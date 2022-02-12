Excellent stuff they're all getting giddy about this.



We're now back to "we've a squad of world class players who just need the right coaching to challenge for the top honours next season".



Give it till Christmas and they'll be wishing they got Poch and turn those screws relentlessly till he gets sacked.



Then it'll be the owners, the board, the players, the coaching, Murtough, Fletcher and the kitchen staffs fault that they've messed up again.



They just can't help themselves, they've done more to destroy the club than any of those they like to blame with their lack of patience and vision.



The few dissenting voices saying they're unrealistic expectations and the jobs bigger than a few signings and better coaching is shouted down by the arrogant know it alls.



Lovely to know some things never change 😁