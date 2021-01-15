« previous next »
Man Utd thread & RAWK's collective condolences to Ronaldo & fam. RIP lil fella.

Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:47:32 am
Do they actually have the money to go and spend another £200m this summer?

Well, they can always increase their debt. At the moment, it stands at around £500 million, some £50 million more than a year ago ...
I don't watch Ajax at all, so what kind of system/tactics does Ten Hag employ?, how many of the shower of shit they have are likely to fit that system?, I mean he's coming from Dutch football, surely he'd have been better off in the German league or something first for a few seasons, really getting Brendan Rodgers vibes from this one......talented manager, but taking on a huge job too early in their career.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 06:39:20 pm


Neville is constantly moaning about how the players are hiding behind the excuse that the manager isnt any good/isnt going to be there next year.

Then the next thing he moans about is the Glazers, and how they cant/wont be successful under their ownership. Thereby giving the players another excuse to hide behind (and to be fair to him hes not the only one, their whole fan base is making that excuse for them.)

Then they all act surprised when they arent successful. Either get off the Glazers backs or actually do something sustained to get them out.  Whining for a bit after you lose a game, inciting a riot that has more to do with the visiting team than the owners, and then clapping the next flavour of the month signing does fuck all to improve the situation.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:09:05 pm
Well, they can always increase their debt. At the moment, it stands at around £500 million, some £50 million more than a year ago ...

Their debt is over £580m.
Neville trying to point out what's wrong with the club but he can easily resolve that by looking in the mirror.
Gray, Keys and De Jong having a right argument about this lot, Keys said I wish Ten Hag luck as we need a strong United! He's also convinced he's the wrong appointment
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:34:27 pm
"United have around 100,000 supporters on the waiting list for season tickets"

Complete and utter bullshit. As said my GF's Dad and Bro got season tickets for this season just a day before it started.

i blame the editor, original sentence probably read:

"United have around 100,000 supporters worldwide, but very few under the age of 50. None of them, however, are on the waiting list for season tickets"
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61169805

Manchester United condemn fans' 'completely unacceptable' chants about Hillsborough tragedy
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:27:37 pm
Gray, Keys and De Jong having a right argument about this lot, Keys said I wish Ten Hag luck as we need a strong United! He's also convinced he's the wrong appointment

Misconception.

Does the League really need a strong United? Not hardly.

PL teams are strong in Europe. And not because of Man Utd. In spite of them.

Only Man Utd sycophants whinge about Man utd needing to be fighting for trophies. It's going to be some time before this sinks in.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:33:20 pm
Swiss ramble says £420m as of autumn 2021

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1440194956409278472?s=20&t=1F1w_EgLTIiu9vN57wnOBg

Well, the Guardian are quoting their latest accounts from this year. To be honest, I couldn't bother going to their web site and checking on that one ...
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:36:46 pm
Misconception.

Does the League really need a strong United? Not hardly.

PL teams are strong in Europe. And not because of Man Utd. In spite of them.

Only Man Utd sycophants whinge about Man utd needing to be fighting for trophies. It's going to be some time before this sinks in.

Its the TV companies that want them successful because they got a lot of fans. Especially someone like Bein Sports I imagine.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:36:46 pm
Misconception.

Does the League really need a strong United? Not hardly.

PL teams are strong in Europe. And not because of Man Utd. In spite of them.

Only Man Utd sycophants whinge about Man utd needing to be fighting for trophies. It's going to be some time before this sinks in.
completely agree
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:43:40 pm
Its the TV companies that want them successful because they got a lot of fans. Especially someone like Bein Sports I imagine.

That's it exactly. The top draws in the league are us and them, then far behind its likely Arsenal and Chelsea, the rest no-one really gives a shit about.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:36:46 pm
Misconception.

Does the League really need a strong United? Not hardly.

PL teams are strong in Europe. And not because of Man Utd. In spite of them.

Only Man Utd sycophants whinge about Man utd needing to be fighting for trophies. It's going to be some time before this sinks in.

1977-1984. English teams won the European Cup in 7 out of 8 seasons.

Leeds got to the final in 1975
Derby country got to the semi final in 1973

During that period Manchester United got relegated, promoted, a couple of third place finishes and a runner up spot.

I think Division One was doing alright without a strong Manchester United dont you.  Just as it seems to be fine now.


Their fundamental problem is that they lack the ability to identify good players. They could spend another billion and it wouldn't get them anywhere, because they always buy average players for premium fees.

Klopp didn't spend big from day 1, he first made sure that he had a good organisation supporting him with recruitment.

Ten Hag always worked in a functional club, so he wouldn't know any of that. And he has a very limited personal network.
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:43:40 pm
Its the TV companies that want them successful because they got a lot of fans. Especially someone like Bein Sports I imagine.

Not as true as you think.

Yes, Man Utd have a huge following. But their matches will get "big" numbers regardless of where they are in the table.

The competitions won't miss Man utd as the competitions get towards the later stages as people will tune into quarters and semi's regardless.

Would the global tv viewing audience be that much higher? Maybe for the one match it will go up some. But the competition as a whole don't suffer.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:33:20 pm
Swiss ramble says £420m as of autumn 2021

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1440194956409278472?s=20&t=1F1w_EgLTIiu9vN57wnOBg

From their earnings report (on their website), it's over £580m, at end of 2021.

Their net debt is just under £500m as they have about £80m in the bank (£40m having been drawn down from their credit facility).
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:41 pm
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂

Never heard of him, I'd have given it to Shiteshow Bob
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:41 pm
Hannibal Mejbri is redcafe motm with 63% of the vote 😂😂😂

Full Everton.
Everyone talks about the shift in power compared to 10 years ago.
Im more fascinated by the shift the last 2-3 years. In our record breaking season 19/20, the best team Ive seen, ManU finished third on 66 points. That's a pretty similar point average to this season, so they haven't really gotten signficantly worse. We are great now, but that season we were on fire.

However, our matches couldn't have been more different. In the first game they raised themselves and got a draw. They fought hard and we actually looked a bit too respectful. The second match we won, but it was a game all the way.
This season they were absolutely terrified, and played below their typical level. They're average, yes, but not the worst team in the league. We looked incredibly confident. It was the two easiest wins for us.

Amazing how the psychology of our games has changed
