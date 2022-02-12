« previous next »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdIsak/status/1507744674408239104

"What you doing?"

What makes a great player is knowing when to speed things up and when to slow things down.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:39:22 pm
Thats actually disturbing, that video. In all serious i think he should get a major medical overlook or possibly some mental health inputs or something, hes a total shambles just leaning in and looking and his brain appears to be essentially not on. This has been what has been happening to him on the pitch also, and its getting worse not better.

Hes got an electrical fault or some greek ptsd situation or something. As fun as its been to laugh at him, hes starting to need help this guy.
I said a while back - he's now a textbook example of extreme Imposter Syndrome.

the mental stress on him must be enormous, as he not only realizes he's crap but gets to show it in public constantly. it's a pure downward spiral now. he's a nervous breakdown in the making.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Delilah -  Why Why Why!!!
My thoughts when looking at is was its like they have invited someone with both physical and mental health issues to be a part of their training. My first thought was of Lennie from Of mice and men.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about
