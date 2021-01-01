« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2003785 times)

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33960 on: Yesterday at 09:26:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:00:39 pm
They were mysteriously quiet after the Glazers signed Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo...

Exactly. Where were the fireworks and cock sucking of the glazers for giving them what they wanted?
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33961 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
they should shut their gobs. they obviously dont know any better than those running the club when you consider all their fanfare at signing Ronaldo and Varane. anyone would have seen that Ronaldos presence would be disruptive and he is no longer a player that you can indulge. Varane was finished a couple of seasons ago. plagued with injuries and his motivation had dropped off after having won nearly everything.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33962 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm
I think they have picked a mood, in fairness. Reactionary.

Tory Tory Man United.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33963 on: Today at 01:00:29 am »
There hasnt been this much anger in Manchester since Sandy's Superstars closed.  ;)  :'(   :-X  ;D
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,364
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33964 on: Today at 01:57:49 am »
Another protest I see.

There wasnt one planned when they signed Ronaldo was there? Or Sancho? Or Varane? Or when they hired Rangnick?

Theyve assembled the most expensive squad in the world and still they demand more.

When they arent booing their own captain theyre trying to get games cancelled for this of all reasons. Pathetic fanbase.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,051
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33965 on: Today at 03:03:33 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:33:41 pm
They are protesting against the Glazers on Saturday  :)

for what? spending more than anyone in world football on building their squad? bringing home the messiah? for bringing in the 'best young player in the world'? for sticking with ole as the fans chanted his name, making excuses for him and playing on vibes in this great culture he'd built had them finishing second which showed his excellence? for a transfer window that had them now as the 'main challengers' to city with 'the best squad in the league now' (i shit you not)?

they've bitched about the glazers for years and im well aware of why and they have a point to a point, but they puffed their chests at the beginning of the season without a protest in sight and once again put it on the back burner when they thought things were going to fall right on the pitch - it's very transparent.

listening to one of the away fans it's clearly gone very toxic against their own players, with away fans 'hurling abuse' as he described it - again - they're at an all time low (i include the relegation season cos that team weren't a bunch of lazy self serving egos that this lot are, downing tools on a whim).

just how shit they are has finally hit home in the very season they thought they'd finally challenge again, which is particularly galling for them

since ten hag's 'appointment' has been on the horizon i've heard little but how it's gonna change the club from the top down as he has demanded (tho in fairness some have caution on the likelihood of that) and he will be the guy to get them back to the top but it will take a number of years (at least they're not claiming next season - tho we'll see how patient they are after a few loses).

so with all that seeming to be the general take on what's to come next, why exactly are they protesting?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:53 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 845 846 847 848 849 [850]   Go Up
« previous next »
 