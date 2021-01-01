« previous next »
The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football

slaphead

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm
And he gave Giggseh an almighty smack to the back of the head.

That's one of the best clips you'll see. Giggseh was absolutely fuming and Van Gaal thought it was hilarious haha, Classic.
RedForeverTT

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 12:02:55 am
Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.

Exactly.

There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.

These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.
Garlicbread

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Today at 01:10:47 am
From what I heard Rooney was speaking at an event in Manchester, not directly to The Sun. They probably had someone there and used them as their own quotes.
