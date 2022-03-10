if you're going down that route add england set up in there as well



club and country keep putting the man in the squad at least, if not the first 11 when on performance he should be close to neither



for me it's a simple case of a player being found out, add in a loss of confidence on that self revelation and you get maguire, total football... shite style



he aint the first, wont be the last



if there is a somewhat difference with maguire it's only in magnitude - ie hyped to fuck and being talked about in the top 5 cbs in the world (by many, i shit you not) and comes with a price tag that reinforces that insane notion, made captain of a huge club quicktime, all you're seeing is the level of perceived drop off as huge



yes, he has gone off a cliff but that cliff wasn't as high as the football world would have you believe, to the point where the assumption is serious mental health to have fallen so far?



do me a favour, im sure if you go back and look at his career you'll see the same shit - sometimes he'll be ok and others crap with the same sad face and some keystone cops thrown in, it's just at utd it will be continual scrutiny of a player who at this time is in terrible form, which is gonna look real bad when you're not special in the first place



btw, alot of the above you can apply equally to rashford this season (and albeit less so to shaw - best left back in the world last year, remember)





if you haven't heard it before, do yourself a favour and have a listen, it's brilliant and bang on the money, and remember this is from last november

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/acP8nmsjB5E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/acP8nmsjB5E</a>