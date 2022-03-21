Paul Pogba is either going to leave on a free again or become another De Gea, where hes one of the highest paid players in the league and he needs replacing. Alex Telles was the Brazilian Konchesky they needed. In the season Varane has signed Lindelof has arguably been the gold standard of their horrific central defensive performances. Harry Maguire is an intercontinental laughing stock. Theyve just released a half assed should we uh, move? report. The mismanagement of vast resources over there is a glory to behold. Maybe they should keep hold of Ronaldo hes huge on social media after all