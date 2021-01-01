« previous next »
'Gary Neville said this in August' - https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/u7gkse/gary_neville_said_this_in_august



Surprised none of the pundits in the studio ever pull him up about this especially Souness. His best mate Carra would never do that now but the rat face c*nt speaks the most amount of shite I've ever seen from a pundit.

Did he not also say after we finished second to City that United would win the league before us?

He also said they were Sancho, Varane and Kane (Ronaldo) away from competing for the title and now they're miles behind again according to him. What's happened in the last year that he's went from United have a better squad compared to us to them being miles behind again?
Please please please United appoint Gary 'Che Guevara' Neville as your next manager after Ten Hag.
Who would you actually keep from their squad at present?
Who would you actually keep from their squad at present?

Sancho, Shaw, Fred, Varane, maybe McTominay as squad depth?

They are facing a massive rebuild. They're almost better shedding 10 -15 of their players and just starting fresh and trying to move away from the image this squad currently has.

They need to shed the lot of them over period of a few years.  I would be surprised if any of the current crop are at the heart of any sort of successful Manchester United team.  To a man they were jogging and ambling around whilst Thiago and a couple of others took the piss.  I'm not suggesting they should have gone around assaulting people like that no-mark that came on with 10 minutes to go (and should have been sent off 5 minutes later), but they could have shown a bit of heart and ran themselves into the ground by chasing the odd lost cause or something.

Their attitude stinks, and they aren't going to just switch to a better work ethic and suddenly become the examples for the next lot that come in, they need to be managed out of the club. The lot of them.

They have to bring in a few new lads, with a good character and attitude, each window and somehow protect them from the batch of rotten apples that make up the rest of the squad, and use them as the foundation.  I don't know how they do that or even if it's possible, but to be honest I couldn't care less.  ;D
I've got no idea what their contract situation is like but how the fuck do they offload any of the shite they have that have 2 or more years left? can't see anybody paying decent fees and paying the wages that they'd want as well, from where I'm looking at it they've got a lot more pain to go through unless the money men are prepared to just write it off and allow them to leave for next to fuck all while topping their wages up for the remainder of their contract

They must've burned through £1.5 to £2 billion in fees and wages since Ferguson retired and you're probably looking at something similar just to fix it unless they somehow change their whole structure and transfer policy, fucking madness
Effectively they'd have to take massive losses on a lot of their players, keep some as contingencies with the thought to selling them too when there's been enough windows passed (4 maybe) to completely revitalise the squad.

It's hard to say I think, because of how fucked up their team is from everything that has happened since Whiskeynose left. I think the way to go should be pretty clear for them. Just look at what we did. Get people in charge who are all roughly on the same page and then let them start building a team, playing a certain way and signing the players for that. I've said it before, they could have done it with Rangnick. Get him in as an interim manager for six months with a guy in  mind to take over after him and who's prepared to work with Rangnick as a sporting director or whatever. Then get Ragnick to make all the difficult decisions like who to get rid off, boot them out in the summer and give the new guy a fresh start with the team. And then have Rangnick, the manager and his team and the people in charge of finances make the decisions together on which players to sign. It could have been a lot smaller rebuild than it seems, if you get the right people in charge, because you don't need 11 world class players to play good football as a team. Problem for them is, that that doesn't seem the way they want to go, so they'll keep on signing a mishmash of players and it'll be the same clusterfuck again once things aren't working out. They're basically hoping that a manager comes in and somehow works some magic by getting a team of square pegs to somehow fit into round holes.
This is all perfectly summed up in my opinion. The opportunity was there (and late in the day maybe still is, if they pull their heads out of their arses) to make Rangnick the bad guy, make him do the hard stuff like sever ties with the likes of De Gea, Ronaldo etc - players with too much power that outweighs their effectiveness on the field - and put the systems in place to allow the club to grow over 5 years or so. They won't though, will they, because the Glazer's cash machine won't pump out as many notes if they don't sign established superstars and big name players.

I've got the first team squad up in front of me now (and no meetings until about 12:00) and I'd genuinely make a case for getting rid of most of them.

De Gea - Go. Fantastic servant, kept them afloat during desperate times, still a good shot stopped but glued to his line, poor with his feet and part of the toxic discourse by continually coming out and bad mouthing his teammates. Let him go back to Spain or Italy and win some trophies that his career probably should have had more of.

Henderson - Keep and use as your first choice moving forward.

Grant and Heaton - Who gives a fuck.

Lindelof - I'd keep. I know he gets a lot of flak but in the right set up with better players and an identifiable system, he's decent enough to be a squad option.

Bailly - Release. Super injury prone, inconsistent too. Reminds me a bit of Lovren in that the tools are there and he can pocket top class forwards, but has some horrible mistakes in him. Can't get a string of games out of him either.

Jones - Go. Ridiculous that someone with such little utility is still at the club.

Maguire - Go. Too much damage has been done, looks psychologically impacted by it all. Not good enough or a big enough personality to captain the club. Sell him for what you can get (£25m - £30m?) to someone like West Ham where he'll do well, grow his reputation once more and remain part of the England set up.

Varane - May as well keep. Proven winner, high class operator and those around him seem to have more of an idea on how to defend when he's on the pitch. Questions whether his wage is worth his level of availability though.

Dalot - Probably worth persevering with and keeping, still young and looks good playing for Portugal, also showed a lot of promise at Milan last season.

Luke Shaw - Keep. When a manager can get a tune out of him, one of their better and more important players. Again, questions over fitness and injury record.

Telles - Sell. Shite, can't get a game when the only other natural left back is injured.

Wan Bissaka - Sell. Like Maguire, maybe too much reputational damage to recover from, you can't keep a £50m full back purely for bench depth and he'll never be taken to by the fans because all he is is defensively solid. Again, West Ham, Palace, Villa etc is his level, Utd won't sell him because they won't want to take a hit on him and could probably only get £18m or so anyway.

Williams - Shite, sell.

Tuanzebe - Looks talented but it's not happening. Let him go elsewhere and build a career for himself.

Pogba - Should have fucked him off when they could've tempered their losses on him. The symbol for me of Utd in the last few years and not in a good way. Leaving anyway and they'll be better off for it. Hugely talented when he can be arsed and is in the right system. That's not this one.

Mata and Matic - Leaving. Maybe two seasons too late.

Lingard - Cruel to keep him in January, will go to Newcastle or West Ham and be what he is, relatively decent but nothing special.

Diallo and Pellistri - Sell back to whatever Italian clubs will take them on loan with an option to buy then not exercise.

Pereira - Sell. Can't believe he's still there.

Bruno - Keep and build the team around the shitehawk. Have just given him a contract concomitant with the best players in the world, which he most certainly does not belong in. Talented.

Van De Beek - Sell unless it's Ten Hag coming in. Then, if so, keep him and use him as the false 9 he'd be excellent in.

Garner - Promising, bring him back and bed him in.

Martial - Get rid. Awful attitude.

Ronaldo - Get rid. An albatross round their neck and a systemic issue in the types of styles most modern coaches will look to employ. Too much of a circus and too faded in ability.

Rashford - On the fence. Can see the argument for keeping but he's been awful for 18 months now. A move might suit him.

Sancho and Elanga - Keep.

Cavani - Release. Feeling like Ibra now where he just never played towards the end.
I hope they give Pogba a new deal. Any clubs who goes for Pogba are crazy. PSG would be making a huge mistake.

There's a contract on the table for Pogba. I hope he signs it and stays at utd for years to come.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

That genuinely just looks like an Everton shopping list.
Remember when most of the footballing pundits, columnists and journalists had this shower finishing above us. Got shown up, big time. Even the 'hipster' ones, donuts the lot of them.
This made me laugh from the BBC

United were so bad that the Kop turned to mockery when the start of the second half was held up after referee Martin Atkinson suffered a technical malfunction with his kit. A ball was sent on to keep the players active and Anfield echoed to ironic chants of "ole" as United knocked it about among themselves. Brutal stuff.

It was actually United's most convincing spell of possession in the game.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
One thing to remember, Maguire still has 4 years left on his contract, he's fucking shite and unless they pay part of his new clubs contract, or give him a £30 million pay off, he might as well sit on his arse until summer 2026. He's getting £9 million a season at the moment.

Footy is fucking obscene.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Looking at their form since February during which they've played the current bottom five

Knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough
Drew Burnley despite having the lead
Drew Southampton despite having the lead
Beat ten man Brighton
Beat Leeds after throwing away a two goal lead
Drew against Atletico
Drew against Watford
Hammered by Man City
Beat Spurs thanks to Ronaldo hat-trick
Knocked out of CL by Atletico
Drew to Leicester
Beaten by Everton
Defeats Norwich thanks to Ronaldo hat trick after throwing away a two goal lead
Hammered by Liverpool

It's incredible that they're still in the hunt for fourth. What does it say about Arsenal and Spurs. At least teams aren't afraid of Man Utd at the moment
This made me laugh from the BBC

United were so bad that the Kop turned to mockery when the start of the second half was held up after referee Martin Atkinson suffered a technical malfunction with his kit. A ball was sent on to keep the players active and Anfield echoed to ironic chants of "ole" as United knocked it about among themselves. Brutal stuff.

It was actually United's most convincing spell of possession in the game.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Genius.
Oh no their head scouts have left.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-liverpool-scouts-lawlor-bout-26752896

Thats a real blow to be honest.  Theyd done such a great job.

Remember 18 months ago that they were the subject of a cyber attack?  Their transfer targets and strategy were stolen and a ransom demanded.

Now, I suspect that they actually paid it.

But personally they should have just said go on, name them.  Because it would have cleared the field, no one was going to sign the shots they sign were they?
Oh no their head scouts have left.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-liverpool-scouts-lawlor-bout-26752896

Thats a real blow to be honest.  Theyd done such a great job.

Remember 18 months ago that they were the subject of a cyber attack?  Their transfer targets and strategy were stolen and a ransom demanded.

Now, I suspect that they actually paid it.

But personally they should have just said go on, name them.  Because it would have cleared the field, no one was going to sign the shots they sign were they?


I heard the cyber attackers returned the list to Man Utd out of sympathy when they actually had a look through the list one afternoon.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Gary Neville can continue to have a pop at the owners (some of it justified, some not - deflecting away from his old mates attempts to turn things around - or to try and get himself a position of power / some input in the future), but he really shouldn't infer the club haven't spent money under them...

One thing to remember, Maguire still has 4 years left on his contract, he's fucking shite and unless they pay part of his new clubs contract, or give him a £30 million pay off, he might as well sit on his arse until summer 2026. He's getting £9 million a season at the moment.

Footy is fucking obscene.

Yep. Who would pay even £20m for that donkey now let alone pay his wages? newcastle maybe?
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

I don't usually visit other forums but was genuinely intrigued what them lot had to say after that performance.

It appears they've gone full Everton though. Praising that scruffy haired kid and calling him their MOTM for basically coming on and kicking our players. The kid is lucky the game ended when it did as he'd have been off if he was on for 5mins longer.
Aye, Young Sideshow gives the ball away which leads to Mos second, but as long as he boots a few of our boys up in the air then hes done well. Thats where they are as a club. Long may it continue.
B

"And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away."

Or, as Kipling put it,
"... all our pomp of yesterday
is one with Nineveh and Tyre"

Nothing lasts for ever, which is why we should enjoy every moment of this time in our lives.
Reminder that 11 of the 20 BBC "football experts" had United finishing above us this season.

Only 3 of 20 had us finishing in the top 2.

Jermaine Beckford didn't even have us in the top 4.

Reminder that 11 of the 20 BBC "football experts" had United finishing above us this season.

Only 3 of 20 had us finishing in the top 2.

Jermaine Beckford didn't even have us in the top 4.

It's quite staggering isn't it.

Lacking any reflection on last season and any nuanced thought (it doesn't even need any great nuance or insight!)

If you break down last season to 3 form tables it looks like this:

First 16 games - top of the league - and this is without Virgil for most of those games

Next 12 games - 15th in the league, including 6 losses in a row at home - a run of form that has never happened in the history of the club. I wonder what could have explained this?! ("Our injuries weren't that bad though!")

Last 10 games - top of the league, we get our midfield playing but still playing Phillips and Williams at the back. Again, I wonder what grand explanation is behind this!

Fact of the matter is, we turn those 6 losses at home into wins - something we did under Klopp even before we were winning trophies - we win the league.

Any pundit who didn't have us up there this season is just a fucking idiot and lacked any depth of thought at all about the team we are.
Reminder that 11 of the 20 BBC "football experts" had United finishing above us this season.

Only 3 of 20 had us finishing in the top 2.

Jermaine Beckford didn't even have us in the top 4.



And they are all funded with our money.
'Very interesting take at the start of the season' from Neville - https://v.redd.it/gzdj7nmb6ou81 (1 minute video)


"Manchester United with the introduction of Ronaldo, Sanchoz and Varane are going to be right in there amongst it. We've never had really a title race with four teams."

Reminder that 11 of the 20 BBC "football experts" had United finishing above us this season.

Only 3 of 20 had us finishing in the top 2.

Jermaine Beckford didn't even have us in the top 4.



United are literally victims of their own hype machine. It's no point waiting until now to point out the flaws in the team. The commentators and pundits should have been doing it in the summer. They're probably afraid of risking the ire of United's PR and Social Media department though.

As for Maguire, only thing I can think of is to quietly tell him he'll never kick another competitive ball for United ever again; so he can either stay home and get fat for the next four years and kiss his England place goodbye, or he can instruct his agent to find him another club and accept a pay cut. Perhaps give him a modest pay off if it will shift him off the books, but make it clear there's no way they'll pay up in full, and be adamant that he doesn't even need to bother turning up for training anymore as he has no place left to fight for.
One thing to remember, Maguire still has 4 years left on his contract, he's fucking shite and unless they pay part of his new clubs contract, or give him a £30 million pay off, he might as well sit on his arse until summer 2026. He's getting £9 million a season at the moment.

Footy is fucking obscene.

Knowing them they'll give him a 5yr extension & double his money.
United are literally victims of their own hype machine. It's no point waiting until now to point out the flaws in the team. The commentators and pundits should have been doing it in the summer. They're probably afraid of risking the ire of United's PR and Social Media department though.

As for Maguire, only thing I can think of is to quietly tell him he'll never kick another competitive ball for United ever again; so he can either stay home and get fat for the next four years and kiss his England place goodbye, or he can instruct his agent to find him another club and accept a pay cut. Perhaps give him a modest pay off if it will shift him off the books, but make it clear there's no way they'll pay up in full, and be adamant that he doesn't even need to bother turning up for training anymore as he has no place left to fight for.

Cheapest way to get him off the books would be to send him on an all expenses paid holiday to Greece and tell him there's 50 grand behind the bar that needs caning

Once he's banged up they can sack him without any payoff
