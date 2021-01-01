« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 2001991 times)

Online El Lobo

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33920 on: Today at 02:20:51 pm »
If Ten Hag went elsewhere that really would be amazing :D

I imagine at the moment they're probably convincing themselves missing out on Europe altogether would be a good thing. I mean it can be for some clubs, I think Arsenal have benefitted this season (as we did in 13/14) and Spurs have since they went out of Europe too. But Uniteds problem isn't that they can't cope with two games a week....its because their players are absolutely shite.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33921 on: Today at 02:33:21 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:02:45 am
I see they're planning a Glazers Out protest before the Norwich game, the entitled fucks

Norwich fans should be right on this, bringing some scarfs up with them to flog outside the ground.
Online tonysleft

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33922 on: Today at 02:34:30 pm »
Norwich should be getting a counter protest ready to ensure they get their 3 points
Online Mozology

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33923 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
If they qualify for the Conference you can be sure the media will be bigging the trophy up

 
Offline Elzar

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33924 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:34:30 pm
Norwich should be getting a counter protest ready to ensure they get their 3 points

Turn up with red scarves?
Online Mozology

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33925 on: Today at 02:39:29 pm »
Norwich are a massive 13/1 to win, genuinely tempted by that.
Offline Jack_Bauer

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33926 on: Today at 02:41:15 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:02:45 am
I see they're planning a Glazers Out protest before the Norwich game, the entitled fucks
I guess it's that time of year again. Good luck getting this game called off you twats.
Online tonysleft

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33927 on: Today at 02:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 02:39:29 pm
Norwich are a massive 13/1 to win, genuinely tempted by that.
definitely get on that. this team is barely arsed to put its boots on
Online El Lobo

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33928 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:36:03 pm
Turn up with red scarves?

Could just swap couldnt they.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33929 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:03:23 pm
They've downed tools on previous managers, including Ole, who the squad apparently really liked. If you were a highly rated manager considering the next step in your career you'd definitely think twice about going there right now.
Definitely but is Leipzig a massive improvement to where he is now?
Offline Elzar

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33930 on: Today at 03:48:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:52:21 pm
Could just swap couldnt they.

Would be a great chance to get away with sitting in the home end.

Offline SamLad

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33931 on: Today at 04:04:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:33:51 pm
Definitely but is Leipzig a massive improvement to where he is now?
MU is????  :)
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33932 on: Today at 04:09:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:41:22 pm
definitely get on that. this team is barely arsed to put its boots on

Even in our darkest hours, we never had that, mate. You're in disarray back stage. You need to get your front of house in order, sharpish cos you're getting left behind
Online tonysleft

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33933 on: Today at 04:14:49 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:09:54 pm
Even in our darkest hours, we never had that, mate. You're in disarray back stage. You need to get your front of house in order, sharpish cos you're getting left behind
yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.

very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again
Online Persephone

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33934 on: Today at 04:30:42 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:14:49 pm
yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.

very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again
Manchester United need a clear out from top to bottom. No matter who they bring in to manage this current team, is doomed to failure. I can't even think of who'd you keep from that first team squad to build for the future. Every single one of them has been gutless.

As a Liverpool fan it's hilarious to see, but as a football fan watching one of the biggest Clubs in world football, practically implode is a strange experience.

Still hope we twat you 8-0 though.
Online Peabee

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33935 on: Today at 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:14:49 pm
yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.

very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again

We had individuals who downed tools, but they never lasted long as luckily we had Gerrard and the likes of Carragher. You dont have anyone like Keane now to provide some leadership. 

Im also not sure why Rangnick was given a 6 month role. Is he known for turning sides around quickly? Wasnt his last management role a while ago? Would you have been doing any worse if Ole was still there with Rangnick consulting and spending his time advising on the new manager etc?  In essence theres a load of players waiting until the summer to move to another club, playing for a manager who is only in that role for a few months.

De Gea looks like the only one who cares and Im not sure why he isnt captain?
Online afc turkish

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33936 on: Today at 04:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:43:20 pm
We had individuals who downed tools, but they never lasted long as luckily we had Gerrard and the likes of Carragher. You dont have anyone like Keane now to provide some leadership. 

Im also not sure why Rangnick was given a 6 month role. Is he known for turning sides around quickly? Wasnt his last management role a while ago? Would you have been doing any worse if Ole was still there with Rangnick consulting and spending his time advising on the new manager etc?  In essence theres a load of players waiting until the summer to move to another club, playing for a manager who is only in that role for a few months.

De Gea looks like the only one who cares and Im not sure why he isnt captain?

Head doesn't affect the tides...
Online Father Ted

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
« Reply #33937 on: Today at 04:50:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:33:51 pm
Definitely but is Leipzig a massive improvement to where he is now?

No it probably isn't. But then if it goes wrong at United in a big way then he might feel it damages his reputation/career, or doesn't feel he'll be able to run things his way without the money men at United butting in and demanding he accommodate another aging galatico.
