Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1943665 times)

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33120 on: Today at 03:11:59 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
Hasnt been the same since the failed Albanian abduction. Like someone cloned a Maguire and it became a shitter version of the shit original.

I want to preface this by saying I can't stand Maguire - he absolutely embodies the classic England player who's held up as 'humble' and 'honest', when actually is breathtakingly arrogant and believing his own hype. The tone-deaf fingers in the ears celebration when he scored a meaningless header vs Albania (at a time when his club form was atrociously bad) summed that up.

But, having said that, this notion in the thread that he's been crap since Mykonos is nonsense. Maguire has had a disastrous season, and he was never worth anywhere near what United paid for him, but up until the Euros he hadn't been that bad. I actually think he had a very good tournament (helped by Southgate playing a conservative back 7) at Euro 2021.

Like I said, I've been delighted to see him playing shite and he was never a United captain, but his arrest in Greece was the best part of 2 years ago, while his disastrous form is really just the past 6 months.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33121 on: Today at 10:13:06 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:31 am
not wanting to beat the horse here ... but why dismiss it so easily?  many ex-pros end up with depression, and as far as I can see he has more reasons than most, to be honest.

it depends which end of the spectrum you tend to come from

one that goes to a 'problem' for an answer, or goes to 'the man' for an answer

im of the latter, until i see or know that there is a definite 'problem' im going with it's down to the individual

you get that in everyday life, i have and do work with people who will take a day off at the drop of a hat (and stress has been used multiple times, throw in funerals, the shits etc) and others who never just take a day off despite adversity for want of a better word - until i know one of these types of a colleague is genuinely incapable in whatever way (mentally or physically), im not buying it, they're a sicknote (and i know it can be genuine, a colleague recently left work cos of the stress, but she wasn't a sicknote, she went and got a different job and then left)

with maguire i see a man in adversity with his job and performance, i dont see and dont know of it being he is genuinely incapacitated in anyway, unless you're saying he is cos he's shite at football, cos then it's just semantics


Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:11:59 am
...

But, having said that, this notion in the thread that he's been crap since Mykonos is nonsense. Maguire has had a disastrous season, and he was never worth anywhere near what United paid for him, but up until the Euros he hadn't been that bad. I actually think he had a very good tournament (helped by Southgate playing a conservative back 7) at Euro 2021.

Like I said, I've been delighted to see him playing shite and he was never a United captain, but his arrest in Greece was the best part of 2 years ago, while his disastrous form is really just the past 6 months.

for me this is generally the correct view, tho i'd say 'he hadn't been this bad' cos he was generally poor but getting away with it so it doesn't show up so much and i think his tournament was 'ok' rather than good, stones and as you mentioned southgate's set up covered his shortcomings and totally agree the absolute plunging off a cliff has been this season, cos it's pretty much everygame and he's been unfortunate that more often than not it had led to goals, so gets highlighted, *previously he'd got lucky and it not having led to goals gets forgotten, but yes his general play looks way off prem league level

*if you look at maguire youtube compilations of how shit he has been, most of it actually comes from previous to this season including keystone coppery  ;D fuck knows how long those vids would be now if you add on this season
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33122 on: Today at 10:24:48 am »
Actually feels a bit uncomfortable to be talking about a players mental health, seemingly based purely on him being rubbish. Without wanting to sound harsh it seems a pretty convenient 'excuse'. I know mental health isn't an excuse but to start speculating that's what Maguires problem is just seems wrong. To me he's just an error-prone CB who United hilariously overpaid for. That move will have set him up for life, and his kids, and his kids kids, and their kids. David Luiz has had the piss ripped out of him for years and he's never had his mental health bought up.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33123 on: Today at 10:27:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:48 am
Actually feels a bit uncomfortable to be talking about a players mental health, seemingly based purely on him being rubbish. Without wanting to sound harsh it seems a pretty convenient 'excuse'. I know mental health isn't an excuse but to start speculating that's what Maguires problem is just seems wrong. To me he's just an error-prone CB who United hilariously overpaid for. That move will have set him up for life, and his kids, and his kids kids, and their kids. David Luiz has had the piss ripped out of him for years and he's never had his mental health bought up.
nah I don't agree i've never seen a situation like this where a player signs for one of the biggest clubs in the league, immediately gets appointed captain, and performs as badly as he has while never being dropped

his face alone on the pitch screams fear and self doubt but they keep putting him out there. can't understand it
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33124 on: Today at 10:31:03 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:24:48 am
Actually feels a bit uncomfortable to be talking about a players mental health, seemingly based purely on him being rubbish. Without wanting to sound harsh it seems a pretty convenient 'excuse'. I know mental health isn't an excuse but to start speculating that's what Maguires problem is just seems wrong. To me he's just an error-prone CB who United hilariously overpaid for. That move will have set him up for life, and his kids, and his kids kids, and their kids. David Luiz has had the piss ripped out of him for years and he's never had his mental health bought up.

absolutely, nail on head there

and like you said, some see it as ignoring his problems and going in on him (that we are being brutish c*nts basically), while i see it doing a disservice to those with definite/known mental issues that impact their career, in other words making light of mental health issues tho i know that's definitely not the intent of the posters who have suggested it's down to mental health (and remember before maguire this was being said about rashford and that was in the press, not just on forums)

sometimes players are just shit

and for a long time

until we know different, they are just shit
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33125 on: Today at 10:33:32 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 10:31:03 am
absolutely, nail on head there

and like you said, some see it as ignoring his problems and going in on him (that we are being brutish c*nts basically), while i see it doing a disservice to those with definite/known mental issues that impact their career, in other words making light of mental health issues tho that's i know that's definitely not the intent of the posters who have suggested it's down to mental health (and remember before maguire this was being said about rashford and that was in the press, not just on forums)

sometimes players are just shit

and for a long time

until we know different, they are just shit
I have seen a lot of players be shit at Utd - they usually get dropped and quietly moved on in the summer rather than being given the captaincy the minute they're in the door and playing every minute no matter how bad they are or how bad their teammates obviously consider them (players not passing to Maguire when he's open is noticeable now and you can't blame them)

I've never seen this situation tho. I don't know how anyone could go through Maguire's situation, where you're a bad player constantly in one of the biggest limelights who knows you shouldn't be captain or even playing, and not get a bit of imposter syndrome

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33126 on: Today at 10:35:38 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:27:38 am
nah I don't agree i've never seen a situation like this where a player signs for one of the biggest clubs in the league, immediately gets appointed captain, and performs as badly as he has while never being dropped

his face alone on the pitch screams fear and self doubt but they keep putting him out there. can't understand it

what about rashford then tony?

everything that is being said about maguire now has also been said about rashford this season, body language, off a cliff, head not in the game, there's something not right with marcus rashford (gary neville), so much so that when he got back with his girlfriend some utd fans were thinking 'this is it', that now it'll all turn around, he was depressed etc

yes he has been dropped here and there but still played in most games (once he was back) and i'd say his general demeanor is even worse than maguire's and even his play, tho that seems impossible i would genuinely say he has played worse than maguire but it doesn't cost goals so the impact isn't so jolting

and you could make the argument that club and country see it that way as well in that maguire has generally not been dropped but rashford has, not even in the england squad (so if one of them was being 'managed' due to mental health it would be rashford not maguire)

which one has the mental health problem impacting their form? both, none, one? on the surface rashford would look the most likely tho i think it is neither of them, they both have just had terrible seasons

i feel this 'reason' is being offered for maguire because of the level of ridicule levelled at him, rashford has had some but nowhere near that level (in truth cos it's not costing games directly and not so easily highlighted on piss taking vids)
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33127 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
That clip of England training. To me that's a classic example of something that is very very easy to be taken out of context in this day of twitter and social media and blown way out of proportion.  It's posted and people seen baffled by what's going on. No one has a single clue what the plan was there. Could of been 45 seconds and next game. They could have all started laughing just after the clip stopped. Seeing the next 10 seconds of that video probably would have been a whole lot more telling but that's not what we we were supposed to see.
Like Maguire is average we all know what by now, but stuff like that is often not what we perceive. Just saying
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33128 on: Today at 10:44:55 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:27:38 am
nah I don't agree i've never seen a situation like this where a player signs for one of the biggest clubs in the league, immediately gets appointed captain, and performs as badly as he has while never being dropped

his face alone on the pitch screams fear and self doubt but they keep putting him out there. can't understand it

In the nicest way possible tony.....it again seems a pretty convenient excuse. Almost a bit of a cheap attempt to get him out of the team because your manager won't do it. The only thing anyone knows is that he's playing crap. He's not alone in that, there've been thousands of players in the same place as him in the PL era, let alone football history.

'Oh its his mental health'. Nah sorry, its the fact that you overpaid for a bit of a lummox who is showing the same weaknesses now that he showed at Hull and at Leicester, and you ignored because you wanted 'your Van Dijk' and fell for the media hype trick (again). Mental health definitely shouldn't just be ignored for young guys, regardless of occupation and wealth, but again terribly uncomfortable at people suddenly using it in this context.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33129 on: Today at 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:55 am
In the nicest way possible tony.....it again seems a pretty convenient excuse.

to me that's the bottom line until we're made aware of a definite issue outside of ability/form

like i said earlier, we've all worked with them, had neighbours like them (their kid always has the worse version of illness, not just a cold etc), in fairness maguire isn't offering this up, onwatchers are, so that's not on him, but yeah, it's just an excuse for a bang average CB in shocking form
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33130 on: Today at 11:04:28 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:44:55 am
In the nicest way possible tony.....it again seems a pretty convenient excuse. Almost a bit of a cheap attempt to get him out of the team because your manager won't do it. The only thing anyone knows is that he's playing crap. He's not alone in that, there've been thousands of players in the same place as him in the PL era, let alone football history.

'Oh its his mental health'. Nah sorry, its the fact that you overpaid for a bit of a lummox who is showing the same weaknesses now that he showed at Hull and at Leicester, and you ignored because you wanted 'your Van Dijk' and fell for the media hype trick (again). Mental health definitely shouldn't just be ignored for young guys, regardless of occupation and wealth, but again terribly uncomfortable at people suddenly using it in this context.
all of this shit is just you wanting me to be the stereotypical oppo fan and has nothing to do with reality or what we're talking about lol
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33131 on: Today at 11:19:58 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:43:34 am
That clip of England training. To me that's a classic example of something that is very very easy to be taken out of context in this day of twitter and social media and blown way out of proportion.  It's posted and people seen baffled by what's going on. No one has a single clue what the plan was there. Could of been 45 seconds and next game. They could have all started laughing just after the clip stopped. Seeing the next 10 seconds of that video probably would have been a whole lot more telling but that's not what we we were supposed to see.
Like Maguire is average we all know what by now, but stuff like that is often not what we perceive. Just saying
Yeah, any clip like that is far too easy to take out of context. I had sound down, so don't know if there was any. But easily the coach could have called stop on it.
I know we want to think of united players being utter trash, and he might not be performing at the Elite levels we'd expect, but I suspect he could easily have flicked that ball up. Done a dozen keep uppys and flicked it on.  I would say you don't get to play at that level if you are utter garbage.  But then I remember George Weah's cousin.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33132 on: Today at 11:33:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:19:58 am
Yeah, any clip like that is far too easy to take out of context. I had sound down, so don't know if there was any. But easily the coach could have called stop on it.
I know we want to think of united players being utter trash, and he might not be performing at the Elite levels we'd expect, but I suspect he could easily have flicked that ball up. Done a dozen keep uppys and flicked it on.  I would say you don't get to play at that level if you are utter garbage.  But then I remember George Weah's cousin.

I seen it with the sound down too first few times and thought the same, but there's counting going on and its gets to 42/43 when Maguire has the ball. Could of been anything. Maybe was 45 seconds, maybe was 60 and that's why Hendo's face was like that. No one knows, that's the point.
Not that I'm sticking up for Maguire, more highlighting how quick clips are so misleading. But he is still shite
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33133 on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:04:28 am
all of this shit is just you wanting me to be the stereotypical oppo fan and has nothing to do with reality or what we're talking about lol

You are the stereotypical oppo fan tony :)

But what we're talking about is questioning the mental health of a player who is just not a particularly good player and is in poor form.

Quote
nah I don't agree i've never seen a situation like this where a player signs for one of the biggest clubs in the league, immediately gets appointed captain, and performs as badly as he has while never being dropped

You talk about him being 'thrust' into the United captaincy. That was over two years ago. Its got absolutely nothing to do with his current poor form. We got none of this new 'its his mental health' last season when your lot were bragging about him being amazing, when some of your players were proclaiming that he was on Van Dijks level. When he was getting put into the Euros Team of the Tournament. And he wasn't 'immediately appointed captain', he was made captain six months after joining because you as a club had no-one else. We've not had mental health being questioned when Coutinho has flopped at Barca, or Dembele, or Hazard.

Maybe he is struggling? Who knows. Not you or me for sure. If you told him directly he looks like he's struggling mentally he may well tell you to fuck off and stop being stupid because he's just a player in poor form. What all of this points to, again, is your clubs decision making. Nothing more. He's never been dropped? Thats on your club. Made club captain? Thats on your club. Playing as badly as ever? On your club. Huge transfer fee and the pressure that brings? On your club. When Andy Carroll was struggling for us, I doubt we'd have sauntered over to Redcafe and gone 'Lay off guys he's obviously struggling with his mental health' and been greeted with anything even close to the sensible conversation you're being greeted with here.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33134 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:33:32 am
I have seen a lot of players be shit at Utd - they usually get dropped and quietly moved on in the summer rather than being given the captaincy the minute they're in the door and playing every minute no matter how bad they are or how bad their teammates obviously consider them (players not passing to Maguire when he's open is noticeable now and you can't blame them)

I've never seen this situation tho. I don't know how anyone could go through Maguire's situation, where you're a bad player constantly in one of the biggest limelights who knows you shouldn't be captain or even playing, and not get a bit of imposter syndrome

answer is here. from the man himself

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33135 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:30:45 pm
Must be hard for him as well.

Some crowds can get ugly, but Uniteds fans start that way

This didn't get enough appreciation I feel
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33136 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm »
Well, I don't know anything about Maguire's mental health. I based my opinion on the video, although I read the posts on his potential state of mind first, so that might have coloured my opinion.

I can certainly see why a bad player going through a bad patch can play the way he did in that video, and it's very different from a good player going through a bad patch. I can also see why it could be a mental health issue. Then again, it could be arrogance; he looked to muck around with the ball in a pretty casual way whilst everyone else was trying to play with a bit of heart and intensity. You can infer almost anything you like from a 10 second video.

I suppose the key question is, why is Maguire even in the England camp right now? His form is diabolical; good players have been dropped for much much less. If he's there purely because he's United captain, then England and United deserve everything they've got coming to them.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33137 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:31:01 pm
Well, I don't know anything about Maguire's mental health. I based my opinion on the video, although I read the posts on his potential state of mind first, so that might have coloured my opinion.

I can certainly see why a bad player going through a bad patch can play the way he did in that video, and it's very different from a good player going through a bad patch. I can also see why it could be a mental health issue. Then again, it could be arrogance; he looked to muck around with the ball in a pretty casual way whilst everyone else was trying to play with a bit of heart and intensity. You can infer almost anything you like from a 10 second video.

I suppose the key question is, why is Maguire even in the England camp right now? His form is diabolical; good players have been dropped for much much less. If he's there purely because he's United captain, then England and United deserve everything they've got coming to them.

Long may he continue for both. Perfect captain for two shit horrible sides and their awful fans.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33138 on: Today at 02:22:48 pm »
I just want to clarify my position on the mental health side of things regarding Maguire. I have no idea what his state of mind is. I have no idea if he's struggling.

My comments were around Imposter Syndrome, which affects literally millions and millions of people. We won't be aware of it, but every single one of us will know people and work with people affected by it to some extent. It's absolutely rife in all walks of life, and it affects people's performance and/or quality of life to varying degrees.

As a therapist I often felt out of my depth. Funny thing is, when I confided in some other highly trained and experienced therapists, many also admitted to having had, or still had, very similar fears themselves. Often, we think everyone else has things sussed and it's just us who feel unsure of ourselves, but the reality is often so different. It's also extremely revealing working with clients who the outside world sees as highly professional and confident, yet they themselves feel like imposters just winging it and getting lucky. The fear is all about being 'found out.'

Anyway, Maguire. He could lack awareness and still believe he's the bees knees, or he could be well aware of his current situation and feel out of his depth. Let's face it, he was never as good as his outrageous hype suggested. He is nowhere near worth his transfer fee. He's clearly and obviously way out of his depth and struggling professionally. Chances are he's aware of this, and if he is, that will be taking its toll on him in some way. Given his situation, the only question is to what degree is it affecting him, and is it affecting him on the field of play?

The guy would have to be made of solid stone for his current situation not to be affecting him. Captain of a failing club and team. Hyped well beyond his capabilities. Constantly ridiculed and mocked. It would take immense character not to feel something of a fraud in those circumstances, especially given the absurd expectations heaped onto anyone who pulls on their shirt, regardless of their actual talent.

So yes. Imposter Syndrome. Extremely common in all walks of life. We will all know people affected by it. Many of us will recognize it in ourselves too. It may or may not affect Maguire. No other mental health issues are implied or attributed to him in my posts.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33139 on: Today at 02:30:27 pm »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33140 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:30:27 pm


Louis has been well on form with his public comment of late...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33141 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33142 on: Today at 03:52:55 pm »
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33143 on: Today at 03:56:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:33:32 am
I have seen a lot of players be shit at Utd - they usually get dropped and quietly moved on in the summer rather than being given the captaincy the minute they're in the door and playing every minute no matter how bad they are or how bad their teammates obviously consider them (players not passing to Maguire when he's open is noticeable now and you can't blame them)

I've never seen this situation tho. I don't know how anyone could go through Maguire's situation, where you're a bad player constantly in one of the biggest limelights who knows you shouldn't be captain or even playing, and not get a bit of imposter syndrome

https://youtu.be/Icb_tRTnA4g

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33144 on: Today at 03:59:24 pm »
Maguire----Rashford...others

Was listening to a discussion months ago about players who lose their love for the game. Through whatever reason.

Their play on the pitch suffers. And no one can understand why.

The player works his way up to the top, gets paid handsomely, everything seems to be as good as it gets. But then something happens. Like a now what moment. Something. Could be internally or externally. There really isn't any apparent reason or even cure.

It's not a matter of downing tools. Just that the love of the game is gone. The reason to improve is gone. It's just gone.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33145 on: Today at 04:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:30:27 pm


 ;D

He's not wrong. Klopp basically said the same thing back then.

Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33146 on: Today at 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 10:27:38 am
nah I don't agree i've never seen a situation like this where a player signs for one of the biggest clubs in the league, immediately gets appointed captain, and performs as badly as he has while never being dropped

his face alone on the pitch screams fear and self doubt but they keep putting him out there. can't understand it

Think you are looking far too deeply into it and looking for excuses that are not there.

His attitude on the pitch screams entitled whinger to me. Hes an awful captain, seems to think his only job is to complain to the ref at every single whistle, even when it is for the most blatant free kick against.   He wont take responsibility, thats nothing to do with mental anguish, its to do with being a weak personality who expects things to magically go his way.

I dont think he believes hes the problem. 
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33147 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Always been fond of Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal form that Ajax side he managed, he's a stand up guy, says it like it is and doesn't give a fuck.

I think ETH will stay another season at Ajax and wait for a better job, i have a feeling he'll be at Sportswash FC and replace the neurotic one.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33148 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:09:51 pm
Think you are looking far too deeply into it and looking for excuses that are not there.

His attitude on the pitch screams entitled whinger to me. Hes an awful captain, seems to think his only job is to complain to the ref at every single whistle, even when it is for the most blatant free kick against.   He wont take responsibility, thats nothing to do with mental anguish, its to do with being a weak personality who expects things to magically go his way.

I dont think he believes hes the problem. 

I am half way between you both.

He clearly knows he has an issue with being focussed for whatever reason - Hence some of his body language this season. But then he also cocky and boisterous as always when things are going his way, and moaning when he needs to. He needs to accept him limitations and adapt his play, but I think he believes he is a completely different player to what his feet can produce.

Rashford earlier in the season and now Maguire - Seems a bit weird Man United fans putting mental health issues on their players as an excuse for poor form.  If they did, the fact that nobody in the club has noticed it and taken them to one side (and out the team) is not good, when you think how much time they must spend around each other.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33149 on: Today at 04:27:10 pm »
He's an alehouse defender, put him in a side defending the 18 yard line and just getting rid and he'll do ok, at the mancs there's an expectation to try and play football so his faults are easily highlighted

A lot is down to the media blowing smoke up his arse and the old peddling a myth until it becomes fact thing that goes on with a lot of English players, he believes his own hype now but just ends up looking a clown most weeks
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33150 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:30:27 pm


Hahaha. Nice one, Louis.

Hes fucking bonkers, but hes had FIFA, and now hes got them spot on too.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33151 on: Today at 04:58:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:19 am
You are the stereotypical oppo fan tony :)

But what we're talking about is questioning the mental health of a player who is just not a particularly good player and is in poor form.

You talk about him being 'thrust' into the United captaincy. That was over two years ago. Its got absolutely nothing to do with his current poor form. We got none of this new 'its his mental health' last season when your lot were bragging about him being amazing, when some of your players were proclaiming that he was on Van Dijks level. When he was getting put into the Euros Team of the Tournament. And he wasn't 'immediately appointed captain', he was made captain six months after joining because you as a club had no-one else. We've not had mental health being questioned when Coutinho has flopped at Barca, or Dembele, or Hazard.

Maybe he is struggling? Who knows. Not you or me for sure. If you told him directly he looks like he's struggling mentally he may well tell you to fuck off and stop being stupid because he's just a player in poor form. What all of this points to, again, is your clubs decision making. Nothing more. He's never been dropped? Thats on your club. Made club captain? Thats on your club. Playing as badly as ever? On your club. Huge transfer fee and the pressure that brings? On your club. When Andy Carroll was struggling for us, I doubt we'd have sauntered over to Redcafe and gone 'Lay off guys he's obviously struggling with his mental health' and been greeted with anything even close to the sensible conversation you're being greeted with here.
yes definitely true, though partly because mental health has been taken much more seriously in general public since 2011

I know the club are responsible for the multitude of fuck ups that put maguire in this position. I don't deny that. I just see his position as a uniquely terrible one in football that I haven't really seen before. I haven't seen a player take the abuse Maguire gets in such a limelight as his. Dunno how it couldn't affect him mentally. and yeah he's a prick for that goal celebration against Andorra or whoever it was but that again struck me as a weak and insecure personality trying to have a bite back. of course he then proceeded to continue playing like shit.

on the mental health thing ofc we cannot know for sure all I will say is the body language of the guy on the pitch this season is that of someone terrified of his constant bad performances who knows what's coming his way as he goes out to deliver another one

the only thing I can compare it to is if Titus Bramble had captained United for 3 years and played like a bag of shit for most of that getting constant videos of all his mistakes sent to him or going viral on social media

there's nothing hurtful in that Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal remark, he's absolutely right. the club has been run like a commercial entity for god knows. I love Louis but he does also love defending his awful stint in charge by blaming woodward as much as possible
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33152 on: Today at 05:03:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:58:49 pm


there's nothing hurtful in that Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal remark, he's absolutely right. the club has been run like a commercial entity for god knows. I love Louis but he does also love defending his awful stint in charge by blaming woodward as much as possible

You were broke well before Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal  came along and have rapidly declined even further over the cliff since. It's going to take a complete rebuild of the whole squad to even get to a 4th spot place for the next 5 or 6 years.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33153 on: Today at 05:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:30:27 pm


Ringing endorsement from their ex-manager. Again, some will still blindly walk into their managerial seat because of their brand. Its a thing with some legacy clubs like Barcelona and Madrid that still has certain appeal despite their decline.

But back to Maguire, very rarely have I seen someone whom so believed in their own hype. Shushing the fans after scoring against a poor Albanian team was arrogant to the extreme. 

I am starting to believe that the rumours about his falling out with his teams Portuguese players are actually true. I cannot imagine any player with a sense of pride could support him as a captain.
