We were bad under Hodgson, but that same squad under Kenny played some very good football. Simple things like pass and move and forward progression, and the third man running formed a positive plan for the team to follow. The defining image for me is our team defending a free kick, standing on the edge of the box in a long line, holding hands as though that would stop teams scoring against us.

Ole couldnt get a bad tune out of them once he who fannies about and dives around returned, and Wreckit Ralph isnt bothered. The fans are on the backs of players who are supposedly their key performers. Maguire, AWB, Rashford, and to some extent Sancho, are suddenly the whipping boys, whilst Christyarnoh is given a free pass. He has poisoned the dressing room and when managers allow that to happen they lose the rest of the team.



Indeed. The return of Fannypack has caused much discord at the club, and the fans continue to confuse his temper tantrums for passhun.To return to Hodgson vs The King, you will rarely see more stark evidence of when a manager is failing to get a tune out of his team. The responsibility for that failure falls squarely on the Owl's beak.Ole had a functioning system that was dire to watch, but we can't pretend that it was effective either, or that the team's collapse was solely down to the arrival of the preener. Two seasons running of breaking the penalty award record artificially inflated United's position. We could argue that Ole expertly coached that into the team, and they were relying on ref bias in their favour; but the fact is once Klopp burst Ole's bubble they sank like a stone.They really are at a level that more realistically reflects their ability and effort, and it should make every United fan's blood run cold. That is one very expensively assembled side of bang average players. They should be grateful that so many of these players will be out of contract soon, because they really need to just start again from scratch with a new plan.