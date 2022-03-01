« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

Offline RedSince86

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33200 on: Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:47:04 pm
I'll have a drink with you Flying Pig


This guy, he's on Stretford Paddock now, he's so delusional.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33201 on: Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm »
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline reddebs

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33202 on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 pm »
Has Ten Haag been announced then or have they just convinced themselves that he'll be their saviour leaving themselves with nowhere to go if it's Poch 😂
Online FiSh77

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33203 on: Yesterday at 02:59:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm
Awww no thats not him, I'm not having a drink or a meeting with him

£20 if you want to have a beer with him, £1,000 if he brings a manc legend with him
Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33204 on: Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm »
I'll give him £20 if he brings the flying pig and Goldbridge with him
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Armand9

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33205 on: Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on March 29, 2022, 08:31:11 pm
Harry Maguire being booed by the England crowd right now.

not a fan of booing your own myself (fuck i didn't even boo the owl and he killed my love of the game) but wondered was it more a reflection on the manager or the player? you dont usually get fans booing a player they think isn't good enough and england's fielded plenty of those in the past, esp in friendly's

im sure it was a minority and there could be a multitude of reasons they did it from actual annoyance to being pissed and thought it was a laugh, if i read anything into it outside of drunk fans, i'd say it's more on southgate's selection than the actual player - and this is a manager who has gone on record as saying he picks players in form, utter lie of course but no one exposes that more than maguire, worse form of any player in the prem? i'd say so

tho, clearly doesn't reflect well on the player whatever the case

Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:53:32 pm


This guy, he's on Stretford Paddock now, he's so delusional.

he's a strange case, he's upfront bias in his opinion when it comes to utd which he is more than happy to tell you, stating you're an idiot if you thought it would be otherwise, which is fair enough on a utd channel (tho i always prefer objectivity personally)

on the other hand, he also goes to lengths to delve into football theory and practice (has his own team or something) and expects that information to be received as tho it's not laden with bias - now you can't have it both ways, you can't say here is analysis of [insert game/formation/player etc] which im supposed to take seriously while at the same time stating you have a bias opinion (which in itself compromises your view from an analytical standpoint)

or is it when you're talking analysis you're not being bias but everything else is? clusterfuck scattergun approach that

he was one of the last online dude's to 'admit' to ole's failing and ultimately had to go but will still build a case that until this season he was doing really well  ;D

and yes he will throw stats at you etc, but to hold out as long as he did and to still make a case for ole's tenure tells you a little knowledge (even if you read a shitload of books on the game) is dangerous in the wrong hands

any utd fan that fails to see how much ole's tenure has set them back and the ramifications of it that rangnick has been trying to sort out ever since cannot see beyond their red-tinted glasses and are the last person to suggest 'they know ball'

rangnick has looked like those oldtime jugglers with the spinning plates on sticks trying to keep everything going but plates keep hitting the floor and that's not down to rangnick, that's ole's legacy, that's what he left to the next manager, here you go buddy, fix that shitshow

i think rangnick has done alright having walked into the biggest mess of a squad, esp in attitude, that i can recall, certainly in recent decades

a sqaud made up of mainly lazy self-entitled bottlejobs who are happier to down tools or revert to type than go the hard yards needed - quality job ole, no wonder they had a banner in the stretford end lauding his wonderful stewardship, i know liverpool fans were behind them on that one, we wanted to keep him in the job longer than they did, the cruel bastards
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33206 on: Yesterday at 04:25:24 pm »
The missus was just enquiring about why Maguire was being booed etc...

I totally kept my mouth shut and played her a YouTube reel of Van Dijk.....followed by a YouTube reel of Harry Maguire.

"He's not very good is he..." she said.

"No pet...he's not..." said I.

"Cost A LOT of money though, and was very rapidly made the team captain..." I expanded.

"But WHY?" she said.

"Difficult to say my little petal..." I replied

"You've worked with people who've been recruited and promoted for positions well beyond their natural skill sets haven't you?"

"Err yes...I suppose so.."

"Well that's what's happened here with this Maguire chap....It's actually quite cruel what they've done to him really, but he is being paid a tremendous sum of money to help compensate him for the gross misjudgement.."

"He can't be happy with this though...surely?"

"Well quite my angel....nobody's happy with it, least of all Man United & England fans...I mean, generally speaking, the very best footballers receive both money AND admiration....but this poor Maguire chap, well he's just receiving money at the moment. Nobody really admires or respects him, and the general feeling is that he's nought but a liability..."

" You've seen Van Dijk's defending...."

"Yes..."

"I think the folk who recruited Maguire thought they were buying somebody like him you see..."

"OMG...really?"

"Yes....just out of interest, how huge would you say the gulf is between the two players having seen the reels?"

"Well it's HUGE isn't it..."

"Yes, it's very big indeed....so do you see now why they're booing him?"

"Well yes...the poor lad's out of his depth...."

"Precisely..."

"But he's still taking their money?"

"Ohh Yes...at the moment, lots of people are taking Man United's money. In the absence of Fergusoon, all Man United have got to entice people with is money you see...."

"And he's honestly the best they could find?"

"Apparently so..."

"They haven't got a clue have they?"

"No dearest....they haven't....not any more...."

 :D

Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33207 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:57:47 pm
rangnick has looked like those oldtime jugglers with the spinning plates on sticks trying to keep everything going but plates keep hitting the floor and that's not down to rangnick, that's ole's legacy, that's what he left to the next manager, here you go buddy, fix that shitshow

i think rangnick has done alright having walked into the biggest mess of a squad, esp in attitude, that i can recall, certainly in recent decades

The great thing though is that its not Oles legacy.

De Gea and Jones are still there from the Hard Shoulder Shitter

Mata and Shaw are still there from Gollum

Martial is still there from Van Gaal. Rashford and Lingard both broke through under him

Pogba, Fred, Matic, Bailly, Lindelof and Dalot are still there from Shitcoat. McTominay broke through under him

Maguire, Ronaldo, Sancho, Varane, Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka, Van De Beek, Cavani, Telles, Diallo from Smaegol. Henderson and Greenwood both broke through under him.

Five different managers before Ralph, all with their dirty fingerprints on the current squad. And incredibly...none of the managers, and none of the players, suited to high pressing football. So the genius thing to do was hire the Godfather of Gegenpress. They're genuinely amazing with how they've got to where they are now.
Offline Armand9

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33208 on: Yesterday at 05:22:22 pm »
im aware of when the current squad started their careers at utd but if utd fans are 'crediting' ole with the last 3 years, then this is his legacy

you have to remember he cleared out a lot of 'deadwood' (ironically better players than he kept in many cases) for which he was praised, that the current squad was considered ole's squad in that he kept and crafted the squad into the team he wanted going forward and the last three buys last summer was seen as the completion of ole's rebuild

hence, mancs wanking in the aisles they're gonna win the league (some even said quad but let's let that slide as banter) at the start of the season (tho apparently a league and CL wasn't banter...), even some pundits considered it the best starting 11 in the league, and there were a fair number of them saying that shite (tons said stronger than ours)

he was lauded as a great man manager - he couldn't be lauded as coach cos he doesn't coach and neither for his tactics which, if being kind, we could say was limited - and that was really the only element of being a manager that was bigged up even by utd fans but was a constant of the utd fanbase, which is as clear as day now (as it was while he was there, to us) exactly the kind of mentality he fostered/enabled/allowed in that lot of spineless bottlers

this team is very much ole's rebuild regardless if he chose to keep players from previous managers (it's klopp's team despite hendo being from kenny)

it's a shitshow from fergie fucking off down to rangnick (as your post perfectly highlights) but this last three years and current squad is most definitely ole's legacy

if he had won a shitload with this current squad, he'd be picking up the accolades, dont doubt that, no one would be pointing to players coming in under previous managers
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online rob1966

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33209 on: Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:48:13 pm
drink up lobo.. a Ten Hag revolution awaits at the bottom of the glass

All you find at the bottom of the glass is the dregs ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Romford_Red

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33210 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 29, 2022, 09:09:13 am
Well no there's absolutely nothing to say that footballers can't suffer from depression, I just object to people casting it on Harry Maguire as an excuse/reason for his poor form/demeanour/whatever when they have absolutely no idea (I know no-one has done that apart from tonysleft)

But there are signs it might be a thing.

It also might not be. For me there are moments when you have to start to tread a bit more carefully and be more mindful. Surely doing that is harmless and a human thing to do? I mean at what point do you personally consider things like this, when you wake up to news like Gary Speed?
Offline SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33211 on: Today at 02:11:24 am »
the search is over for Ralph's replacement.


Machester United have announced that next season Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take over as club manager.

This follows today's announcement by PSV Eindhovn that Van Nistelrooy has been  appointed as that club's manager starting in the 2022/3 season.

"Ruud is a legendary player for us - all fans will realize that he scored even more goals for Manchester United than Ole Gunnar Solkjaer!  Ruud really understands what is needed to succeed at Old Trafford. His work as assistant manager of the Netherlands national team and with PSV's youth and reserve sides, has shown that he learned a huge amount under Sir Alex.  His record as a top-level manager is completely unblemished, and we are certain this will continue with us" the Manchester club stated.

Asked about the announcement by PSV, a club spokesperson said "Like that's going to stop us. We're Man United!"

It is understood that Ralph Rangnick will stay on with the club in an advisory position and will focus his energies on commercial activities related to his hometown of Backnang, Germany, an area of great interest to United's commercial team given its rapid population growth (from 7,650 in 1900 to 35,761 in 2005).

Offline afc turkish

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33212 on: Today at 02:16:31 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:11:24 am
the search is over for Ralph's replacement.


Machester United have announced that next season Ruud Van Nistelrooy will take over as club manager.

This follows today's announcement by PSV Eindhovn that Van Nistelrooy has been  appointed as that club's manager starting in the 2022/3 season.

"Ruud is a legendary player for us - all fans will realize that he scored even more goals for Manchester United than Ole Gunnar Solkjaer!  Ruud really understands what is needed to succeed at Old Trafford. His work as assistant manager of the Netherlands national team and with PSV's youth and reserve sides, has shown that he learned a huge amount under Sir Alex.  His record as a top-level manager is completely unblemished, and we are certain this will continue with us" the Manchester club stated.

Asked about the announcement by PSV, a club spokesperson said "Like that's going to stop us. We're Man United!"

It is understood that Ralph Rangnick will stay on with the club in an advisory position and will focus his energies on commercial activities related to his hometown of Backnang, Germany, an area of great interest to United's commercial team given its rapid population growth (from 7,650 in 1900 to 35,761 in 2005).



day early, this...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33213 on: Today at 02:23:55 am »
no. it's all true!!

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60932996


(well. some of it ....)
Online Jshooters

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33214 on: Today at 08:44:15 am »
Gary Neville has said some words again  :lmao

Quote
In terms of the Glazer family, post the Super League they said they were going to communicate with the club, they said they were going to change things. Theyve not changed anything at this football club, Neville said.

My view is theres a problem right at the very top, there is a massive problem. I think theyve had 10 years to prove they can be good football operators at Manchester United, beyond Alex Ferguson and David Gill.

Theyve proven they cant do it, theyve proven they cant build a successful football club here in Manchester without being propped up by the team Mr. Ferguson had and himself being there.

To me, at this moment in time, the first thing that should happen is they should sell the club. Because of the Super League, because of their 10 years of failure without Mr. Ferguson, and the team and the squad he had, I think they should go.

But if they really want to stay, because you can never force the Glazer family to sell, then theyve got to do four or five thing

Neville added: Theyve got to stop taking the dividends out of the club if they want to reset the culture, because when the owners are pulling money out of the club at the expense of the fans, at the expense of the project, at the expense of a successful team, its a bad message from the very top.

Number two, theyve got to pay off that debt, and they can do that by selling £500million in shares to the fans, not take it out of the club and pay off that debt. They can then rebuild that stadium with £1billion, and it does probably need knocking down to be fair. It doesnt need renovating, it needs a new stadium.

That money can be funded from a 20-year contract by getting a sponsor in at £60-70million a year, call it Something Old Trafford, but we have a brand new stadium, and again it resets the culture of Manchester United having the best stadium in the world. That needs to happen.

They then need to build a new training ground. Me and Roy were part of the squad when we moved 22 years ago. Weve now got a training ground thats behind Tottenham and the other training grounds.

They need to put £100-150million a year into a proper sporting project, along with those four things, and then you can say the Glazer family have reset the culture from the top. Theyve got to do something that resets the culture and the principles of the football club. Theyve not done that for 10 years, they need to do it now because the fans are on the edge again.
Online JRed

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33215 on: Today at 09:04:47 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:44:15 am
Gary Neville has said some words again  :lmao
So he still wants a sportswashing sheikh then?
Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33216 on: Today at 09:04:56 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm
But there are signs it might be a thing.

It also might not be. For me there are moments when you have to start to tread a bit more carefully and be more mindful. Surely doing that is harmless and a human thing to do? I mean at what point do you personally consider things like this, when you wake up to news like Gary Speed?

What moments are they...? Genuinely. It just baffles me that people can go 'Oh he looks depressed, best lay off' when literally all of the 'signs' could be attributed to any player in poor form. None of them get afforded the 'best lay off its probably depression'. He's a footballer for England and United, he'll constantly be in the limelight and he's got people paid many hundreds of thousands of pounds to monitor every aspect of his health, including mental. The fact that he's playing every game suggests to me that he's just a player in poor form. Lets be real, its not like United or Ragnick would baulk at a reason to take him out of the team right now.
Online El Lobo

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33217 on: Today at 09:07:27 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:44:15 am
Gary Neville has said some words again  :lmao

Its odd, I can't imagine why he'd choose now to start riling up the United fans again. Its not like they're playing Liverpool soo.....ooooh. Makes sense.
Online slaphead

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33218 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Is Neville taking the piss ? I can't think of a bigger hypocrite in football, Managers need time, he sacks them for fun. Money is ruining football, Utd need to spend 1 billion on a new stadium and spend 150 million a season on players. He's everything that's wrong with modern football and everything that's wrong with the media. Utd have spent over a billion  quid in the last decade. A billion quid !  He wants Utd ran like a business on one hand so they can bring in all this money yet on other hand he doesn't want the business men doing it to have any return. Theres only 1 thing he wants and he may aswell just say it
Say what you want about Simon Jordan but he sees Gary Neville for what he is.
