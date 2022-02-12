« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy is a useless prick  (Read 1992345 times)

its worse than anything Moyes served up nowadays and that is saying something! de gea the only one with any credit
Its worse than the 0-5 as a performance.. 

It was like us under Hodgson.
Ronaldo is finished. His fitness just couldnt keep up with the pace of the game.

At the earlier part of the game, he hung around the penalty box hoping someone would cross the ball or put the ball over the top for him to have a one on one. Lazy stuff.

As soon as he realised that service was not forthcoming, he started coming out to look for the ball but guess what he contributed? Nothing. When a ball was passed to him he would just pass it back as if the sole purpose was just to improve his no. of touches stats.

I said to a United fan at work that United were signing a memory when they brought back Ronaldo. He of course was having none of it. This was the year they were finally going to mount a title challenge. He doesn't talk much about football nowdays. Don't know why ?
I said to a United fan at work that United were signing a memory when they brought back Ronaldo. He of course was having none of it. This was the year they were finally going to mount a title challenge. He doesn't talk much about football nowdays. Don't know why ?

I can tell you that you wont be the only one who has this experience.

My colleague (United fan) thinks that Ronaldo could still do the job and has been scoring important goals for them.
They don't even play to Ronaldo strengths. Ronaldo, would be effective if they could get the ball down the byeline and cut the ball back for his tap ins.

Sancho has been a disasterous signing, he's looked lost all season. Rashford, on the other wing has been equally bad. They don't have a center forward who works with them two. Cavani is the only striker who has good off ball movement and he's 50 and injury prone.

Matic is another who moves like he's 50, but he's the only one with the intelligence to play as a 6. He's fucked after 60 mins. McFred are an effective midfield two, but severely limited. Pogba, LOL. He mentally checked out months ago. I actually rate Fernández, but he wants to occupy the same positions as Ronaldo. Hes struggled this season. Great squad building that.

AWB is just shite, he wouldn't get into a midlevel Premier League side. It's telling that Uniteds right back, is probably England's 7th best right back. Maguire is just banter. Shaw, has fallen off a cliff. De Gea, good shot stopper but he's crap at commanding his box.

Lingard, Mata, Jones are still on the books on big wages despite not adding anything.

You cant separate United and Everton on who is the worst run club. Change of manager won't change anything, it's the culture at the club and that's set by the owners. They don't care about building a successful football club, just to keep the gravy train rolling.
I can tell you that you wont be the only one who has this experience.

My colleague (United fan) thinks that Ronaldo could still do the job and has been scoring important goals for them.

That's actually been their biggest issue, because he has scored some really important goals, especially in the CL group stages, but that distracted from the fact that he is toxic for them. If he'd not got the goals, they might have removed the rose tinted glasses, but instead they are wearing them with pride.
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
