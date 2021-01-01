« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33400 on: Today at 10:58:02 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:54:44 am
The only way Maguire leaves is it some friendly club does them a swap deal *cough Everton*, there's no way any club is paying actual money for him considering this season.
Nobody will match his £200k-a-week wages.
Chris~

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33401 on: Today at 11:03:37 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 10:50:40 am
Still unsure how they expect to rip up the squad.. let alone in summer.  It cost way, way too much, crazy wages.. and of course they're not City.

Even just writing Pogba off must be a bitter pill to swallow for the Glazers.  How he can be leaving for nothing at 29 is amazing really - same age as Salah.

I'd be surprised if the new manager is even allowed to let Maguire go, surely just that will be a £40mil loss minimum.
It's needs to be over a few years and accepting losses on bad contracts. Let Rashford, Pogba and Ronaldo go. Accept a big loss on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and one the goalkeepers they're spending an insane amount on. Bit even then they need the recruitment to be right, they need the ex-players out of the media getting the fan base worked up, they need fans to accept it's not a quick fix. Like all top clubs they'll have talent in the acadmey who could help, give them more minutes, see who the next manager likes/trusts and go from there

They're the 6/7th beat team in the league so there is some talent there to work with, but everything about the club at the moment makes it less likely they build on that.
FiSh77

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33402 on: Today at 11:18:14 am
Nah they just need more big glam signings and sex pests, they'll be fine
Persephone

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33403 on: Today at 11:38:58 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:03:37 am
It's needs to be over a few years and accepting losses on bad contracts. Let Rashford, Pogba and Ronaldo go. Accept a big loss on Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and one the goalkeepers they're spending an insane amount on. Bit even then they need the recruitment to be right, they need the ex-players out of the media getting the fan base worked up, they need fans to accept it's not a quick fix. Like all top clubs they'll have talent in the acadmey who could help, give them more minutes, see who the next manager likes/trusts and go from there

They're the 6/7th beat team in the league so there is some talent there to work with, but everything about the club at the moment makes it less likely they build on that.
I saw a laughable article a couple of weeks ago, that said Klopp would love to have Rashford here and believes he could turn his career around. There is no one in that United team I'd take, they're are middle table and it's reflected in the dross that plays for them.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33404 on: Today at 11:47:49 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:03:18 pm
They needed to get Klopp or Guardiola when us and City did.

Also if you look at the churn of managers Chelsea have had but Tory Boy aside they're usually good ones (Tuchel, Conte etc). United haven't employed a good manager since Ferguson left. Van Gaal and Mourinho were both past it, Moyes is second rate, Ole lower league standard and Ragnick a journeyman veteran with a limited track record of any real succcess. The biggest clubs need the best managers, not no marks.

They're banking on the Ajax guy being the next Klopp or Guardiola.


Guardiola's teams play pretty boring football. Unless he'd have delivered quick success, they'd have turned on him. And there was a massively bigger rebuild needed at Man U after Ferguson, than the just-adding-to-an-already-strong squad that Guardiola did at Abu Dhabi (and would Woodwood have indulged Guardiola's expensive fetish for full backs?)


WRT van Gaal, I don't think it was so much that he was past it, and rather the scale of the rebuild needed to mould a side in van Gaal football was too big, and the fans didn't like the playing style from van Gaal.

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players. And because the spoilt brat fanbase demand instant return to success, the club just keeps throwing sticking plasters at the problem. Managers just go for short-term results to keep themselves in the job and stop the fans turning [more] ugly.

Nobby Reserve

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33405 on: Today at 12:00:48 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:58:02 am
Nobody will match his £200k-a-week wages.


Exactly.

There was a load of newspaper talk last autumn about him signing a new 5-year contract worth £300k. Presumably this came to nothing?

We've found out how tough it can be to move on players on chunky contracts who are surplus to requirements. He's not a terrible player in the right kind of team formation, but the right kind of formation is a deep-lying defence with DM protection. And that kind of formation isn't going to win the biggest trophies, so no 'big' team is going to be interested.
lamonti

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33406 on: Today at 12:05:51 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 10:17:32 am
Do you think this may happen to Arsenal? They get 4th after so many years like we did 13-4, and have a summer like we did in 2014, then end up back to square one come May.

The reason I ask this, is because whether United or Arsenal get 4th we could have the same false hope scenario. Although Uniteds is much worse.

Well, if Arsenal sell the best player in the world this summer they might go backwards as quickly as we did in 14/15, but realistically they won't dismantle their team in the way we did.

They'll need a much, much bigger squad though.
El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33407 on: Today at 12:13:18 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:05:51 pm
Well, if Arsenal sell the best player in the world this summer they might go backwards as quickly as we did in 14/15, but realistically they won't dismantle their team in the way we did.

They'll need a much, much bigger squad though.

Ben White? Nah they won't sell him.
Fortneef

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33408 on: Today at 12:18:18 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:49 am

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the wrong choice for that club with those players.



Look at the squad van Gaal inherited.  What manager would have been the right choice for that stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?
Wouldn't any manager, of any playing philosophy, have needed to completely overhaul the squad ? 
El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33409 on: Today at 12:30:39 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on Today at 12:18:18 pm
Look at the squad van Gaal inherited.  What manager would have been the right choice for the stew of of surralex leftovers with a stir of moyes?

Brilliantly....probably someone like Van Gaal. Someone who could come and maintain results but also do a proper clear out. But as ever, when what was needed was a bit of a clear-out of the players they had (Van Persie, Kagawa, Anderson etc) they just bloated themselves with Di Maria, Blind and Rojo. Same as Everton with Rafa really, they'll never get over their ego and the idea of being 'also-rans' for a couple of seasons whilst a manager like that clears the deck will never be accepted. Even though ironically.....they end up being exactly that anyway and just setting themselves back further with a few more vanity signings.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33410 on: Today at 12:33:17 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:00:48 pm

Exactly.

There was a load of newspaper talk last autumn about him signing a new 5-year contract worth £300k. Presumably this came to nothing?

We've found out how tough it can be to move on players on chunky contracts who are surplus to requirements. He's not a terrible player in the right kind of team formation, but the right kind of formation is a deep-lying defence with DM protection. And that kind of formation isn't going to win the biggest trophies, so no 'big' team is going to be interested.
The funny thing is that the same thing applies to most of their players.

Rashford/Martial at £250k a week? You having a laugh???
Sancho/De Gea at £350k? No. Thank you.
Pogba at £300k(even though he is leaving)? Looool.

In simplified terms, they are stuck with their flops.
carling

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #33411 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:52:32 am
£40 mill loss minimum, but will keeping them not cost more?

Possibly.. but I don't see much resale value anywhere throughout their squad.  No idea how Glazers, their finance bods and any prospective manager can talk about ripping up the squad this summer like Rangnick suggests.  This isn't like years ago when they were selling players who weren't good enough like Tom Cleverly, Jonny Evans, Chris Smalling, Welbeck etc. These were players who didn't cost them much to begin with, and they could get a few quid for.  The equivalents now are the likes of Fred, Maguire, Wan Bissaka, Martial etc. who they would need to take massive losses on.
