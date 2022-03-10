« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick

BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33800 on: Today at 09:46:56 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:33 am
If you're a dickhead fan waving around a phone at a fucking football game then you deserve all you get.

Watch the game. Get behind the team. Stop fucking filming everything you inbred c*nts.
When I were a lad I never had ney phone, a'hh never had a pot to piss in.  Me faather were working 18 hour shifts doon the pit for thruppence a month.
Wghennessy

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33801 on: Today at 09:48:50 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:33 am
If you're a dickhead fan waving around a phone at a fucking football game then you deserve all you get.

Watch the game. Get behind the team. Stop fucking filming everything you inbred c*nts.

But you dont though do you especially if youre a child.

Son of Spion

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33802 on: Today at 09:50:40 am
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 05:54:26 am
If Suarez did it when he was playing for us he'd be sitting in a cell without bail right now...
I thought of him straight away. If it was him, there would have been outrage, questions asked in parliament, calls for massive bans, police intervention, calls for his sacking from the club etc...

It's repulsive how the show pony will have it all swept under the carpet for him by a sycophantic media while he struts around believing he's the dogs bollocks. He's a vile little shit and always he's been. No humility whatsoever. No class either.

We all know he's a narcissist, but the sheer vanity of the man. Smashes a kid's phone in an arrogant show of petulance ... then believes an offer for the kid to watch him play at OT makes up for it.  :duh
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33803 on: Today at 09:51:30 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:48:50 am
But you dont though do you especially if youre a child.



Parents should have launched the phone themselves

Hate dickheads with their phones at matches
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33804 on: Today at 09:55:00 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:51:30 am
Parents should have launched the phone themselves

Hate dickheads with their phones at matches
Not just matches, they are everywhere.   People are obsessed with their precious phone.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33805 on: Today at 09:56:49 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:33 am
If you're a dickhead fan waving around a phone at a fucking football game then you deserve all you get.

Watch the game. Get behind the team. Stop fucking filming everything you inbred c*nts.

It's a child. At the end of the game.
KurtVerbose

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33806 on: Today at 10:01:33 am
Anyone else seen Maguire appealing for handball against his own team mate?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0D4s5D_CbzA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0D4s5D_CbzA</a>
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33807 on: Today at 10:05:18 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:56:49 am
It's a child. At the end of the game.

Yeah he is quite petulant at times
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33808 on: Today at 10:08:38 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm

He should be banned and it should be a big one,he should also be arrested.

:lmao
Wghennessy

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33809 on: Today at 10:09:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:51:30 am
Parents should have launched the phone themselves

Hate dickheads with their phones at matches

Youre calling a child a dickhead here...i mean it isnt during the game, its at the end. I wonder if the slimy c*nt would have done that to an adult. I highly doubt it.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33810 on: Today at 10:10:30 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:37:46 pm
The picture I put up clearly shows bruising to the back of the kids hand.
So yes, he has "hit a child"  ;D


Is everyone on crack today?

I can't stand that prancing dickhead or his shitbag club, but for fucks sake mate.

Some little turd was waving a phone in his face and he acted like the preening inbred wankstain that he's always been.

Not much more to it than that really is there?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33811 on: Today at 10:11:16 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 10:09:14 am
Youre calling a child a dickhead here...i mean it isnt during the game, its at the end. I wonder if the slimy c*nt would have done that to an adult. I highly doubt it.

You're
MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy is a useless prick
Reply #33812 on: Today at 10:15:45 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:10:30 am
Is everyone on crack today?

I can't stand that prancing dickhead or his shitbag club, but for fucks sake mate.

Some little turd was waving a phone in his face and he acted like the preening inbred wankstain that he's always been.

Not much more to it than that really is there?
That utter bollocks mate. There's another angle of the incident that proves otherwise and it's a kid.
