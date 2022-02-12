« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2046795 times)

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34800 on: Today at 11:26:32 am »
I'm impressed that Sam and Alex thought in advance that Ragnick for 6 months and then Ten Hag were the best way to go (or the dream according to Sam).

How often do you knowingly get someone in for 6 months from outside the club?

I feel a little bit of 'after-the-fact' from those two.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,443
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34801 on: Today at 11:27:28 am »
Love the delusion already "you saw what he did with academy players at Ajax" Yes, because they were brought up to play a certain way,they have a plan at Ajax , the Utd academy does not have this in place.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,717
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34802 on: Today at 11:30:15 am »
They could have twenty hags and it wouldn't be enough. I wouldn't have minded him replacing Klopp to be honest, for a time I was even worried what he could do with United. Those fears have totally allayed though, the club isn't structured for success. He'll be another failure, it's glorious. I'm actually happy that they will be getting giddy all summer, only to come crashing down to to earth around October/November.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34803 on: Today at 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:14:30 am
Ten Hag confirmed for next season.

What a silly man.

The money that club throw around is too good to turn down, even for an utterly hopeless cause like this lot are.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34804 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Be afraid. Be very afraid.



 :lmao
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34805 on: Today at 11:42:05 am »
Redcafe already have a thread called "Erik Ten Hag sack watch".
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34806 on: Today at 11:42:54 am »
Bit of news to cover up a mauling a few days earlier. Theyve gone full Everton.
Logged
AHA!

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 958
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34807 on: Today at 11:45:35 am »
I expect a few losses now, miss out on Europe for next season, then a protest and Ragy & Ten Hag get sacked before the end of this season and paid off handsomely. Thats the ultimate result for him
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,064
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34808 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »
I know and work with a lot of  match going Ajax fans and their view of him leaving is one of general indiffereance...would prefer him to stay...but whatever...but Ajax is relatively easy ship to sail...
however ...they all think he will struggle at United as club so big. demands expectations etc..and theyre fucking shite ( I tended to add the last bit into the conversations)
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34809 on: Today at 11:53:30 am »
He's got another £200m in the summer according to the papers. Hahahaha they just keep lobbing money that they don't really have anymore at it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,102
  • YNWA
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34810 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:51:59 am
I know and work with a lot of  match going Ajax fans and their view of him leaving is one of general indiffereance...would prefer him to stay...but whatever...but Ajax is relatively easy ship to sail...
however ...they all think he will struggle at United as club so big. demands expectations etc..and theyre fucking shite ( I tended to add the last bit into the conversations)

This is it for me. He's really got no experience of going into a club of any great size (or any club at all to be honest) and having to totally rebuild not only the squad but totally change the entire way the club is run from top to bottom.

It would be a huge huge task for Klopp to go in there and do, and he's infinitely more experienced than ten Hag.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34811 on: Today at 12:01:30 pm »
Humongous task for him but I think hes a good starting point. Theyve been chasing the past for ages with has been gaffers that arent what they need. God knows theyll need patience because humans would have become extinct before they won the league again with current operations.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,435
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34812 on: Today at 12:02:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:57:11 am
The amazing thing is that guys like Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand etc are the ones who have enabled the Glazers for nigh on a decade now. Because just like every United fan, every new signing is met with 'fucking yes, this is it, United are back!'. Every decent run of games is greeted with the same. We get the usual memes of 'Mourinho/Solskjaers/Rangnicks first 25 games Vs Klopps first 25 games'. We get the same crowing in the media about how they've just got the Godfather of pressing football. They're actually a bit like certain posters on here and their 'relationship' with FSG. It'll be deathly quiet when things are happening that they want to happen, as soon as anything doesn't its 'Fucking FSG, shite' and they're the same with the Glazers. No comment when they're lobbing megabucks at Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho. 8 months later and they're the root of all the problems and they need another ten players.

They're more and more like Everton by the day. Sure, the problems absolutely involve the owners and the managers and the players. But the biggest problem and hurdle is the fans (normal fans and the ones in the media).

Spot on.

The similarities with the blue nosed relegation candidates become more obvious season on season.

The fans and media mouthpieces at both clubs are basically picking the next manager through the revolving door, then picking which players he should buy. The hype then is utterly ridiculous, and wildly out of synch with reality. As time goes by and results aren't good, instead of accepting their mistake they double down on it.

United have always been the same. Outrageous hype and entitlement. You can get away with that if you actually get it right and are good, but not when you are abject like united have been in my entire lifetime apart from most of the Ferguson years.

As you say, the likes of Neville, Ferdinand and big swathes of the United fanbase have enabled the Glazers. Their hype over new signings, new managers and any half decent run of form is ridiculous. Then, when it's clear to everyone else that it's not working, they are in denial mode, unwilling to admit they were wrong all along.

Basically, as with the circus across the park, the lunatics are running the asylum. Every change is greeted as the new dawn of an empire. A perceived positive step is greeted as though the phoenix has risen from the ashes of failure. It's constant boom then bust, yet even the boom phase is false, and based on no more than hype and wishful thinking.

United are a victim of their own hype machine. A machine that the likes of Neville, Ferdinand, the media and most of their fanbase are integral cogs. Like at Everton, they do it to themselves.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:35 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • A manc
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34813 on: Today at 12:03:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 11:30:15 am
They could have twenty hags and it wouldn't be enough.
Maybe for rooney
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34814 on: Today at 12:05:04 pm »
He's done brilliant at Ajax and with far more to it than "Ajax are the biggest club so it's easy" but will be interesting to see how it works here, there's very few players there that can play the way he wants and I notice a lot of Dutch people say he has no charisma or personality whatsoever which the best of the best tend to have.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,538
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34815 on: Today at 12:05:17 pm »
That articles amazing :D

Quote
Sam: Absolutely. Before we appointed [Ralf] Rangnick, I said the dream scenario was him short-term and then Ten Hag as full-time manager. I'm not used to the club making smart decisions so am still scratching my head, but it's about time we got someone whose best years are ahead of him. He will be the first boss since Mr. Ferguson that other clubs will be genuinely fearful of.

The dream scenario. Amazing. The first boss since the hard shoulder shitter that clubs will be fearful of :lmao I suspect the only fearful club will be Norwich, fearful of running out of scarves. At some point the penny will drop and you'll clock on that its not the manager. Its you.

Quote
Dale: Ten Hag has a lot to do and I really don't know where to start. Maybe with the fact United concede far too many goals and a defence that is frail without a defensive midfielder. Sadly, he may need sports science to develop before United can clone Roy Keane into the modern game.

Aye, its that defensive midfielder that is the missing link. Not the goalkeeper, or right back, or left back, or centre backs, or wingers, or central midfielders, or strikers, or attacking midfielders. That defensive midfielder is the one that solves all your problems. If the one you've got your eye on is a clone of Makelele, Vieira, Gerrard and Kante then you've maybe got a chance of finishing 4th next season.

Quote
Natalie: It'll be back to basics - hard work, determination - then on to quick build-up play and urgency. He's good with youth and that's what Manchester United are about. You saw what he did with young players at Ajax. Academy players will be excited, thinking they'll get their chance.

Genius. Pogba, Rashford, Greenwood, Lingard, Henderson, Williams, Elanga, McTominay, Hannibal, Tuanzebe, Chong, Shoretire just from the current squad have 'had their chance'. Maybe the penny will drop at some point. Your youth gets plenty of chances....they're just fucking shite. But ahh yes, back to basics. Hard work. Run dem laps.

Quote
Alex: Expectations should be low. A prolonged run in the two domestic cup competitions and a top-four finish would be a great start. If United are in the Europa League, given Ten Hag's experience in that competition, it could be the trophy to target.

And the crux of the issue, and why this is so good. They're not low expectations for where you are as a club. You are not the United under Ferguson, you are not the United under Busby. You are the United under Ron Atkinson, under Moyes, under Solskjaer. This is you. This has been your position for a huge chunk of your history. You literally need ripping apart from the bottom to the top, and you'll never, ever allow it because you think 'top 4, two long domestic cup runs and maybe winning the Europa League' is having low expectations. You've got maybe two or three players who would get in Spurs or Arsenals first 11, never mind Chelsea, and my word never mind us or City. You are absolutely rancid. You are where you are SOLELY because you've got Ronaldo at the tale end of his career still able to turn it on occasionally. This isn't a squad that needs unlocking. Your attackers minus Ronaldo this season (Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani, Sancho, Elanga, Martial) have scored one more goal between them than Diogo Jota.

And the clear-out you're all expecting....includes Ronaldo :lmao Its tremendous. Get rid of the two alleged sex offenders and you've got 38 goals in 44 games this season. I'm assuming you think Van De Beek becomes a world beater next season? And Martial? Its a shame because Ten Hag seems a decent bloke, and if you were his agent you'd surely be telling him to wait another six months when the likes of Bayern might become available, or maybe even truly big jobs in 18 months when potentially Klopp and Guardiola are done.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Pages: 1 ... 866 867 868 869 870 [871]   Go Up
« previous next »
 