agree I have thought this for months. The guy has looked like he's playing on sleepless nights most days, bags under the eyes, nearly getting a fucking thousand yard stare on him nowadays
he needs to not play for a good while. he also needs to leave United. he knows he shouldn't be the captain and he knows he should have been dropped months ago but because he's captain and Varane is a crock he plays. he must be under extreme mental stress stepping onto the pitch with all of that visible on his face
not buying he has mental issues any more so than the next pro
never rated him but yes he's turned to utter shite beyond and further this season
so has rashford
so has shaw
to name one player that played his best season last year and another who tho plagued by injury niggles/problems still put in decent numbers, who have gone to utter shite too, rashford literally came on in his last game, in the CL no less and did fuckall, and i dont mean fuckall as in no impact, i mean FUCKALL, lad looked like he didnt know what a football was
rangnick seems like an astute man to me and not one without empathy by the way he talks, you actually have a sports psychologist now as well
if these players were so mentally shot and dealing with issues of the ilk being spoken of, where the game has become an unhealthy place for them (no banter), they'd be pulled and kept pulled
the whole team has been on holiday fuck knows how many times this season, the club is shot more than any player, all i see is a bunch of players who have no desire to be a team - i used to say 'that doesn't play as a team' but i've seen rangnick really try to get them into a team and they just buck against it continually, they give it a go for X amount of minutes then revert to type, moment FC and have taken on their fans' arrogance literally
we're man utd, we do what we want
and long may it continue
'oh yeah, what you saying now?'
'is he taking the piss?'
'yes he is shit. we ALL are. im taking the ball. im going home'
'im cavani, i play when i want, take your fucking ball'
'finally kept possession... yep, im outta here'