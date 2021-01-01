I know its been repeated and will be again, but it really is quite something to spend a BILLION on a squad and end up in a game against your fiercest rivals, when you want to stop them going top as well as help yourselves get into the top 4, and you field a starting line-up containing Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Dalot, Elanga, Lindelof and Phil fucking Jones AND you then bring Lingard on after 10 minutes.I know we mocked them signing Ronaldo in the summer (well some of us did, some others absolutely shit the bed and thought they'd win the league with him and Sancho) but in hindsight he's actually been a good signing for them....because imagine where they'd fucking be without him. They literally wouldn't have even got into the Europa from their CL group without his goals. And from what I can see his goals have been worth 13 points in the league, so literally would already have no mathematical chance of getting into the top 4.