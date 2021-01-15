



Neville is constantly moaning about how the players are hiding behind the excuse that the manager isnt any good/isnt going to be there next year.Then the next thing he moans about is the Glazers, and how they cant/wont be successful under their ownership. Thereby giving the players another excuse to hide behind (and to be fair to him hes not the only one, their whole fan base is making that excuse for them.)Then they all act surprised when they arent successful. Either get off the Glazers backs or actually do something sustained to get them out. Whining for a bit after you lose a game, inciting a riot that has more to do with the visiting team than the owners, and then clapping the next flavour of the month signing does fuck all to improve the situation.