Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2016057 times)

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34120 on: Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:18:35 pm
It's turned into a bit of a circus.

I'm not sure he'll be able to trump the last lad.
Pachydern will ya mate  ;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34121 on: Yesterday at 12:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:12:15 am
Mad to think that Jlingz turns 30 this year. How this guy has managed to bag 30 senior England caps is genuinely beyond me

Anthony "The next Henry" Martial is turning 27. I'm sure we'll start to see glimpses of that ability soon, especially now that he's ripping it up in Spain with 0 goals

Marcus "just needs to rediscover his form" Rashford turns 25. With a bit of luck he might finish the season on 5 or 6 goals

Assuming of course Jadon Sancho doesn't start stealing the limelight

That's just the forwards. Not including permacrock cavanni. An old man trying to relive his past glories and a fabled frenchman who is more akin to dabbing then scoring.

The list goes on and throughout each department. Magic and the Spaniard who are both over the hill

Defence is made up four  individuals plonked together . They are definitely not a unit. Blus you got baiiy and Jones who are both redundant.  Then there's the elephant in the room .

Can't attract the best as there is no champions league.  They are not recruiting top young talent either.

Hopefully will take decades. I dont think they will be winning anything anytime soon.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34122 on: Yesterday at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm
Pachydern will ya mate  ;)

That's one of the worst puns I've ever herd
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34123 on: Yesterday at 12:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:28:55 am
I just saw the picture under the headline, and I didn't realise the Glazers were also part of the playing staff.
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34124 on: Yesterday at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:58:12 pm
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.

Harsh to talk about Luke Shaw's weight like that
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34125 on: Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm »
How will Ten Hag do, then, do we think?

He's probably the best they could've got, but there's still a huge structural problem there, and a doubt about Ajax managers managing outside of that very much controlled structure.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34126 on: Yesterday at 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 12:48:49 pm
That's one of the worst puns I've ever herd

You should really take him to tusk about that.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34127 on: Yesterday at 01:54:52 pm »
Mirror claims Pogba may sign for 400-500 k/week and that there's already dressing room unrest about it ;D

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-paul-pogba-new-contract-26696683

Grab your popcorn if that would be true!
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34128 on: Yesterday at 02:15:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
How will Ten Hag do, then, do we think?

He's probably the best they could've got, but there's still a huge structural problem there, and a doubt about Ajax managers managing outside of that very much controlled structure.

Depends on how the set up is above him.

Much will depend on how good John Murtough is in his role I would presume.

Any signings or new contracts handed out now need to be with ten Hag in mind.

And of course, some of it will depend on patience.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34129 on: Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 01:54:52 pm
Mirror claims Pogba may sign for 400-500 k/week and that there's already dressing room unrest about it ;D

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/manutd-paul-pogba-new-contract-26696683

Grab your popcorn if that would be true!

What's their obsession with Pogba? He's been mostly mediocre or absolute shite during the 5 years he's been there. Every ten games or so he puts in 30 mins of effort and the higher ups at United get an erection worthy of 10 tabs of Viagra. From what I understand a majority of United fans are happy for him to go as they know it hasn't worked out.

If Pogba get paid more than any of ours or City's lads then it's more proof the United board care more about social media presence than in pitch succes.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34130 on: Yesterday at 03:05:31 pm »
I can only assume they are putting this out there to destabslise the Salah negotiations.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34131 on: Yesterday at 06:04:29 pm »
as one utd fan said - 'only utd could make beating norwich look like landing on the moon'

thought that was pretty good in fairness  ;D
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34132 on: Yesterday at 06:20:45 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
What's their obsession with Pogba? He's been mostly mediocre or absolute shite during the 5 years he's been there. Every ten games or so he puts in 30 mins of effort and the higher ups at United get an erection worthy of 10 tabs of Viagra. From what I understand a majority of United fans are happy for him to go as they know it hasn't worked out.

If Pogba get paid more than any of ours or City's lads then it's more proof the United board care more about social media presence than in pitch succes.

Who's this Pogba lad then? Does he still play for them?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34133 on: Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm »
Switched over to the Man Utd - Norwich game at half time, just in time to see Maguire boot Pogba in the head drawing blood   ;D Pogba was raging!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34134 on: Yesterday at 06:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm
Switched over to the Man Utd - Norwich game at half time, just in time to see Maguire boot Pogba in the head drawing blood   ;D Pogba was raging!



Pogba should have demanded a red card for that!

Complete lack of awareness there.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34135 on: Yesterday at 06:39:22 pm »
The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy
Man Utd (1.46) 3-2 (1.55) Norwich
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34136 on: Yesterday at 06:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm
Switched over to the Man Utd - Norwich game at half time, just in time to see Maguire boot Pogba in the head drawing blood   ;D Pogba was raging!



Last week Ronaldo, this week Pogba :lmao
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34137 on: Yesterday at 07:01:36 pm »
They are back!
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34138 on: Yesterday at 07:04:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:39:22 pm
The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy
Man Utd (1.46) 3-2 (1.55) Norwich
Understat has it 1.8 for Norwhich and 1.67 Manchester United.
Probably didnt help to have Pogba play 6
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34139 on: Yesterday at 07:27:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:39:22 pm
The xG Philosophy
@xGPhilosophy
Man Utd (1.46) 3-2 (1.55) Norwich

Hang on, just gonna tell the premier league some virgin has worked out the real score, adjusted table will be up shortly...

Fuck off with the fucking xg bollocks, it means fuck all and we've all had a good let off winning games we didn't deserve to, we might as well hand the 2006 FA cup to Arsenal cos they pissed it on xg

And expected means something you expect to happen beforehand, not after yer aftertiming c*nts ;D
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34140 on: Yesterday at 07:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 12:18:18 pm
What the fuck are they protesting about now?
Every time the fans whinge and whine the owners go out and buy them a shiny new toy!
They've spent over a billion since Ferguson retired; what more do they want?
Their overblown sense of entitlement not bearing fruit?

I also wish these bedsheet warriors would learn how to make banners.

Given the two colours used, that one reads: ''Disgrace Shirt'' and ''Not Fit To Wear The 1958.''  :rollseyes
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34141 on: Yesterday at 07:35:43 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:58:12 pm
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.

Indeed.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34142 on: Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 12:58:12 pm
I mean, the story and the protest don't match at all. The story is an anti-Glazer story, the banner is complaining about the uselessness of the players.


It's crystal clear that the real story is that they are gutted to have been overtaken by both their biggest rival and their next door neighbour.

Every time they get a new manager and/or the Glazers sign them a load of players they believe will complete the jigsaw, they go very quiet about the Glazers.

The bottom line is they are yesterdays club, and they are gutted by the fact. They are basically hoping a country will buy them now, so they can compete once more.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34143 on: Yesterday at 07:59:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
It's crystal clear that the real story is that they are gutted to have been overtaken by both their biggest rival and their next door neighbour.

Every time they get a new manager and/or the Glazers sign them a load of players they believe will complete the jigsaw, they go very quiet about the Glazers.

The bottom line is they are yesterdays club, and they are gutted by the fact. They are basically hoping a country will buy them now, so they can compete once more.

Isn't it

They chanted "we want our united back" for so long and now they've got the real manchester united they realise that's not what they wanted and now want a fucking country or preferably an oil state to own them, just be happy with your glam signings and sex pests, it's what you are
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34144 on: Yesterday at 08:17:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:42:56 pm
It's crystal clear that the real story is that they are gutted to have been overtaken by both their biggest rival and their next door neighbour.

Every time they get a new manager and/or the Glazers sign them a load of players they believe will complete the jigsaw, they go very quiet about the Glazers.

The bottom line is they are yesterdays club, and they are gutted by the fact. They are basically hoping a country will buy them now, so they can compete once more.

Well, their best hope have bought Newcastle, so they will have to settle for mediocrity ...
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34145 on: Yesterday at 08:33:50 pm »
Too bad that they play us so soon after their famous win against the Mighty Norwich.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34146 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Pogba got abused and mocked by his own fans today, he responded by mocking the fans

Mockery of a club many might say, tough times for them
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34147 on: Yesterday at 11:18:10 pm »
Fucking hell that Elanga and Ronaldo celebration for the first goal :lmao
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34148 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 pm »
Corner turned.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34149 on: Today at 01:36:18 am »
The Caf is in a blind panic about Tuesday, it's been a fun read, some have said they should play a 6-3-1 formation.

Desperately hoping that at least one of McFred are fit!
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #34150 on: Today at 04:03:04 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm
Pogba got abused and mocked by his own fans today, he responded by mocking the fans

Mockery of a club many might say, tough times for them

Mockery²
