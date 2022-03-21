« previous next »
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,803
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32880 on: Yesterday at 10:57:02 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

Fucking right !  ;D
Logged

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,420
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32881 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

That lot are lost cause. They'd have bankrupted the entire UAE trying, and failing, to get them up the table. 

Just imagine how many Turkish Harry Kanes they'd have bought if they'd had even more money.
Logged

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,836
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32882 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 am
God that could have been dynamite. £50 million on Sigurdsson was funny enough, can you imagine the calibre of player they'd have signed with Abu Dhabi bankrolling them?! Probably......£150 million on Sigurdsson.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,636
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32883 on: Yesterday at 11:11:36 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

They wouldn't have - they needed a team with the city's name in it for sportswashing purposes!!
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,636
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32884 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 08:46:58 am
Ah yes, the (bi)weekly edition of "Massive Coronary watch".

He makes me laugh a lot - but I also envision he is posting his show from his parents basement.
Logged

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32885 on: Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
Quote from: the 92A on March 21, 2022, 08:14:23 pm
Serious question, should we continue with this pisstake thread or should we just end it here. Are they even relevant  anymore? Someone linked to Red cafe and they've got an actual thread about whether they still support Man Utd and is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else.


Surely nothing in this thread can beat that level of pisstaking. I'd of thought it was started by one of us as a pisstake but it's actually for real. Has satire been taken over by events in real life.


What do people think is it worth keeping open after all they aren't linked to any corrupt states or oil money and they are our historic rivals, do we keep it open because of that rivalry or shut it because can we ever beat a pisstake thread that asks, Is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else ;D

They have plenty of threads of "I'm losing interest in football" and "I'm realizing football isn't the only thing to keep me entertained in life", but yeah i agree, their thread about starting to support someone else is their lowest level and I'm loving it because we always knew when we used to call them "glory hunters". They are on the hunt and they aren't sniffing any glory at Manutd, so they have to continue to find a new one.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32886 on: Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

Abu Dhabi are lucky they didn't buy Everton.

I kind of think that in our worst days we could cheer on your opponents, Arsenal in the main, then I guess Chelsea, the sportswash angle wasn't as big back then.
Must be horrible for your lot to want city to win to deny us trophies.
I can't imagine wanting to see Everton win a throw in.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,385
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32887 on: Yesterday at 11:25:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Abu Dhabi are lucky they didn't buy Everton.

I kind of think that in our worst days we could cheer on your opponents, Arsenal in the main, then I guess Chelsea, the sportswash angle wasn't as big back then.
Must be horrible for your lot to want city to win to deny us trophies.
I can't imagine wanting to see Everton win a throw in.

How about a corner?

Do a little dance?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32888 on: Yesterday at 11:28:02 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:16:14 am
Abu Dhabi are lucky they didn't buy Everton.

I kind of think that in our worst days we could cheer on your opponents, Arsenal in the main, then I guess Chelsea, the sportswash angle wasn't as big back then.
Must be horrible for your lot to want city to win to deny us trophies.
I can't imagine wanting to see Everton win a throw in.
Very little, its easy to shut them up with some oil money barbs. Liverpool winning anything however is a disaster
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,102
  • 27 Years...
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32889 on: Yesterday at 11:41:39 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:13:10 am
They have plenty of threads of "I'm losing interest in football" and "I'm realizing football isn't the only thing to keep me entertained in life", but yeah i agree, their thread about starting to support someone else is their lowest level and I'm loving it because we always knew when we used to call them "glory hunters". They are on the hunt and they aren't sniffing any glory at Manutd, so they have to continue to find a new one.
Was that thread real? I don't go on there, so have not seen it.

A definite low if real.

They, like every club, have a hardcore that remain rock solid, come what may. Commitment for life. But they also have a very big proportion of hangers-on that latched on when they were fashionable and winning in the 90s. It's no surprise to see them drifting off now. I'm surprised their forum tolerated a thread like that, though.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,246
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32890 on: Yesterday at 12:21:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:39 am
Was that thread real? I don't go on there, so have not seen it.

A definite low if real.

They, like every club, have a hardcore that remain rock solid, come what may. Commitment for life. But they also have a very big proportion of hangers-on that latched on when they were fashionable and winning in the 90s. It's no surprise to see them drifting off now. I'm surprised their forum tolerated a thread like that, though.
Its probably been deleted out of embarrassment but read it after it was linked in here, funny as fuck one said I'm fucking united off and Im going to support Celtic and I don't care anymore to be fair some did pull him on it
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,158
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32891 on: Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm
This?

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/is-it-ever-okay-to-stop-supporting-your-football-club.469490/

I was looking in their Utd area but the question asked is broader.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32892 on: Yesterday at 02:08:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:25:47 am
Are they even beyond the next year will be our year stuff?
The year after next year is their year
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,786
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32893 on: Yesterday at 02:41:40 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

If they had been called Liverpool City, they would have.

Even luckier they never bought us, I'd have walked away from football at that point and my kids would have been Utd supporters  :o :butt
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,786
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32894 on: Yesterday at 02:44:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:39 am
Was that thread real? I don't go on there, so have not seen it.

A definite low if real.

They, like every club, have a hardcore that remain rock solid, come what may. Commitment for life. But they also have a very big proportion of hangers-on that latched on when they were fashionable and winning in the 90s. It's no surprise to see them drifting off now. I'm surprised their forum tolerated a thread like that, though.

The thread got mentioned on a local Facebook group my wife is in and got the piss ripped out of it and my missus was saying she would be glad if they all fucked off to City or us. I said they can get to fuck, we don't want them.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,851
  • A manc
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
Reply #32895 on: Yesterday at 03:01:23 pm
Van Gaal was always a good'un
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,901
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Jo
« Reply #32896 on: Yesterday at 03:04:23 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:01:23 pm
Van Gaal was always a good'un

Toss up between him and Oleh in the gifs stakes, Van Gaal just about edges it for me
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32897 on: Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:41:40 pm
If they had been called Liverpool City, they would have.

Even luckier they never bought us, I'd have walked away from football at that point and my kids would have been Utd supporters  :o :butt
Surely they'd have been Saracens fans ( or some egg chasing team)

BBC gossip reporting they are in for richarlison from Everton....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32898 on: Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
BBC gossip reporting they are in for richarlison from Everton....

I think he would be a brilliant signing for them ...
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32899 on: Yesterday at 03:53:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm
I think he would be a brilliant signing for them ...
I guess they might get him for a knock down price if Everton get relegated. Are they trying to copy our Gini\Roberston model too?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,786
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32900 on: Yesterday at 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:11:39 pm
Surely they'd have been Saracens fans ( or some egg chasing team)

BBC gossip reporting they are in for richarlison from Everton....

Sale share the AJ Bell stadium with Salford Red Devils, which isn't far from me, if they had shown any interest in rugby league, they'd have been Wigan fans like me. The youngest was footy mad, so he would have picked them - he once asked for a City keeper top and got chased by his Ma, I wasn't getting him one either though and I would never have allowed him to support City.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,450
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32901 on: Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:51:59 pm
Sale share the AJ Bell stadium with Salford Red Devils, which isn't far from me, if they had shown any interest in rugby league, they'd have been Wigan fans like me. The youngest was footy mad, so he would have picked them - he once asked for a City keeper top and got chased by his Ma, I wasn't getting him one either though and I would never have allowed him to support City.

What's wrong with a Norwich City top?  :P


I'll get me coat...
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,786
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32902 on: Yesterday at 05:44:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm
What's wrong with a Norwich City top?  :P


I'll get me coat...

There is a Norwich scarf upstairs somewhere though ;D
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,948
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32903 on: Yesterday at 06:01:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:53:39 pm
I guess they might get him for a knock down price if Everton get relegated. Are they trying to copy our Gini\Roberston model too?

I was joking. Richarlison would fit in perfectly at Man Utd. Terribly over-rated and over-priced, and a genuine prick ...
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32904 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm »
This is all terribly previous. In summer they'll buy three players and tell us to be scared, be very scared...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,704
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32905 on: Yesterday at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton
Had that happened, in a few years Abu Dhabi would have started importing sand...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,242
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32906 on: Yesterday at 08:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:42:29 pm
This is all terribly previous. In summer they'll buy three players and tell us to be scared, be very scared...

Dear EPL teams (but not Champions League teams), one message to you all. Be scared, be very scared.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32907 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 03:37:15 pm
I think he would be a brilliant signing for them ...
United signing Everton rejects, Boy how the mighty have fallen
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32908 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:46:22 am
you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton

So are you or you'd have to support them every season by February instead of Man City.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32909 on: Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm »
They're very very giddy over Ten Hag, next comes the crap chest thumping photoshops of their new signings with warnings to the PL, they never ever ever learn.
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • YNWA
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32910 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:46:40 pm
They're very very giddy over Ten Hag, next comes the crap chest thumping photoshops of their new signings with warnings to the PL, they never ever ever learn.

Cool, Benfica will be laughing at them too.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32911 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
If they ever look like signing a real threat of a manager, our sporting director should invite them to Blackpool, point out klopps contract is ending, and how would it look if the favourite to succeed him was at old Trafford.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
Re: The Godfather of fuck all, the Joker of football
« Reply #32912 on: Today at 12:16:52 am »
Paul Pogba is either going to leave on a free again or become another De Gea, where hes one of the highest paid players in the league and he needs replacing. Alex Telles was the Brazilian Konchesky they needed. In the season Varane has signed Lindelof has arguably been the gold standard of their horrific central defensive performances. Harry Maguire is an intercontinental laughing stock. Theyve just released a half assed should we uh, move? report.  The mismanagement of vast resources over there is a glory to behold. Maybe they should keep hold of Ronaldo hes huge on social media after all
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
