not wanting to beat the horse here ... but why dismiss it so easily? many ex-pros end up with depression, and as far as I can see he has more reasons than most, to be honest.
it depends which end of the spectrum you tend to come from
one that goes to a 'problem' for an answer, or goes to 'the man' for an answer
im of the latter, until i see or know that there is a definite 'problem' im going with it's down to the individual
you get that in everyday life, i have and do work with people who will take a day off at the drop of a hat (and stress has been used multiple times, throw in funerals, the shits etc) and others who never just take a day off despite adversity for want of a better word - until i know one of these types of a colleague is genuinely incapable in whatever way (mentally or physically), im not buying it, they're a sicknote (and i know it can be genuine, a colleague recently left work cos of the stress, but she wasn't a sicknote, she went and got a different job and then left)
with maguire i see a man in adversity with his job and performance, i dont see and dont know of it being he is genuinely incapacitated in anyway, unless you're saying he is cos he's shite at football, cos then it's just semantics
But, having said that, this notion in the thread that he's been crap since Mykonos is nonsense. Maguire has had a disastrous season, and he was never worth anywhere near what United paid for him, but up until the Euros he hadn't been that bad. I actually think he had a very good tournament (helped by Southgate playing a conservative back 7) at Euro 2021.
Like I said, I've been delighted to see him playing shite and he was never a United captain, but his arrest in Greece was the best part of 2 years ago, while his disastrous form is really just the past 6 months.
for me this is generally the correct view, tho i'd say 'he hadn't been this
bad' cos he was generally poor but getting away with it so it doesn't show up so much and i think his tournament was 'ok' rather than good, stones and as you mentioned southgate's set up covered his shortcomings and totally agree the absolute plunging off a cliff has been this season, cos it's pretty much everygame and he's been unfortunate that more often than not it had led to goals, so gets highlighted, *previously he'd got lucky and it not having led to goals gets forgotten, but yes his general play looks way off prem league level
*if you look at maguire youtube compilations of how shit he has been, most of it actually comes from previous to this season including keystone coppery
fuck knows how long those vids would be now if you add on this season