I just want to clarify my position on the mental health side of things regarding Maguire. I have no idea what his state of mind is. I have no idea if he's struggling.



My comments were around Imposter Syndrome, which affects literally millions and millions of people. We won't be aware of it, but every single one of us will know people and work with people affected by it to some extent. It's absolutely rife in all walks of life, and it affects people's performance and/or quality of life to varying degrees.



As a therapist I often felt out of my depth. Funny thing is, when I confided in some other highly trained and experienced therapists, many also admitted to having had, or still had, very similar fears themselves. Often, we think everyone else has things sussed and it's just us who feel unsure of ourselves, but the reality is often so different. It's also extremely revealing working with clients who the outside world sees as highly professional and confident, yet they themselves feel like imposters just winging it and getting lucky. The fear is all about being 'found out.'



Anyway, Maguire. He could lack awareness and still believe he's the bees knees, or he could be well aware of his current situation and feel out of his depth. Let's face it, he was never as good as his outrageous hype suggested. He is nowhere near worth his transfer fee. He's clearly and obviously way out of his depth and struggling professionally. Chances are he's aware of this, and if he is, that will be taking its toll on him in some way. Given his situation, the only question is to what degree is it affecting him, and is it affecting him on the field of play?



The guy would have to be made of solid stone for his current situation not to be affecting him. Captain of a failing club and team. Hyped well beyond his capabilities. Constantly ridiculed and mocked. It would take immense character not to feel something of a fraud in those circumstances, especially given the absurd expectations heaped onto anyone who pulls on their shirt, regardless of their actual talent.



So yes. Imposter Syndrome. Extremely common in all walks of life. We will all know people affected by it. Many of us will recognize it in ourselves too. It may or may not affect Maguire. No other mental health issues are implied or attributed to him in my posts.



