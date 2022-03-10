« previous next »
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm
arsenal winning is just unbelievable. it feels like god himself is willing everything in liverpools favour and to torture united supporters. which ok most of ye born post 1990 feel is justified. but i don't feel its justified one bit.

I was born pre-70 and I think it's well justified.

You're shite.
2022/03/10

Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
so their supporters response to the liverpool fans gesture towards Ronaldo was to sing about Hillsborough?

Yep.

TO be fair some fans and some fan groups and even the club have finally apologised.

I think our gesture to Ronaldo made them realise what a shower of c*nts they were singing it.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61169805

Manchester United condemn fans' 'completely unacceptable' chants about Hillsborough tragedy

Manchester United have condemned fans who chanted "completely unacceptable" songs about the Hillsborough tragedy during Tuesday's defeat by Liverpool.

The club have said they will work to educate fans on the issue.

Ralf Rangnick's side suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at Anfield.

"Manchester United stands in solidarity with Liverpool and its fans in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough disaster," a club spokesperson said.

"Offensive chants about the tragedy are completely unacceptable and we will work with our supporters' groups to educate fans on the issue."

During the game, both sets of supporters had united in a fan-led minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of his baby boy.

Liverpool fans sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute - Ronaldo's shirt number at United - of the Premier League match.

On Saturday, Manchester City apologised after some fans disturbed a minute's silence marking the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster during their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool at Wembley.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest, at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium, on 15 April 1989.

It remains the UK's worst sporting disaster, with a jury at an inquest later ruling that they were unlawfully killed.


(Absolutely no mention of it in the Manchester Guardian. This is not a shock.)
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 01:15:21 pm
Gary massive ding dong Neville.

The easiest way to stomach Neville's tripe - whatever he says, the opposite will happen:

Utd to win league before Liverpool - tick!
There's something not quite right at Liverpool - tick!
Utd only need Varane, Sanchez, Kane, etc to win the league - tick!
Thiago isn't disciplined enough in Liverpool midfield - tick!
Solksjaer rebuilt the soul of Man Utd - tick!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Yesterday at 11:52:07 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:28:08 pm

Better (extremely) late than never.

Theres a few videos circulating on social media, it should be fairly straightforward for them to identify a fair few of them and hit them with a lifetime ban. Thatll be somewhere for them to start.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:31:54 pm
arsenal winning is just unbelievable. it feels like god himself is willing everything in liverpools favour and to torture united supporters. which ok most of ye born post 1990 feel is justified. but i don't feel its justified one bit.
born in 1970 and you are back where you belong, well justified
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:02:46 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:42:41 pm
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂

Which, if not much else, proves how the Man United fanbase are being led around by the nose by Gary fucking Neville on Sky Sports hahahaha.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:28:15 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
so their supporters response to the liverpool fans gesture towards Ronaldo was to sing about Hillsborough?

You sound surprised.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:50:11 am
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:51:43 pm
No champions league also hampers their appeal. No top players want to play Europa conference

That's a bit presumptuous. If the teams around them get their act together they may well even miss out on that.
The problem that Gary Neville and the rest of their fans don't seem to get is that next season they will have two replace up to 7 players who are either too old to be there, not good enough to be there, or else, simply don't want to be there.
They will be recruiting from the second tier of players after best teams in Europe have their pick of the best. However next season another team will also be fishing around throwing silly money at the second tier players: Newcastle United.

The noisy neighbours that were once Man City or now so far ahead that United are no longer go to team in Manchester.
The noisy United that will be Newcastle next season, may mean that Manchester United are not even the go to 'United'.

Happy days!
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 12:52:26 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm
How the fuck?! He's just a Tunisian Vinnie Jones.

United has truly turned into Everton where snidey fouls are misconceived as having a heart.

To be fair, that's all those two clubs have left.
Re: Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.
Today at 01:10:31 am
Watch the first goal again...

Maguire's positioning, before Sadio receives and again after, is exquisitely shit. Nothing like what one expects from a professional footballer, never mind an £80m one...

Kicking a dead horse and all that, but it's so laughably bad...
