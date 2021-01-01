Depression is an illness, its not just being sad or down about shitty things in your life. When I was depressed, everything in my life was really good, but I couldnt stop thinking I should just kill myself - at random times or sometimes all the time. We all get down about stuff and stressful events, but thats not depression. Ive had harder times in my life but because Im not depressed, I can cope with them. When I was depressed, even just getting out of bed felt like crawling through glass. If he was depressed, hed start missing training and games.



Exactly.There js a world of difference between having a bad day in the office from Suffering depression. Footballers such as Maguire and Pogba has been using this as an excuse lately to deflect blame. It is not helping those who truly suffered from it his terrible illness.These 2 idiots have mischievously undermined the seriously of mental health issues.