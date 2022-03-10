« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.  (Read 2045843 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,676
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34760 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm
arsenal winning is just unbelievable. it feels like god himself is willing everything in liverpools favour and to torture united supporters. which ok most of ye born post 1990 feel is justified. but i don't feel its justified one bit.

I was born pre-70 and I think it's well justified.

You're shite.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,676
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34761 on: Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
so their supporters response to the liverpool fans gesture towards Ronaldo was to sing about Hillsborough?

Yep.

TO be fair some fans and some fan groups and even the club have finally apologised.

I think our gesture to Ronaldo made them realise what a shower of c*nts they were singing it.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61169805

Manchester United condemn fans' 'completely unacceptable' chants about Hillsborough tragedy

Manchester United have condemned fans who chanted "completely unacceptable" songs about the Hillsborough tragedy during Tuesday's defeat by Liverpool.

The club have said they will work to educate fans on the issue.

Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at Anfield.

"Manchester United stands in solidarity with Liverpool and its fans in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough disaster," a club spokesperson said.

"Offensive chants about the tragedy are completely unacceptable and we will work with our supporters' groups to educate fans on the issue."

During the game, both sets of supporters had united in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Liverpool fans sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's shirt number at United - of the Premier League match.

On Saturday, Manchester City apologised after some fans disturbed a minute's silence marking the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster during their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool at Wembley.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that they were unlawfully killed.


(Absolutely no mention of it in the Manchester Guardian. This is not a shock.)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • Boss Tha
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34762 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:15:21 pm
Gary massive ding dong Neville.

The easiest way to stomach Neville's tripe - whatever he says, the opposite will happen:

Utd to win league before Liverpool - tick!
There's something not quite right at Liverpool - tick!
Utd only need Varane, Sanchez, Kane, etc to win the league - tick!
Thiago isn't disciplined enough in Liverpool midfield - tick!
Solksjaer rebuilt the soul of Man Utd - tick!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,683
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34763 on: Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm

Better (extremely) late than never.

Theres a few videos circulating on social media, it should be fairly straightforward for them to identify a fair few of them and hit them with a lifetime ban. Thatll be somewhere for them to start.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34764 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm
arsenal winning is just unbelievable. it feels like god himself is willing everything in liverpools favour and to torture united supporters. which ok most of ye born post 1990 feel is justified. but i don't feel its justified one bit.
born in 1970 and you are back where you belong, well justified
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,277
  • YNWA
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34765 on: Today at 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂

Which, if not much else, proves how the Man United fanbase are being led around by the nose by Gary fucking Neville on Sky Sports hahahaha.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,537
  • Boss Tha
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34766 on: Today at 12:28:15 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
so their supporters response to the liverpool fans gesture towards Ronaldo was to sing about Hillsborough?

You sound surprised.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline HomesickRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 275
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34767 on: Today at 12:50:11 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm
No champions league also hampers their appeal. No top players want to play Europa conference

That's a bit presumptuous. If the teams around them get their act together they may well even miss out on that.
The problem that Gary Neville and the rest of their fans don't seem to get is that next season they will have two replace up to 7 players who are either too old to be there, not good enough to be there, or else, simply don't want to be there.
They will be recruiting from the second tier of players after best teams in Europe have their pick of the best. However next season another team will also be fishing around throwing silly money at the second tier players: Newcastle United.

The noisy neighbours that were once Man City or now so far ahead that United are no longer go to team in Manchester.
The noisy United that will be Newcastle next season, may mean that Manchester United are not even the go to 'United'.

Happy days!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • 27 Years...
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34768 on: Today at 12:52:26 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
How the fuck?! He's just a Tunisian Vinnie Jones.

United has truly turned into Everton where snidey fouls are misconceived as having a heart.

To be fair, that's all those two clubs have left.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34769 on: Today at 01:10:31 am »
Watch the first goal again...

Maguire's positioning, before Sadio receives and again after, is exquisitely shit. Nothing like what one expects from a professional footballer, never mind an £80m one...

Kicking a dead horse and all that, but it's so laughably bad...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,122
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34770 on: Today at 01:50:49 am »
the 0-5 sealed ole's fate with even the die hard fans finally wanting him out

the 4-0 simply.... broke them

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I</a>
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34771 on: Today at 06:32:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂

The kid contributed to us scoring and could've been sent off in the few minutes he played,ok i guess they had little to choose from but that shows how small time they've become.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,090
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34772 on: Today at 06:43:04 am »
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:50:11 am
That's a bit presumptuous. If the teams around them get their act together they may well even miss out on that.
The problem that Gary Neville and the rest of their fans don't seem to get is that next season they will have two replace up to 7 players who are either too old to be there, not good enough to be there, or else, simply don't want to be there.
They will be recruiting from the second tier of players after best teams in Europe have their pick of the best. However next season another team will also be fishing around throwing silly money at the second tier players: Newcastle United.

The noisy neighbours that were once Man City or now so far ahead that United are no longer go to team in Manchester.
The noisy United that will be Newcastle next season, may mean that Manchester United are not even the go to 'United'.

Happy days!

Newcastle and city backed by countries is not happy days.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,185
  • Klopptimist
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34773 on: Today at 06:54:49 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm
No champions league also hampers their appeal. No top players want to play Europa conference

I actually think there are plenty of excellent players a non-CL club can sign to improve themselves. We've not been CL regulars in the last 10 years, but have picked up the players needed to get us to the next level (a couple of times over). Trouble for them is, it requires actual hard work from the scouting dept to identify those underachieving players.

Too many involved with Utd, from fans to the board, are only interested in marquee signings. Who knows, maybe Ten Hag will get the opportunity to do things differently? Let's hope not!
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34774 on: Today at 07:45:13 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
The easiest way to stomach Neville's tripe - whatever he says, the opposite will happen:

Utd to win league before Liverpool - tick!
There's something not quite right at Liverpool - tick!
Utd only need Varane, Sanchez, Kane, etc to win the league - tick!
Thiago isn't disciplined enough in Liverpool midfield - tick!
Solksjaer rebuilt the soul of Man Utd - tick!
It would seem Neville is full of shit.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34775 on: Today at 08:51:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:45:13 am
It would seem Neville is full of shit.

I, to this day, have yet to hear him provide a cogent explanation as to how the Glaziers are responsible for their on-pitch failings. They've invested more money on players in the last 10 years than any other club on the planet. The majority of whom were warmly welcomed by both Neville and the fanbase as signings that were sure to take United "to the next level". The Glaziers have also appointed every manager that the fans have asked for post-Moyes. Yet according to Neville, its the Glaziers that are at fault for it all? Its a bit fucking neurotic at this stage if you ask me

Anyone else see Souness trying to point this out to Neville in the studio on Tuesday night? To which Neville leaned forward, head in hands, and moaned "oh Graeme Graeme Graeme", before proceeding to offer up another concoction of meaningless babble. Anyone else spot that? I thought that was going to be the moment he was finally going to explain it. Instead all we got was more whining about leaky roofs, supposedly neglected training facilities, Joel sponging 25M dividends for himself, peppered with buzzwords like "structure" and "top to bottom".

I genuinely wish someone at Sky would just peg the fucker down and ask him "Gary, in 60 seconds, can you just fucking explain how after spending over a billion pounds on players that you all advocated signing, and installing 3 managers that you all deemed good fits for United, how the fuck the Glaziers are responsible for what's currently happening on the pitch? And try if you can Gary not to mention leaky roofs, training grounds or boardroom structures, because that has nothing to do with what the fuck we're asking you Gary"
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 835
  • We all Live r pool
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34776 on: Today at 09:00:36 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:50:49 am
the 0-5 sealed ole's fate with even the die hard fans finally wanting him out

the 4-0 simply.... broke them

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I</a>

That Canadian guy is genuinely concerning. Going on about Maguire "needing a noose" and then saying United is his "one outlet". Should...should we send someone to check in on him?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,516
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34777 on: Today at 09:08:09 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:50:49 am
the 0-5 sealed ole's fate with even the die hard fans finally wanting him out

the 4-0 simply.... broke them

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K_1FEA2P25I</a>

That.... is a thing of beauty.

It's so funny, after watching that montage of Goldbridge gushing over Maguire, to see how he shits on the player now. It's true how United fans only want marque players, but it's finally dawned on them that Maguire is their Poulson.

He's worse in some ways. We had some cold hoppers back in those dark days, but we still had players that readily exposed how hopelessly out of his depth Poulson. Maguire has somehow dragged the entire United team down to his level, but he still struggles in the team. :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,845
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34778 on: Today at 09:11:17 am »
Arsenal away next, anything could happen.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,534
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34779 on: Today at 09:14:01 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:51:27 am
I, to this day, have yet to hear him provide a cogent explanation as to how the Glaziers are responsible for their on-pitch failings. They've invested more money on players in the last 10 years than any other club on the planet. The majority of whom were warmly welcomed by both Neville and the fanbase as signings that were sure to take United "to the next level". The Glaziers have also appointed every manager that the fans have asked for post-Moyes. Yet according to Neville, its the Glaziers that are at fault for it all? Its a bit fucking neurotic at this stage if you ask me

Anyone else see Souness trying to point this out to Neville in the studio on Tuesday night? To which Neville leaned forward, head in hands, and moaned "oh Graeme Graeme Graeme", before proceeding to offer up another concoction of meaningless babble. Anyone else spot that? I thought that was going to be the moment he was finally going to explain it. Instead all we got was more whining about leaky roofs, supposedly neglected training facilities, Joel sponging 25M dividends for himself, peppered with buzzwords like "structure" and "top to bottom".

I genuinely wish someone at Sky would just peg the fucker down and ask him "Gary, in 60 seconds, can you just fucking explain how after spending over a billion pounds on players that you all advocated signing, and installing 3 managers that you all deemed good fits for United, how the fuck the Glaziers are responsible for what's currently happening on the pitch? And try if you can Gary not to mention leaky roofs, training grounds or boardroom structures, because that has nothing to do with what the fuck we're asking you Gary"

Well the buck stops at the top, I'd say. They choose the staff, the managers, the DOFs etc who then choose the players. So there's definitely an amount of blame on them. But its hilarious how often they think they're '2 or 3 players away from competing'.

And you're absolutely right, the fans and media and pundits are ALWAYS bigging up their latest manager or their latest player, and they'll do it again with Ten Hag.

But if FSG had made the same manager signings and made the same transfers in the last ten years then I think it'd be fair to question them.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34780 on: Today at 09:29:16 am »
that lot are delusional with the players they think Ten hags will sign. I think they forget they'll be fighting for the Europa Conference League not CL. Might wanna pull their heads in a bit.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,440
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34781 on: Today at 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm
Have you booked her an appointment?  ;D

She lost her job last Thursday,* she's having a bit of a shit week ;D


*She actually glad about this bit, her new boss turned out to be an utter bellend
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,234
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
« Reply #34782 on: Today at 10:26:53 am »
A quick selection of 'some' of the signings that went towards this squad.

Sancho - £76mil
Van de Beek - £35mil
Maguire - £80mil
Fernandes - £56mil
Wan-Bisakka - £50mil
Fred - £50mil
Lukaku - £76mil
Matic - £40mil
Lindelof - £30mil
Pogba - £100mil
Sanchez - £30mil
Bailly - £35mil
Martial - £50mil
Ronaldo - god knows what in wages

... and it's all the Glazers' fault.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 865 866 867 868 869 [870]   Go Up
« previous next »
 