you lot are just lucky Abu Dhabi didn't buy everton
Ah yes, the (bi)weekly edition of "Massive Coronary watch".
Serious question, should we continue with this pisstake thread or should we just end it here. Are they even relevant anymore? Someone linked to Red cafe and they've got an actual thread about whether they still support Man Utd and is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else. Surely nothing in this thread can beat that level of pisstaking. I'd of thought it was started by one of us as a pisstake but it's actually for real. Has satire been taken over by events in real life. What do people think is it worth keeping open after all they aren't linked to any corrupt states or oil money and they are our historic rivals, do we keep it open because of that rivalry or shut it because can we ever beat a pisstake thread that asks, Is it alright to stop supporting United and go and support someone else
Abu Dhabi are lucky they didn't buy Everton.I kind of think that in our worst days we could cheer on your opponents, Arsenal in the main, then I guess Chelsea, the sportswash angle wasn't as big back then.Must be horrible for your lot to want city to win to deny us trophies.I can't imagine wanting to see Everton win a throw in.
They have plenty of threads of "I'm losing interest in football" and "I'm realizing football isn't the only thing to keep me entertained in life", but yeah i agree, their thread about starting to support someone else is their lowest level and I'm loving it because we always knew when we used to call them "glory hunters". They are on the hunt and they aren't sniffing any glory at Manutd, so they have to continue to find a new one.
Was that thread real? I don't go on there, so have not seen it.A definite low if real. They, like every club, have a hardcore that remain rock solid, come what may. Commitment for life. But they also have a very big proportion of hangers-on that latched on when they were fashionable and winning in the 90s. It's no surprise to see them drifting off now. I'm surprised their forum tolerated a thread like that, though.
Are they even beyond the next year will be our year stuff?
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Was that thread real? I don't go on there, so have not seen it.A definite low if real. They, like every club, have a hardcore that remain rock solid, come what may. Commitment for life. But they also have a very big proportion of hangers-on that latched on when they were fashionable and winning in the 90s. It's no surprise to see them drifting off now. I'm surprised their forum tolerated a thread like that, though.
Van Gaal was always a good'un
If they had been called Liverpool City, they would have. Even luckier they never bought us, I'd have walked away from football at that point and my kids would have been Utd supporters
BBC gossip reporting they are in for richarlison from Everton....
I think he would be a brilliant signing for them ...
Surely they'd have been Saracens fans ( or some egg chasing team)BBC gossip reporting they are in for richarlison from Everton....
Sale share the AJ Bell stadium with Salford Red Devils, which isn't far from me, if they had shown any interest in rugby league, they'd have been Wigan fans like me. The youngest was footy mad, so he would have picked them - he once asked for a City keeper top and got chased by his Ma, I wasn't getting him one either though and I would never have allowed him to support City.
What's wrong with a Norwich City top? I'll get me coat...
I guess they might get him for a knock down price if Everton get relegated. Are they trying to copy our Gini\Roberston model too?
This is all terribly previous. In summer they'll buy three players and tell us to be scared, be very scared...
They're very very giddy over Ten Hag, next comes the crap chest thumping photoshops of their new signings with warnings to the PL, they never ever ever learn.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.93]