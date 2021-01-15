Everyone talks about the shift in power compared to 10 years ago.
Im more fascinated by the shift the last 2-3 years. In our record breaking season 19/20, the best team Ive seen, ManU finished third on 66 points. That's a pretty similar point average to this season, so they haven't really gotten signficantly worse. We are great now, but that season we were on fire.
However, our matches couldn't have been more different. In the first game they raised themselves and got a draw. They fought hard and we actually looked a bit too respectful. The second match we won, but it was a game all the way.
This season they were absolutely terrified, and played below their typical level. They're average, yes, but not the worst team in the league. We looked incredibly confident. It was the two easiest wins for us.
Amazing how the psychology of our games has changed