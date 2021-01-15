It's turned into a bit of a circus.I'm not sure he'll be able to trump the last lad.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Mad to think that Jlingz turns 30 this year. How this guy has managed to bag 30 senior England caps is genuinely beyond meAnthony "The next Henry" Martial is turning 27. I'm sure we'll start to see glimpses of that ability soon, especially now that he's ripping it up in Spain with 0 goalsMarcus "just needs to rediscover his form" Rashford turns 25. With a bit of luck he might finish the season on 5 or 6 goalsAssuming of course Jadon Sancho doesn't start stealing the limelight
Pachydern will ya mate
I just saw the picture under the headline, and I didn't realise the Glazers were also part of the playing staff.
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.
That's one of the worst puns I've ever herd
How will Ten Hag do, then, do we think?He's probably the best they could've got, but there's still a huge structural problem there, and a doubt about Ajax managers managing outside of that very much controlled structure.
Mirror claims Pogba may sign for 400-500 k/week and that there's already dressing room unrest about it https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-paul-pogba-new-contract-26696683Grab your popcorn if that would be true!
What's their obsession with Pogba? He's been mostly mediocre or absolute shite during the 5 years he's been there. Every ten games or so he puts in 30 mins of effort and the higher ups at United get an erection worthy of 10 tabs of Viagra. From what I understand a majority of United fans are happy for him to go as they know it hasn't worked out.If Pogba get paid more than any of ours or City's lads then it's more proof the United board care more about social media presence than in pitch succes.
Switched over to the Man Utd - Norwich game at half time, just in time to see Maguire boot Pogba in the head drawing blood Pogba was raging!
The xG Philosophy@xGPhilosophyMan Utd (1.46) 3-2 (1.55) Norwich
What the fuck are they protesting about now?Every time the fans whinge and whine the owners go out and buy them a shiny new toy!They've spent over a billion since Ferguson retired; what more do they want?
It's crystal clear that the real story is that they are gutted to have been overtaken by both their biggest rival and their next door neighbour. Every time they get a new manager and/or the Glazers sign them a load of players they believe will complete the jigsaw, they go very quiet about the Glazers. The bottom line is they are yesterdays club, and they are gutted by the fact. They are basically hoping a country will buy them now, so they can compete once more.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pogba got abused and mocked by his own fans today, he responded by mocking the fansMockery of a club many might say, tough times for them
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
