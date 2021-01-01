I've got no idea what their contract situation is like but how the fuck do they offload any of the shite they have that have 2 or more years left? can't see anybody paying decent fees and paying the wages that they'd want as well, from where I'm looking at it they've got a lot more pain to go through unless the money men are prepared to just write it off and allow them to leave for next to fuck all while topping their wages up for the remainder of their contract



They must've burned through £1.5 to £2 billion in fees and wages since Ferguson retired and you're probably looking at something similar just to fix it unless they somehow change their whole structure and transfer policy, fucking madness



It's hard to say I think, because of how fucked up their team is from everything that has happened since Whiskeynose left. I think the way to go should be pretty clear for them. Just look at what we did. Get people in charge who are all roughly on the same page and then let them start building a team, playing a certain way and signing the players for that. I've said it before, they could have done it with Rangnick. Get him in as an interim manager for six months with a guy in mind to take over after him and who's prepared to work with Rangnick as a sporting director or whatever. Then get Ragnick to make all the difficult decisions like who to get rid off, boot them out in the summer and give the new guy a fresh start with the team. And then have Rangnick, the manager and his team and the people in charge of finances make the decisions together on which players to sign. It could have been a lot smaller rebuild than it seems, if you get the right people in charge, because you don't need 11 world class players to play good football as a team. Problem for them is, that that doesn't seem the way they want to go, so they'll keep on signing a mishmash of players and it'll be the same clusterfuck again once things aren't working out. They're basically hoping that a manager comes in and somehow works some magic by getting a team of square pegs to somehow fit into round holes.



Effectively they'd have to take massive losses on a lot of their players, keep some as contingencies with the thought to selling them too when there's been enough windows passed (4 maybe) to completely revitalise the squad.This is all perfectly summed up in my opinion. The opportunity was there (and late in the day maybe still is, if they pull their heads out of their arses) to make Rangnick the bad guy, make him do the hard stuff like sever ties with the likes of De Gea, Ronaldo etc - players with too much power that outweighs their effectiveness on the field - and put the systems in place to allow the club to grow over 5 years or so. They won't though, will they, because the Glazer's cash machine won't pump out as many notes if they don't sign established superstars and big name players.I've got the first team squad up in front of me now (and no meetings until about 12:00) and I'd genuinely make a case for getting rid of most of them.De Gea - Go. Fantastic servant, kept them afloat during desperate times, still a good shot stopped but glued to his line, poor with his feet and part of the toxic discourse by continually coming out and bad mouthing his teammates. Let him go back to Spain or Italy and win some trophies that his career probably should have had more of.Henderson - Keep and use as your first choice moving forward.Grant and Heaton - Who gives a fuck.Lindelof - I'd keep. I know he gets a lot of flak but in the right set up with better players and an identifiable system, he's decent enough to be a squad option.Bailly - Release. Super injury prone, inconsistent too. Reminds me a bit of Lovren in that the tools are there and he can pocket top class forwards, but has some horrible mistakes in him. Can't get a string of games out of him either.Jones - Go. Ridiculous that someone with such little utility is still at the club.Maguire - Go. Too much damage has been done, looks psychologically impacted by it all. Not good enough or a big enough personality to captain the club. Sell him for what you can get (£25m - £30m?) to someone like West Ham where he'll do well, grow his reputation once more and remain part of the England set up.Varane - May as well keep. Proven winner, high class operator and those around him seem to have more of an idea on how to defend when he's on the pitch. Questions whether his wage is worth his level of availability though.Dalot - Probably worth persevering with and keeping, still young and looks good playing for Portugal, also showed a lot of promise at Milan last season.Luke Shaw - Keep. When a manager can get a tune out of him, one of their better and more important players. Again, questions over fitness and injury record.Telles - Sell. Shite, can't get a game when the only other natural left back is injured.Wan Bissaka - Sell. Like Maguire, maybe too much reputational damage to recover from, you can't keep a £50m full back purely for bench depth and he'll never be taken to by the fans because all he is is defensively solid. Again, West Ham, Palace, Villa etc is his level, Utd won't sell him because they won't want to take a hit on him and could probably only get £18m or so anyway.Williams - Shite, sell.Tuanzebe - Looks talented but it's not happening. Let him go elsewhere and build a career for himself.Pogba - Should have fucked him off when they could've tempered their losses on him. The symbol for me of Utd in the last few years and not in a good way. Leaving anyway and they'll be better off for it. Hugely talented when he can be arsed and is in the right system. That's not this one.Mata and Matic - Leaving. Maybe two seasons too late.Lingard - Cruel to keep him in January, will go to Newcastle or West Ham and be what he is, relatively decent but nothing special.Diallo and Pellistri - Sell back to whatever Italian clubs will take them on loan with an option to buy then not exercise.Pereira - Sell. Can't believe he's still there.Bruno - Keep and build the team around the shitehawk. Have just given him a contract concomitant with the best players in the world, which he most certainly does not belong in. Talented.Van De Beek - Sell unless it's Ten Hag coming in. Then, if so, keep him and use him as the false 9 he'd be excellent in.Garner - Promising, bring him back and bed him in.Martial - Get rid. Awful attitude.Ronaldo - Get rid. An albatross round their neck and a systemic issue in the types of styles most modern coaches will look to employ. Too much of a circus and too faded in ability.Rashford - On the fence. Can see the argument for keeping but he's been awful for 18 months now. A move might suit him.Sancho and Elanga - Keep.Cavani - Release. Feeling like Ibra now where he just never played towards the end.