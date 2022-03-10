« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football  (Read 1939296 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,270
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33080 on: Today at 12:07:51 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"

What makes a great player is knowing when to speed things up and when to slow things down.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33081 on: Today at 02:35:11 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.

Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.
I said a while back - he's now a textbook example of extreme Imposter Syndrome.

the mental stress on him must be enormous, as he not only realizes he's crap but gets to show it in public constantly. it's a pure downward spiral now. he's a nervous breakdown in the making.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:23 am by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33082 on: Today at 02:43:59 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33083 on: Today at 03:19:24 am »
Delilah -  Why Why Why!!!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,885
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33084 on: Today at 08:10:15 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.

Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.

My thoughts when looking at is was its like they have invited someone with both physical and mental health issues to be a part of their training. My first thought was of Lennie from Of mice and men.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33085 on: Today at 08:12:05 am »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,446
  • id rather be fishing
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33086 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"
The Anfield Talk
@TheAnfieldTalk
·
11h
Replying to
@UtdIsak
Henderson genuinely looks shocked there. Hes went from rondos with VVD to that
Logged
JFT 96

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,714
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33087 on: Today at 09:23:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
Hendersons face is a picture. :lmao

Hes given him the full Diego Costa glare. :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33088 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:06:30 pm
I mean, that's sort of what I meant - they still had to pay out a big part of his contract, despite letting him go for pretty much nothing. Whether they did it as a payoff when he was leaving or as a regular thing, the point still stands that it's an unbelievable waste of money.

Out of those two salary sites listed above, even if you took the more conservative one (which still says they pay £43m more in wages than us a year!), it's still sort of hard to understand how they can afford it. They make basically the same as us in revenue, and yet spend in the region of £100m-150m more than us in wages + transfer fees a year. I don't see how that's sustainable.
Just a guess, but maybe what we're investing in stadium and facilities they are wasting on players?

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,288
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33089 on: Today at 09:25:49 am »
Maguire is thick as mince - Hendo's face was a picture :lmao
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33090 on: Today at 10:23:10 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:34:41 pm
I think at best it's an estimate of how much each team spends per year, but it was mainly to contradict "Goalposts for Jumpers" statement that we spend a similar amount to United. It's not even close.
Don't those sites go off salary estimates. I'm sure I've seen the actual wages expenditures according to published accounts put us much closer. Published accounts are always a year old, but will take into account bonus payments etc, which those sites may not. I would look it up, but I'm too ill. Happy to just laugh at utd regardless. They should be paying midtable wages for what they get on the pitch. Pissing all their money away is hilarious
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,894
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33091 on: Today at 10:47:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:23:34 am
Hes given him the full Diego Costa glare. :D

I imagine him waking up every morning since still thinking wtf...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,212
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33092 on: Today at 10:56:02 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.

Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.

Just watched and I don't think you're far off to be honest. He took two or three touches to get a ball under control. In training. Whilst standing still. His whole demeanor was that of a shambling old man. No wonder Hendo looks so dumbfounded.

Maguire does seem burnt out. He should be sent home and given some time off. Football fans only see a small part of what's going on. I'd hate to think of a player getting tipped over the edge by piss taking fans because they don't know what he's going through, even if he's largely brought it on himself through his actions.

That said, United staff must see him in training too. If he's got issues, then somebody there needs to be stepping in. It will reflect badly on them if Maguire comes a cropper.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:13 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,450
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33093 on: Today at 10:59:48 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.

Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.

I agree.

Although he plays for the Mancs, he seriously looks disturbed. I think he needs a few months off.

I'd suggest a holiday, but he probably couldn't go more than a day without having a scrap with local police officers.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33094 on: Today at 11:40:55 am »
Please stop with all this mental health stuff about the Man Utd captain. Where am I to get all my comedy video's if he goes offline?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33095 on: Today at 11:52:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:59:48 am
I agree.

Although he plays for the Mancs, he seriously looks disturbed. I think he needs a few months off.

I'd suggest a holiday, but he probably couldn't go more than a day without having a scrap with local police officers.

Taken 4 , Back to Greece . All action  slabhead tries to rescue his team mate Rashy who hasnt been seen in 6 months , from the clutches of Albanian gangsters hell bent on revenge.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,988
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33096 on: Today at 12:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"

 :lmao hendo's face

sums up maguire's season to be honest
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,143
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33097 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:35:11 am
I said a while back - he's now a textbook example of extreme Imposter Syndrome.

the mental stress on him must be enormous, as he not only realizes he's crap but gets to show it in public constantly. it's a pure downward spiral now. he's a nervous breakdown in the making.
I called Imposter Syndrome on here a while back too.

I've suffered with it most of my life, so I have sympathy for him if it's affecting him.

Yes, I don't mind taking the piss out of multi millionaire footballers who play for rivals, and who will never see my posts, but I think I'll ease back on this guy for a while.

To be honest, the whole mindset at Old Trafford is not healthy for someone like him. You play for a team and do a reasonable job, and you seem content. Then, the Mancs come in for you at a ridiculously inflated fee. You walk through the doors at OT and suddenly everyone there and in the media hypes you as 'best in the world' and 'better than Van Dijk.'

They blow smoke up your arse, hype you to death. Heap outrageous expectations onto your shoulders, then expect you to also play better than Van Dijk too, despite not having a fraction of his talent. So, it's not long before you are going to feel way out of your depth. The feeling of inadequacy leads to you not playing naturally, but rather over thinking things then making mistakes. Those mistakes further erode confidence.

As you said; a downward spiral....

If I were on their medical team I'd be looking at some psychological intervention to support him before it all gets too much.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33098 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
I think I'd buy into the whole imposter syndrome/mental health/PTSD thing if he didn't do the stupid fingers in the ears gesture against fucking Andorra or whoever it was. Fool.
Logged

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,536
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33099 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:05:34 pm
I think I'd buy into the whole imposter syndrome/mental health/PTSD thing if he didn't do the stupid fingers in the ears gesture against fucking Andorra or whoever it was. Fool.
It was the titans of Albania don'tcha know
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33100 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 02:10:21 pm
It was the titans of Albania don'tcha know

You can see where my confusion came from ;-)
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,218
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33101 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,922
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33102 on: Today at 02:47:32 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:42:29 pm


Father Sensini would run rings around slabhead
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,143
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33103 on: Today at 02:55:54 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 02:05:34 pm
I think I'd buy into the whole imposter syndrome/mental health/PTSD thing if he didn't do the stupid fingers in the ears gesture against fucking Andorra or whoever it was. Fool.
I have to admit, the guy is difficult to like and doesn't do himself too many favours.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33104 on: Today at 03:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:55:54 pm
I have to admit, the guy is difficult to like and doesn't do himself too many favours.


But I agree with your stance. Piss taking is fine. But there's a line. We all have our own and you've chosen to lay off.   Old line of about walking a mile in another man's shoe's springs to mind.  I'll not be able to help myself smile at some of the funnier incidents, but I'll join you in being at peace with myself by not joining in. And hoping he gets the help he needs to be a decent defender in a mediocre United team.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,248
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33105 on: Today at 03:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:55:54 pm
I have to admit, the guy is difficult to like and doesn't do himself too many favours.


I reckon it's PTSD from whatever happened in Greece to be honest. Never rated him but he was never this bad.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33106 on: Today at 03:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:56:02 am
Just watched and I don't think you're far off to be honest. He took two or three touches to get a ball under control. In training. Whilst standing still. His whole demeanor was that of a shambling old man. No wonder Hendo looks so dumbfounded.

Maguire does seem burnt out. He should be sent home and given some time off. Football fans only see a small part of what's going on. I'd hate to think of a player getting tipped over the edge by piss taking fans because they don't know what he's going through, even if he's largely brought it on himself through his actions.

That said, United staff must see him in training too. If he's got issues, then somebody there needs to be stepping in. It will reflect badly on them if Maguire comes a cropper.
agree I have thought this for months. The guy has looked like he's playing on sleepless nights most days, bags under the eyes, nearly getting a fucking thousand yard stare on him nowadays

he needs to not play for a good while. he also needs to leave United. he knows he shouldn't be the captain and he knows he should have been dropped months ago but because he's captain and Varane is a crock he plays. he must be under extreme mental stress stepping onto the pitch with all of that visible on his face
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,450
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33107 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:20:33 pm
agree I have thought this for months. The guy has looked like he's playing on sleepless nights most days, bags under the eyes, nearly getting a fucking thousand yard stare on him nowadays

he needs to not play for a good while. he also needs to leave United. he knows he shouldn't be the captain and he knows he should have been dropped months ago but because he's captain and Varane is a crock he plays. he must be under extreme mental stress stepping onto the pitch with all of that visible on his face

Must be hard for him as well.

Some crowds can get ugly, but Uniteds fans start that way
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33108 on: Today at 03:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"

This reminds me when we were kids, the rich kid who had no clue about football but we had to keep him in the team since it was his ball and we didn't want to upset him, or else he would take the ball and go home
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,143
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #33109 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:11:27 pm
But I agree with your stance. Piss taking is fine. But there's a line. We all have our own and you've chosen to lay off.   Old line of about walking a mile in another man's shoe's springs to mind.  I'll not be able to help myself smile at some of the funnier incidents, but I'll join you in being at peace with myself by not joining in. And hoping he gets the help he needs to be a decent defender in a mediocre United team.
Yes. I don't mind a little schadenfreude at a rivals' sporting misfortune, but personal stuff is a bit off.

It's clear he's not what he was hyped up to be. It's clear he's way out of his depth. It would also seem to be clear that's this is taking a toll on him mentally. I'm not a fan of him, particularly after Mykonos, but I don't like seeing anyone struggling with their health, be it physical or mental.

I think Tony is right when he suggests Maguire should probably leave United. Sometimes in life you feel the task is too big for you, yet you do have the talent to complete it if only you could believe in yourself more. Sadly for Maguire, I think the job is too big for him, and I think he knows it too.

If, as we suspect, he needs psychological help, I certainly hope he gets it.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 823 824 825 826 827 [828]   Go Up
« previous next »
 