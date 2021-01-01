Still unsure how they expect to rip up the squad.. let alone in summer. It cost way, way too much, crazy wages.. and of course they're not City.



Even just writing Pogba off must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Glazers. How he can be leaving for nothing at 29 is amazing really - same age as Salah.



I'd be surprised if the new manager is even allowed to let Maguire go, surely just that will be a £40mil loss minimum.



It's needs to be over a few years and accepting losses on bad contracts. Let Rashford, Pogba and Ronaldo go. Accept a big loss on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and one the goalkeepers they're spending an insane amount on. Bit even then they need the recruitment to be right, they need the ex-players out of the media getting the fan base worked up, they need fans to accept it's not a quick fix. Like all top clubs they'll have talent in the acadmey who could help, give them more minutes, see who the next manager likes/trusts and go from thereThey're the 6/7th beat team in the league so there is some talent there to work with, but everything about the club at the moment makes it less likely they build on that.