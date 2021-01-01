Even in our darkest hours, we never had that, mate. You're in disarray back stage. You need to get your front of house in order, sharpish cos you're getting left behind



yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again