you. This has been your position for a huge chunk of your history. You literally need ripping apart from the bottom to the top, and you'll never, ever allow it because you think 'top 4, two long domestic cup runs and maybe winning the Europa League' is having low expectations. You've got maybe two or three players who would get in Spurs or Arsenals first 11, never mind Chelsea, and my word never mind us or City. You are absolutely rancid. You are where you are SOLELY because you've got Ronaldo at the tale end of his career still able to turn it on occasionally. This isn't a squad that needs unlocking. Your attackers minus Ronaldo this season (Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga, Martial) have scored one more goal between them than Diogo Jota.And the clear-out you're all expecting....includes RonaldoIts tremendous. Get rid of the two alleged sex offenders and you've got 38 goals in 44 games this season. I'm assuming you think Van De Beek becomes a world beater next season? And Martial? Its a shame because Ten Hag seems a decent bloke, and if you were his agent you'd surely be telling him to wait another six months when the likes of Bayern might become available, or maybe even truly big jobs in 18 months when potentially Klopp and Guardiola are done.