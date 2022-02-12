Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.



Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.



My thoughts when looking at is was its like they have invited someone with both physical and mental health issues to be a part of their training. My first thought was of Lennie from Of mice and men.