I think we do need United to be competetive...but that will be too late, they're miles away. Years. So, we need Arsenal or Tottenham or both. About time the cockney clubs joined in the debate abah the oil cheats. They get in the mix they'll see what we've been up against, up, close and personal. The cheating, the sniping, the corrupt way they manipulate the game with it's money and its lawyers. Now, with the Saudi's moving in, we need some mates, at least, off the field