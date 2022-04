Ronaldo's lucky he wasn't pelted with kids for that.



Cantona was banned for a year after drop kicking a Palace fan who was acting twattish because, well, he was a bit of a twat.



I wouldn't expect such a punishment for the fanny; but it was a kid, it seems to have been largely unprovoked, it's criminal damage and it's common assault. Against a child. He should at least be given the rest of the month off and a stiff fine.