I said a while back - he's now a textbook example of extreme Imposter Syndrome.



the mental stress on him must be enormous, as he not only realizes he's crap but gets to show it in public constantly. it's a pure downward spiral now. he's a nervous breakdown in the making.



I called Imposter Syndrome on here a while back too.I've suffered with it most of my life, so I have sympathy for him if it's affecting him.Yes, I don't mind taking the piss out of multi millionaire footballers who play for rivals, and who will never see my posts, but I think I'll ease back on this guy for a while.To be honest, the whole mindset at Old Trafford is not healthy for someone like him. You play for a team and do a reasonable job, and you seem content. Then, the Mancs come in for you at a ridiculously inflated fee. You walk through the doors at OT and suddenly everyone there and in the media hypes you as 'best in the world' and 'better than Van Dijk.'They blow smoke up your arse, hype you to death. Heap outrageous expectations onto your shoulders, then expect you to also play better than Van Dijk too, despite not having a fraction of his talent. So, it's not long before you are going to feel way out of your depth. The feeling of inadequacy leads to you not playing naturally, but rather over thinking things then making mistakes. Those mistakes further erode confidence.As you said; a downward spiral....If I were on their medical team I'd be looking at some psychological intervention to support him before it all gets too much.