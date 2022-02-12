They don't even play to Ronaldo strengths. Ronaldo, would be effective if they could get the ball down the byeline and cut the ball back for his tap ins.



Sancho has been a disasterous signing, he's looked lost all season. Rashford, on the other wing has been equally bad. They don't have a center forward who works with them two. Cavani is the only striker who has good off ball movement and he's 50 and injury prone.



Matic is another who moves like he's 50, but he's the only one with the intelligence to play as a 6. He's fucked after 60 mins. McFred are an effective midfield two, but severely limited. Pogba, LOL. He mentally checked out months ago. I actually rate Fernández, but he wants to occupy the same positions as Ronaldo. Hes struggled this season. Great squad building that.



AWB is just shite, he wouldn't get into a midlevel Premier League side. It's telling that Uniteds right back, is probably England's 7th best right back. Maguire is just banter. Shaw, has fallen off a cliff. De Gea, good shot stopper but he's crap at commanding his box.



Lingard, Mata, Jones are still on the books on big wages despite not adding anything.



You cant separate United and Everton on who is the worst run club. Change of manager won't change anything, it's the culture at the club and that's set by the owners. They don't care about building a successful football club, just to keep the gravy train rolling.