Re: Ragy is a useless prick
If Ten Hag went elsewhere that really would be amazing :D

I imagine at the moment they're probably convincing themselves missing out on Europe altogether would be a good thing. I mean it can be for some clubs, I think Arsenal have benefitted this season (as we did in 13/14) and Spurs have since they went out of Europe too. But Uniteds problem isn't that they can't cope with two games a week....its because their players are absolutely shite.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
I see they're planning a Glazers Out protest before the Norwich game, the entitled fucks

Norwich fans should be right on this, bringing some scarfs up with them to flog outside the ground.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Norwich should be getting a counter protest ready to ensure they get their 3 points
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
If they qualify for the Conference you can be sure the media will be bigging the trophy up

 
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Norwich should be getting a counter protest ready to ensure they get their 3 points

Turn up with red scarves?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Norwich are a massive 13/1 to win, genuinely tempted by that.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
I guess it's that time of year again. Good luck getting this game called off you twats.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
definitely get on that. this team is barely arsed to put its boots on
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Could just swap couldnt they.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Definitely but is Leipzig a massive improvement to where he is now?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Would be a great chance to get away with sitting in the home end.

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
MU is????  :)
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Even in our darkest hours, we never had that, mate. You're in disarray back stage. You need to get your front of house in order, sharpish cos you're getting left behind
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.

very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Manchester United need a clear out from top to bottom. No matter who they bring in to manage this current team, is doomed to failure. I can't even think of who'd you keep from that first team squad to build for the future. Every single one of them has been gutless.

As a Liverpool fan it's hilarious to see, but as a football fan watching one of the biggest Clubs in world football, practically implode is a strange experience.

Still hope we twat you 8-0 though.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
We had individuals who downed tools, but they never lasted long as luckily we had Gerrard and the likes of Carragher. You dont have anyone like Keane now to provide some leadership. 

Im also not sure why Rangnick was given a 6 month role. Is he known for turning sides around quickly? Wasnt his last management role a while ago? Would you have been doing any worse if Ole was still there with Rangnick consulting and spending his time advising on the new manager etc?  In essence theres a load of players waiting until the summer to move to another club, playing for a manager who is only in that role for a few months.

De Gea looks like the only one who cares and Im not sure why he isnt captain?
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Head doesn't affect the tides...
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
No it probably isn't. But then if it goes wrong at United in a big way then he might feel it damages his reputation/career, or doesn't feel he'll be able to run things his way without the money men at United butting in and demanding he accommodate another aging galatico.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
We were awful under Hodgson and we had some pretty awful players to go along with his tenure. But we still had some exceptionally talented players and some stout workhorses; and even a disinterested Torres could still bag goals.

United don't seem to have anyone of any notable quality at any position. I struggle with that concept, so I can only believe the toxic environment at the club has caused any number of players to stall or regress and succumb to the general malaise that hangs smog-like over the club. They seem to have given up, and De Gea is the only player who shows anything approaching leadership qualities.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
As Simon Kuper noted in a podcast I was listening to the other week, ten Hag isn't one of these managers who feels he needs to manage a club like Man Utd (Kuper called him unambitious but not in a negative way) to fulfill any career ambitions and that in order to go to Man Utd he'd need certain conditions (likely personnel) met. To be fair, a club like Leipzig would be attuned to his preferred style of play and have the personnel there
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Leipzig swooping for Ten Hag then.

Just imagine.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
If he has doubts then he should go Leipzig & try different league before coming this league ;D
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Apparently, Ten Hags list of requirements may be difficult for United to agree with. He wants complete control over transfers and contracts.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Thank goodness you are OK mate.
Worried about you for a while.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Hope he doesn't go there as that's one of their major failings - bad transfers and rewarding shite with massive contracts.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
We were bad under Hodgson, but that same squad under Kenny played some very good football. Simple things like pass and move and forward progression, and the third man running formed a positive plan for the team to follow. The defining image for me is our team defending a free kick, standing on the edge of the box in a long line, holding hands as though that would stop teams scoring against us.
Ole couldnt get a bad tune out of them once he who fannies about and dives around returned, and Wreckit Ralph isnt bothered. The fans are on the backs of players who are supposedly their key performers. Maguire, AWB, Rashford, and to some extent Sancho, are suddenly the whipping boys, whilst Christyarnoh is given a free pass. He has poisoned the dressing room and when managers allow that to happen they lose the rest of the team.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Indeed. The return of Fannypack has caused much discord at the club, and the fans continue to confuse his temper tantrums for passhun.

To return to Hodgson vs The King, you will rarely see more stark evidence of when a manager is failing to get a tune out of his team. The responsibility for that failure falls squarely on the Owl's beak.

Ole had a functioning system that was dire to watch, but we can't pretend that it was effective either, or that the team's collapse was solely down to the arrival of the preener. Two seasons running of breaking the penalty award record artificially inflated United's position. We could argue that Ole expertly coached that into the team, and they were relying on ref bias in their favour; but the fact is once Klopp burst Ole's bubble they sank like a stone.

They really are at a level that more realistically reflects their ability and effort, and it should make every United fan's blood run cold. That is one very expensively assembled side of bang average players. They should be grateful that so many of these players will be out of contract soon, because they really need to just start again from scratch with a new plan.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
How much beak?  :o
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
They are protesting against the Glazers on Saturday  :)
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Like clockwork. You couldn't make it up.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Its mad to think that if it wasn't for the oil cheats then Ole would be a PL winning manager
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
They were mysteriously quiet after the Glazers signed Sancho, Varane and Ronaldo...
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
They know the club will spend millions and they'll forget about it for a few months.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
What are the protests about? "Ronaldo wasn't good enough"
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
That would be smart move from him.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Well owl beaks aren't that big, but it's carrying a lot of the blame.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Time to dust off those Norwich scarves now that things aren't going their way.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Most bipolar fans in the world, protest one day, winning the league the next, pitch invasions, back to winning the league, more protests.

Fucking hell pick a mood.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
I think they have picked a mood, in fairness. Reactionary.
Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Why would they do that? They are doing great under Domenico Tedesco, and he is only 36 ...
