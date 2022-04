Neville is constantly moaning about how the players are hiding behind the excuse that the manager isn’t any good/isn’t going to be there next year.Then the next thing he moans about is the Glazers, and how they can’t/won’t be successful under their ownership. Thereby giving the players another excuse to hide behind (and to be fair to him he’s not the only one, their whole fan base is making that excuse for them.)Then they all act surprised when they aren’t successful. Either get off the Glazers backs or actually do something sustained to get them out. Whining for a bit after you lose a game, inciting a riot that has more to do with the visiting team than the owners, and then clapping the next flavour of the month signing does fuck all to improve the situation.