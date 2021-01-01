And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]