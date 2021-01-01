yeah someone here compared it to the Hodgson days. I remember watching Pool under Hodgson and to be honest I never felt they actually had given up or weren't trying, it was just a poor team under a really poor out of his depth manager. But I wasn't seeing Kuyt or Gerrard or even Torres actually down tools and not try on the pitch for him.
very dark times. this is the first managerial appointment where I don't have the rosy "oh here we go on the way now to better times" feeling. I fully believe the board will not back Ten Hag to turf out players who need turfing out, and they will find themselves with an easy out in hyping up Pochettino once he's out of contract at PSG to start the whole cycle again
We had individuals who downed tools, but they never lasted long as luckily we had Gerrard and the likes of Carragher. You dont have anyone like Keane now to provide some leadership.
Im also not sure why Rangnick was given a 6 month role. Is he known for turning sides around quickly? Wasnt his last management role a while ago? Would you have been doing any worse if Ole was still there with Rangnick consulting and spending his time advising on the new manager etc? In essence theres a load of players waiting until the summer to move to another club, playing for a manager who is only in that role for a few months.
De Gea looks like the only one who cares and Im not sure why he isnt captain?